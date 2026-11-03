LINC Shareholder Alert: November 10, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Lincoln Educational Services Securities Class Action - Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action alleges Lincoln Educational Services reported 9% enrollment growth in the second quarter of 2026, but student starts increased by only about 1%, revealing an admissions shortfall that was allegedly undisclosed until after LINC shares had peaked at $55.68.

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies purchasers of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) securities that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who acquired securities between May 11, 2026 and August 9, 2026. Find out if you might qualify for recovery. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

LINC shares fell $10.22, or 24.93%, to close at $30.77 on August 10, 2026 on unusually heavy trading volume, down from a Class Period high of $55.68 reached on July 7, 2026. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by November 10, 2026.

How a Career School Converts Enrollment Into Revenue

A signed enrollment generates nothing. Tuition revenue at a career-oriented postsecondary operator begins only when an enrolled student actually starts classes, making the conversion of enrolled students into student starts a critical driver of the Company's revenue and financial performance. For the first quarter of 2026, the Company reported student starts up 19.5% to 5,500, average student population up 18.2%, and revenue up 22.5% to $144.0 million.

The Alleged Enrollment-to-Start Conversion Breakdown

On August 10, 2026, the Company reported that second quarter enrollment grew approximately 9% while student starts increased only about 1%, "as fewer enrolled students than expected attended the first day of class." On the earnings call, the Company's chief financial officer stated that "[d]espite... high single-digit enrollment in line with our expectations heading into the quarter, a lower percentage have converted to starts," and that the lower start volume contributed to a higher cost per start. Management separately attributed part of the softness to the government requiring students to begin repaying loans in May, with some of those borrowers defaulting nine to ten months later. The action contends that this conversion deterioration was developing while investors were told the Company's operations were performing as represented.

Alleged Conversion Impact by the Numbers



Second quarter student starts grew approximately 1% against enrollment growth of approximately 9%, as pleaded in the action

First quarter start growth of 19.5% preceded the second quarter slowdown to roughly 1%

Full-year student start growth guidance of 10% to 14% was reiterated on August 10, 2026 despite the quarterly shortfall

Lower start volume drove a higher cost per start, according to the Company's own second quarter commentary

Adjusted EBITDA declined to $12.7 million in the second quarter compared from $15.5 million in the first quarter Plaintiffs allege the admissions process was not effectively converting enrolled students into attendees during the Class Period

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about the admissions pipeline when enrollment growth of roughly 9% translated into start growth of only about 1%," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq. "Shareholders are entitled to a full accounting of what was known about conversion trends and when."

Submit your information now or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LINC Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the LINC lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Lincoln Educational Services Corporation made materially false or misleading statements regarding its admissions process and its ability to convert enrolled students into actual student starts during the Class Period. When the Company disclosed that second quarter student starts grew only about 1% despite enrollment growth of approximately 9%, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did LINC stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 24.93%, a decline of $10.22 per share, after the Company disclosed that fewer enrolled students than expected attended the first day of class and that it observed changes in the student decision-making process affecting conversion from enrollment to start. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What court was the LINC class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my LINC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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