Positive Photoresists Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 EUV Lithography And Advanced Packaging Propel 6.61% CAGR Toward USD 3.44 Billion By 2032

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with application-specific formulations, dual sourcing, automated metrology, AI-driven yield optimization, and measurable sustainability gains.

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Positive Photoresists Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report examines the global positive photoresists market, which is projected to reach USD 2.32 billion in 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 6.61% to USD 3.44 billion by 2032. It evaluates market drivers, process requirements, artificial intelligence applications, regional conditions, and strategic priorities across semiconductor fabrication, advanced packaging, display manufacturing, microelectromechanical systems, and other precision-patterning applications.

Market Overview

Positive photoresists are light-sensitive materials used to define patterns during photolithography. Exposure alters the resist chemistry, making illuminated areas more soluble in a developer and enabling selective pattern transfer onto substrates.

Performance depends on resolution, process latitude, adhesion, defect control, thermal stability, and compatibility with exposure and development systems. The report's assessment of these factors supports strategic planning by clarifying where application requirements and manufacturing priorities are creating growth opportunities.

Evolving Process and Material Requirements

Greater process complexity, tighter feature control, and the expansion of heterogeneous integration are reshaping material selection. Manufacturers increasingly assess positive photoresists as part of a complete lithography process, including compatibility with:



Substrates and underlayers

Developers and rinses

Exposure technologies

Etch processes High-volume production environments

Lower-defect formulations, improved material efficiency, safer handling, and consistent production performance are becoming more important. Supply continuity and qualification timelines remain critical because material changes can require extensive process revalidation.

Artificial Intelligence and Process Optimization

Artificial intelligence is accelerating formulation screening and helping identify relationships among resins, sensitizers, solvents, and additives. Machine-learning systems can also connect exposure conditions, development behavior, critical-dimension variation, defect signatures, and metrology results to improve process windows.

AI-enabled inspection and predictive maintenance may help distinguish material-related defects from equipment or substrate issues. These insights can guide investments in automation and yield improvement, while helping organizations mitigate implementation risks associated with data quality, model explainability, and process validation.

Regional Market Dynamics



Asia-Pacific: The central hub for semiconductor, display, packaging, and electronics manufacturing, with requirements spanning mature and advanced process nodes.

North America: Strong semiconductor, aerospace, defense, research, and advanced-packaging activity supports demand for specialized, qualified materials.

Europe: Automotive electronics, semiconductor equipment, industrial systems, and research drive demand, alongside stringent sustainability and chemical-compliance expectations.

Latin America: Opportunities are linked to electronics assembly, industrial manufacturing, localized production, and supply-chain integration. Middle East and Africa: Technology diversification, research, education, and industrial development create selective opportunities, although infrastructure and workforce capabilities vary.

Country-level coverage includes Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Comparative regional insights provide a practical foundation for market-entry decisions and supply-chain planning.

Economic and Strategic Market Groups

The report assesses conditions across ASEAN, BRICS, the European Union, G7, GCC, and NATO markets. Key considerations include manufacturing capacity, technology access, workforce development, environmental standards, trusted sourcing, localization initiatives, and secure supply chains.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Participants



Segment product strategies by application, substrate, exposure technology, and resolution requirements.

Evaluate sensitivity, contrast, adhesion, profile control, defectivity, residue, shelf stability, and etch compatibility under production conditions.

Strengthen resilience through dual sourcing, regional inventory policies, and raw-material traceability.

Invest in automated metrology, defect classification, and data governance. Translate sustainability objectives into measurable solvent, waste, safety, and process-efficiency targets without compromising reliability.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to grow from USD 2.32 billion in 2026 to USD 3.44 billion by 2032.

Advanced packaging, semiconductor fabrication, displays, and precision manufacturing are driving increasingly specialized requirements.

AI is creating opportunities in formulation development, defect detection, process control, and yield optimization.

Qualification discipline, supply resilience, application-specific performance, and sustainability are central competitive priorities. Regional analysis highlights practical opportunities for expansion, sourcing, investment, and competitive positioning.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Positive Photoresists Market, by Resist Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Chemically Amplified

7.3. DNQ Novolak

8. Positive Photoresists Market, by Process Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. ArF

8.2.1. Dry

8.2.2. Immersion

8.3. EUV

8.4. I-Line

8.5. KrF

9. Positive Photoresists Market, by Thickness Range

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Greater Than Five Micrometers

9.3. Less Than One Micrometer

9.4. One To Five Micrometers

10. Positive Photoresists Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. MEMS Devices

10.3. Microfluidics

10.4. Printed Circuit Boards

10.5. Semiconductor Manufacturing

10.5.1. Foundry Services

10.5.2. Logic

10.5.3. Memory

11. Positive Photoresists Market, by End Use Industry

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Automotive Electronics

11.3. Flat Panel Display

11.4. Packaging

11.5. Semiconductor Industry

12. Positive Photoresists Market, by Region

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Asia-Pacific

12.3. North America

12.4. Latin America

12.5. Europe

12.6. Middle East

12.7. Africa

13. Positive Photoresists Market, by Group

13.1. Introduction

13.2. ASEAN

13.3. GCC

13.4. European Union

13.5. BRICS

13.6. G7

13.7. NATO

14. Positive Photoresists Market, by Country

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United States

14.3. Canada

14.4. Mexico

14.5. Brazil

14.6. United Kingdom

14.7. Germany

14.8. France

14.9. Russia

14.10. Italy

14.11. Spain

14.12. China

14.13. India

14.14. Japan

14.15. Australia

14.16. South Korea

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

16. Company Profiles

16.1. Brewer Science, Inc.

16.2. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

16.3. Fujifilm Electronic Materials Co., Ltd.

16.4. Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd.

16.5. JSR Corporation

16.6. Merck KGaA

16.7. Micro Resist Technology GmbH

16.8. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

16.9. Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

16.10. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd.

17. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [21]

LIST OF TABLES [294]

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