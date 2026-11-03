DOCS UPCOMING DEADLINE: Suewallst Alerts Doximity, Inc. Stockholders Of Securities Class Action

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key dates and disclosure events shareholders need to know: the securities action chronicles three separate DOCS declines between November 2025 and May 2026 after Doximity allegedly overstated its Newsfeed's revenue impact and its competitive standing

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) securities that a securities class action is pending on behalf of shareholders who acquired stock between August 8, 2024 and May 13, 2026. See if you could be eligible to recover. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

Three dates carry the loss. DOCS declined $8.29 per share (13%) on November 7, 2025; $5.59 per share (17%) on February 6, 2026; and $5.38 per share (23%) on May 14, 2026. That is roughly $19.26 per share of combined decline across the three events. Investors have until November 16, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

How the Warning Signs Multiplied

The Class Period opened with record-engagement messaging and an assertion by management that Doximity was gaining ground on its competition. It is alleged that this messaging continued quarter after quarter even as the Company's position was allegedly eroding, so that the correction arrived not at once but in three escalating steps over roughly six months.

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures



August 8, 2024: The Class Period begins with first quarter fiscal 2025 results and statements crediting the Newsfeed as the Company's leading revenue driver.

May 15, 2025: On the fiscal 2025 year-end call, management stated the Company did not have an e-newsletter product, a representation the filing states was misleading.

August 7, 2025: Fiscal 2026 first quarter results again emphasized record engagement across newsfeed, workflow, and AI products.

November 6, 2025: Doximity voiced caution on advertising spend and signaled a second-half slowdown, the first of three declines.

February 5, 2026: Fiscal 2026 revenue guidance was lowered, with decelerating sales growth and contracting net income; analyst commentary pointed to share loss to programmatic and social formats. May 13, 2026: The already-reduced guidance was missed and fiscal 2027 growth was projected to slow significantly, prompting downgrades.



The Final Step Down: May 13, 2026

As set forth in the complaint, one analyst called the May report "a tough pill to swallow" as shares reached an all-time low, while others placed the stock in the "penalty box" and flagged stalled net revenue retention in an increasingly competitive market.

"The sequence of these three disclosures raises important questions about when the pressures on Doximity's advertising business were known internally and when they reached shareholders," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq. "Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets."

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Frequently Asked Questions About the DOCS Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the DOCS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Doximity, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the impact of its Newsfeed product on revenue growth, its competitive position and market share, and its reliance on "light engagement" advertising formats such as banner ads and email newsletters during the Class Period. When the Company missed its already-reduced revenue guidance and projected significantly slower fiscal 2027 growth, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Doximity allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from August 8, 2024 to May 13, 2026. The complaint alleges that multiple corrective disclosures events revealed information that caused significant stock declines.

Q: What court was the DOCS class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do DOCS investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What documents do I need to to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my DOCS shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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