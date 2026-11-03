Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors Of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving Xerox (XRX)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On October 29, 2026, Xerox cut its full-year 2026 free cash flow outlook by up to 80% and suspended its common and preferred dividends. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating on behalf of shareholders who lost money

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xerox (XRX) shares fell sharply on October 29, 2026, after the Company cut its full-year 2026 free cash flow guidance to $50 million to $100 million, down from approximately $250 million, a reduction of up to 80%. If you lost money on Xerox stock, act now to have your losses reviewed. Xerox shareholders who suffered losses are encouraged to click here to submit your Xerox loss information. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Xerox's pre-market release lowered fiscal 2026 adjusted operating income guidance to $450 million–$475 million, from $555 million–$605 million. The revised range was $105 million–$130 million below the guidance issued on July 30, 2026. Xerox also suspended dividends on its common and preferred stock, while maintaining revenue guidance of approximately $7.6 billion.

Management attributed the reset to four factors:



an approximately $60 million headwind from higher memory and oil costs, alongside additional increases in other input costs.

a shift in product mix from mid-range to entry-level devices

weaker print-market demand underperformance in its IT Solutions business



Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential claims on behalf of Xerox investors who suffered losses following the announcement.

Lost money on Xerox stock? Find out whether you may be eligible to recover your losses or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the XRX Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the XRX investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors who purchased XRX securities. The firm is nationally recognized, is ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the XRX investigation? A: Investors who purchased XRX stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Xerox's statements about its fiscal 2026 outlook were accurate and complete when made. Those statements included free cash flow guidance of approximately $250 million and adjusted operating income guidance of $555 million to $605 million. When the Company cut both targets on October 29, 2026, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do XRX investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my XRX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought XRX and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.