Positive Photoresists Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 EUV Lithography And Advanced Packaging Propel 6.61% CAGR Toward USD 3.44 Billion By 2032
Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Positive Photoresists Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This market research report examines the global positive photoresists market, which is projected to reach USD 2.32 billion in 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 6.61% to USD 3.44 billion by 2032. It evaluates market drivers, process requirements, artificial intelligence applications, regional conditions, and strategic priorities across semiconductor fabrication, advanced packaging, display manufacturing, microelectromechanical systems, and other precision-patterning applications.
Market Overview
Positive photoresists are light-sensitive materials used to define patterns during photolithography. Exposure alters the resist chemistry, making illuminated areas more soluble in a developer and enabling selective pattern transfer onto substrates.
Performance depends on resolution, process latitude, adhesion, defect control, thermal stability, and compatibility with exposure and development systems. The report's assessment of these factors supports strategic planning by clarifying where application requirements and manufacturing priorities are creating growth opportunities.
Evolving Process and Material Requirements
Greater process complexity, tighter feature control, and the expansion of heterogeneous integration are reshaping material selection. Manufacturers increasingly assess positive photoresists as part of a complete lithography process, including compatibility with:
- Substrates and underlayers Developers and rinses Exposure technologies Etch processes High-volume production environments
Lower-defect formulations, improved material efficiency, safer handling, and consistent production performance are becoming more important. Supply continuity and qualification timelines remain critical because material changes can require extensive process revalidation.
Artificial Intelligence and Process Optimization
Artificial intelligence is accelerating formulation screening and helping identify relationships among resins, sensitizers, solvents, and additives. Machine-learning systems can also connect exposure conditions, development behavior, critical-dimension variation, defect signatures, and metrology results to improve process windows.
AI-enabled inspection and predictive maintenance may help distinguish material-related defects from equipment or substrate issues. These insights can guide investments in automation and yield improvement, while helping organizations mitigate implementation risks associated with data quality, model explainability, and process validation.
Regional Market Dynamics
- Asia-Pacific: The central hub for semiconductor, display, packaging, and electronics manufacturing, with requirements spanning mature and advanced process nodes. North America: Strong semiconductor, aerospace, defense, research, and advanced-packaging activity supports demand for specialized, qualified materials. Europe: Automotive electronics, semiconductor equipment, industrial systems, and research drive demand, alongside stringent sustainability and chemical-compliance expectations. Latin America: Opportunities are linked to electronics assembly, industrial manufacturing, localized production, and supply-chain integration. Middle East and Africa: Technology diversification, research, education, and industrial development create selective opportunities, although infrastructure and workforce capabilities vary.
Country-level coverage includes Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Comparative regional insights provide a practical foundation for market-entry decisions and supply-chain planning.
Economic and Strategic Market Groups
The report assesses conditions across ASEAN, BRICS, the European Union, G7, GCC, and NATO markets. Key considerations include manufacturing capacity, technology access, workforce development, environmental standards, trusted sourcing, localization initiatives, and secure supply chains.
Strategic Priorities for Industry Participants
- Segment product strategies by application, substrate, exposure technology, and resolution requirements. Evaluate sensitivity, contrast, adhesion, profile control, defectivity, residue, shelf stability, and etch compatibility under production conditions. Strengthen resilience through dual sourcing, regional inventory policies, and raw-material traceability. Invest in automated metrology, defect classification, and data governance. Translate sustainability objectives into measurable solvent, waste, safety, and process-efficiency targets without compromising reliability.
Key Takeaways from This Report
- The market is forecast to grow from USD 2.32 billion in 2026 to USD 3.44 billion by 2032. Advanced packaging, semiconductor fabrication, displays, and precision manufacturing are driving increasingly specialized requirements. AI is creating opportunities in formulation development, defect detection, process control, and yield optimization. Qualification discipline, supply resilience, application-specific performance, and sustainability are central competitive priorities. Regional analysis highlights practical opportunities for expansion, sourcing, investment, and competitive positioning.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Positive Photoresists Market, by Resist Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Chemically Amplified
7.3. DNQ Novolak
8. Positive Photoresists Market, by Process Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. ArF
8.2.1. Dry
8.2.2. Immersion
8.3. EUV
8.4. I-Line
8.5. KrF
9. Positive Photoresists Market, by Thickness Range
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Greater Than Five Micrometers
9.3. Less Than One Micrometer
9.4. One To Five Micrometers
10. Positive Photoresists Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. MEMS Devices
10.3. Microfluidics
10.4. Printed Circuit Boards
10.5. Semiconductor Manufacturing
10.5.1. Foundry Services
10.5.2. Logic
10.5.3. Memory
11. Positive Photoresists Market, by End Use Industry
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Automotive Electronics
11.3. Flat Panel Display
11.4. Packaging
11.5. Semiconductor Industry
12. Positive Photoresists Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. North America
12.4. Latin America
12.5. Europe
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. Positive Photoresists Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. ASEAN
13.3. GCC
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. G7
13.7. NATO
14. Positive Photoresists Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. Canada
14.4. Mexico
14.5. Brazil
14.6. United Kingdom
14.7. Germany
14.8. France
14.9. Russia
14.10. Italy
14.11. Spain
14.12. China
14.13. India
14.14. Japan
14.15. Australia
14.16. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. Brewer Science, Inc.
16.2. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
16.3. Fujifilm Electronic Materials Co., Ltd.
16.4. Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd.
16.5. JSR Corporation
16.6. Merck KGaA
16.7. Micro Resist Technology GmbH
16.8. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
16.9. Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
16.10. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd.
17. Key Experts
LIST OF FIGURES [21]
LIST OF TABLES [294]
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