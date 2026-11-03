Suewallst Reminds Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of November 23, 2026 In Honeywell Aerospace Inc. Lawsuit - HONA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on Defense Contract Cybersecurity Representations. The securities action contends HONA purchasers were never told the Company was under Justice Department scrutiny for cybersecurity noncompliance in a Department of Defense contract, a matter resolved for over $2 million on September 1, 2026

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Honeywell Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ: HONA) of a pending securities class action covering purchases between June 29, 2026 and September 1, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

On September 1, 2026, the Justice Department announced that Honeywell Aerospace agreed to pay $2,042,518 to resolve False Claims Act allegations of failing to comply with cybersecurity requirements in a U.S. Department of Defense contract. HONA shares fell $3.87 per share, or 2.45%, that afternoon on unusually heavy trading volume. The Court has set November 23, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Alleged Pentagon Contract Cybersecurity Exposure

The settlement resolved allegations that from April 2020 through December 2023, the business unit that became Honeywell Aerospace submitted false claims for payment by failing to comply with cybersecurity standards set out in National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171 on one of its networks, as required by contract and regulation. The lawsuit asserts that federal scrutiny of this conduct predated the June 2026 spin-off and was never disclosed to investors who bought shares once the Company began trading independently.

What Management Allegedly Knew

As alleged, the Company's disclosures warned investors only that noncompliance with government contracting rules "could lead to civil or criminal enforcement under the U.S. False Claims Act," while an investigation into that exact subject was already pending. The action claims management also told investors it did not expect the outcome of pending legal matters "to have a material adverse effect on the Company's combined financial position."

Compliance Trends in Defense Cybersecurity Enforcement



NIST SP 800-171 defines the controls defense contractors must apply to protect controlled unclassified information residing on their own networks.

Federal prosecutors increasingly treat contractor cybersecurity shortfalls as False Claims Act exposure rather than an ordinary contract dispute.

Consequences in this area can extend beyond a cash settlement to suspension or debarment from future government work.

Company filings acknowledged that cybersecurity laws "continue to evolve" and that "the requirements and enforcement of such laws and regulations have also increased." For a defense supplier, an active federal investigation into contract compliance is the type of specific fact investors weigh very differently than boilerplate risk language.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. That includes known government investigations that may carry financial penalties and contracting consequences," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the HONA Lawsuit

Q: What is the HONA lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 23, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: How much did HONA stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately $47.17 per share, or about 23.16%, to close at $156.47 on August 6, 2026. Shares fell another approximate $3.87 per share, or roughly 2.45%, to $154.24 per share on September 1, 2026.

Q: What specific misstatements does the HONA lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Honeywell Aerospace Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding supplier constraints and its exposure to a False Claims Act investigation over cybersecurity noncompliance in government contracts during the Class Period. When the Justice Department settlement and the Company's reduced full-year outlook were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do HONA investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my HONA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Yes. Investors may choose which law firm to contact. Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court may consolidate related cases and appoint a single lead counsel.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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