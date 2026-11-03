BETR UPCOMING DEADLINE: Suewallst Alerts Better Home & Finance Holding Company Stockholders Of Securities Class Action

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action alleges Better Home & Finance conditioned its $1.0 billion monthly loan volume target on purported continued partnership growth, allegedly omitting the conversion-rate and interest-rate pressures already building inside its loan funnel, leaving BETR shareholders with a $12.17 per-share decline

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between March 13, 2026 and May 7, 2026. Find out if you may be eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

BETR shares fell $12.17, or 28.5%, to close at $30.52 per share on May 7, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume, after closing at a Class Period high of $47.48 on April 20, 2026. Motions for lead plaintiff appointment must be filed with the Court by November 20, 2026.

The Risk Language Attached to the $1.0 Billion Target

The Company's March 13, 2026 announcement reaffirmed "$1.0 billion in Monthly Loan Volume by the end of May 2026 assuming continued Tinman AI Platform partnership growth." Disclosure language indicated that partnership growth was the one stated variable on which the target depended. The complaint challenges the adequacy of that framing, contending investors were given no qualifier tied to customer conversion rates or the rate environment.

What the Cautionary Language Allegedly Omitted

The action pleads that the challenged statements concerned then-existing facts and conditions, and that no meaningful cautionary statement identified the factors that ultimately pushed the target out. On May 7, 2026, the Company guided second quarter Loan Volume to $1.575 to $1.725 billion and told investors the $1 billion monthly funded volume goal was "going to be deferred."

Disclosure Gaps Alleged



The reaffirmed monthly volume target was conditioned explicitly on Tinman AI Platform partnership growth, with no stated dependence on the interest rate environment, as pleaded in the action.

Q1 2026 guidance of $1.40 billion to $1.55 billion was introduced alongside the reaffirmation without disclosing the funnel slowdown the complaint alleges was already underway.

Top-of-funnel pre-approval volume reportedly moved from roughly $100 million a day to roughly $200 million a day in the back half of April 2026, while conversion of that volume allegedly did not follow.

Q4 2025 metrics, including 56% funded loan volume growth, 77% revenue growth, and $646 million of Tinman AI Platform volume, were presented without the context plaintiffs allege was material. SEC filings stated only that deterioration in macroeconomic conditions "may continue to have" a negative impact on origination volume and growth rate.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. Here the complaint contends a $1.0 billion monthly volume target was reaffirmed subject only to partnership growth, while the conversion-rate pressure later cited for the deferral allegedly went undisclosed." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BETR Lawsuit

Q: How much did BETR stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 28.5%, a decline of $12.17 per share, after the Company disclosed that customer conversion rates had declined due to macro factors and that its $1 billion monthly funded volume target would be deferred. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the BETR lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Better Home & Finance Holding Company made materially false or misleading statements regarding its reaffirmed $1.0 billion monthly loan volume target and the condition of its loan conversion funnel during the Class Period. When the deferral of that target and the conversion slowdown were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Better Home & Finance Holding Company allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from March 13, 2026 to May 7, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the BETR lawsuit? A: The complaint names Better Home & Finance Holding Company and individual defendants including senior executives Vishal Garg and Loveen Advani.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my BETR shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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