Heating, Ventilation And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems - Global Strategic Business Report: Capture The $85.2B Surge Through 2030 With Blue Star, AAON, Aprilaire And Captiveaire

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems market was valued at US$228.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$313.6 billion by 2030, advancing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. Market expansion is being supported by accelerating urbanization, increased residential and commercial construction, demand for energy-efficient climate control, and growing investment in smart building technologies.

The comprehensive HVAC systems market report evaluates current industry trends, growth drivers, competitive conditions, regional opportunities, and forecasts through 2030. It also incorporates recent global tariff developments and assesses their impact on HVAC manufacturing, sourcing, supply chains, pricing, and geographic market strategies.

HVAC Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Energy efficiency and sustainability remain central to HVAC industry development. Manufacturers are advancing variable refrigerant flow systems, high-efficiency compressors, heat pumps, intelligent thermostats, and lower-impact refrigerant technologies. Regulatory requirements, including Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio standards in the United States and Energy Performance Certificate frameworks in Europe, continue to influence product design, installation practices, and building performance objectives.

Digitalization is also reshaping the global HVAC systems market. Internet of Things connectivity enables remote monitoring, automated controls, and real-time system optimization. Artificial intelligence and machine learning support predictive maintenance, energy management, performance diagnostics, and longer equipment lifecycles. These capabilities can help building owners reduce operating costs while improving indoor air quality and climate-control precision.

Construction activity across residential, commercial, and industrial markets is creating sustained demand for new HVAC installations. Retrofit projects are also increasing as property owners modernize aging equipment, comply with updated efficiency standards, and pursue lower energy consumption. Extreme weather events, rising cooling requirements, and greater adoption of smart home systems further strengthen the market outlook.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook

The report analyzes the HVAC systems market by system segment, implementation type, application, and geography. System categories include cooling systems, heating systems, and ventilation systems. Implementation is divided into new construction and retrofit projects, while applications include commercial, residential, and industrial facilities.



New construction: This implementation segment is forecast to reach US$238.4 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Retrofit projects: The retrofit segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. HVAC systems market was valued at US$59.7 billion in 2024. China: China is forecast to record an 8.4% CAGR and reach US$72 billion by 2030.

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Country-level analysis addresses major markets such as Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the convergence of energy policy, construction investment, technology adoption, and shifting trade conditions across the HVAC industry. Expert commentary from economists, trade specialists, and domain professionals examines how tariffs, sourcing realignment, urbanization, and economic uncertainty may affect regional demand and competitive positioning.

Updated forecasts account for global tariff negotiations involving more than 180 countries, supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruption, and structural changes in globalization. The analysis includes revised global and regional projections through 2030, supported by historical market data from 2015 to 2023. It also reviews product and process innovation, emerging HVAC technologies, and updated 2025 market share estimates.

Competitive Landscape

The report assesses 136 companies active in the global HVAC systems market, examining geographic presence, market positioning, competitive strength, and growth prospects. Featured companies include:



Blue Star Ltd.

Baltimore Aircoil Company

Bryant Heating & Cooling System

Aprilaire

BDR Thermea Group BV

Brentwood Industries, Inc.

AAON, Inc.

Air International Thermal Systems

Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.

CaptiveAire Systems

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Bard Manufacturing Company

Report Benefits



Independent annual sales analysis and HVAC market forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Detailed evaluation of cooling, heating, and ventilation system opportunities.

Regional and country-level insights covering established and emerging markets.

Analysis of tariffs, trade policy, supply chain changes, and sourcing strategies.

Competitive intelligence covering major global HVAC companies and brands.

Actionable insights for identifying revenue opportunities and supporting strategic decisions. Complimentary report updates for one year.

The report addresses how the global HVAC systems market is expected to evolve through 2030, which segments and regions are positioned for the strongest growth, how trade and regulatory conditions may affect market performance, and which companies are best placed to compete as demand for smart, sustainable, and energy-efficient HVAC solutions increases.

Key Attributes:

