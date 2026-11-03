Evaporative Condensing Units - Global Strategic Business Report: Capture $700 Million In Growth By 2032 As EVAPCO, Alfa Laval, Johnson Controls And SPX Cooling Tech Battle For Share

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Evaporative Condensing Units - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global evaporative condensing units market was valued at US$1.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$2.4 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by increasing demand for energy-efficient refrigeration and air conditioning systems, rising electricity costs, tighter environmental regulations, and the transition toward refrigerants with lower global warming potential.

Evaporative condensing units are gaining importance across commercial and industrial cooling applications because they can manage substantial thermal loads while reducing energy consumption. Their lower condensing temperatures improve refrigeration and HVAC system performance, reduce compressor demand, and may extend equipment life. These operational advantages are encouraging adoption in facilities where cooling reliability, energy efficiency, and lifecycle costs are strategic priorities.

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Drive Market Expansion

Decarbonization initiatives and corporate sustainability targets are accelerating investment in energy-efficient cooling technologies. Evaporative condensing units can consume significantly less energy than conventional air-cooled alternatives in suitable operating environments, helping businesses reduce electricity expenses and greenhouse gas emissions. Their performance in high-temperature conditions also supports energy-system resilience during periods of peak cooling demand.

Regulatory action targeting high-GWP refrigerants represents another major growth driver. Evaporative condensing units can support low-GWP refrigerants across a range of refrigeration and air conditioning installations, making them relevant to organizations modernizing systems for regulatory compliance. Government incentives, energy-efficiency standards, and green-building programs are expected to strengthen demand further.

Market development will also depend on effective water management, ventilation, maintenance, and corrosion control. Water availability may influence adoption in water-stressed locations, while innovations in heat-exchange surfaces, controls, treatment systems, and equipment design are helping improve operating reliability and resource efficiency.

Expanding Applications Across Critical Industries

Food processing, beverage production, cold storage, pharmaceuticals, data centers, power generation, chemical processing, and manufacturing represent major application areas for evaporative condensing units. Food and beverage facilities use these systems to maintain stable refrigeration conditions, protect product quality, and manage the energy requirements of high-capacity operations. Pharmaceutical and frozen-product storage facilities also benefit from precise, dependable temperature control.

Data center expansion is creating additional opportunities as operators seek cooling infrastructure capable of balancing thermal performance with energy and sustainability objectives. Manufacturing facilities are similarly adopting evaporative condensing units for process cooling and temperature-sensitive production. Continued urbanization, industrial investment, digital infrastructure growth, and the adoption of energy-efficient building practices are expected to expand the addressable market.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Refrigeration applications: This segment is forecast to reach US$1.6 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Air conditioning applications: The segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% through 2032.

United States: The U.S. evaporative condensing units market was valued at US$465.5 million in 2025.

China: China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 9.1%, reaching US$557.5 million by 2032. Other markets: The analysis evaluates growth trends across Canada, Japan, Germany, the wider European market, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Scope

The evaporative condensing units market report provides independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts from 2025 through 2032, presented in US$ million. It evaluates the market by application, end use, and geography.



Applications: Refrigeration and air conditioning.

End uses: Commercial, power, and chemical sectors. Geographies: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, with analysis of selected countries within each region.

The report examines market trends, growth drivers, constraints, competitive conditions, technology developments, regional opportunities, and the anticipated evolution of segment and geographic market shares through 2032. It also provides actionable intelligence to support investment planning, market entry, product development, competitive positioning, and revenue-growth strategies.

Competitive Landscape

The global evaporative condensing units market includes established HVAC, refrigeration, heat-transfer, and cooling-technology companies. Organizations featured in the report include:



AAON, Inc.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB

Baltimore Aircoil Co., Inc.

Chintamani Thermal Technologies Pvt., Ltd.

Colt Equipments Pvt Ltd.

EVAPCO, Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Kelvion Holding GmbH

MITA Cooling Technologies S.r.l. SPX Cooling Tech, LLC

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks emerging market signals through domain-expert perspectives, company activity, industry discussions, conference sessions, executive presentations, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated sources. These inputs provide context beyond conventional secondary research and help identify developments that may influence future market direction.

The analysis connects technology, regulatory, operational, and competitive signals with strategic market opportunities. It also evaluates participating companies and examines regional market share where competitive structures differ materially by geography. This approach provides a more relevant view of competitive dynamics than reliance on a single global market share assessment.

Key Report Benefits



Comprehensive evaporative condensing units market forecasts through 2032.

Detailed analysis of major applications, end-use sectors, and geographic markets.

Assessment of energy-efficiency trends, refrigerant regulation, sustainability initiatives, and technology innovation.

Competitive intelligence covering leading companies and regional market positioning.

Identification of growth opportunities, market restraints, and strategic priorities. Complimentary report updates for one year to reflect significant market developments.

The report addresses how the global evaporative condensing units market is expected to evolve through 2032, which segments are likely to deliver the strongest growth, how regional opportunities may shift, and which competitive and regulatory factors will shape future investment decisions.

Key Attributes:

