Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market Size, Share, Trends, And Global Forecast, 2026-2036 AI, Mrna, And Personalized Oncology Drive 24.6% CAGR Toward USD 12.8 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-driven prediction, scalable mRNA platforms, combination therapies and strategic partnerships can shorten timelines, reduce complexity and unlock personalized oncology opportunities.

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market Projected to Reach USD 12.8 Billion by 2036

The global neoantigen cancer vaccine market was valued at USD 0.9 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 1.4 billion in 2026. It is projected to expand to USD 12.8 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period. According to the report, market growth is being driven by advances in personalized oncology, cancer immunotherapy, next-generation sequencing (NGS), artificial intelligence (AI)-based neoantigen prediction, precision medicine, and vaccine manufacturing technologies.

Rising cancer incidence and demand for patient-specific treatment strategies are encouraging pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and research institutions to expand their neoantigen vaccine pipelines. Increasing clinical validation has also strengthened confidence in the ability of these vaccines to support targeted immune responses across multiple cancer indications.

Technology Innovation Accelerates Market Development

Innovations in mRNA vaccine platforms, genomic sequencing, computational immunology, lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery systems, automated manufacturing, and AI-driven prediction algorithms are improving vaccine design and reducing development timelines. mRNA-based vaccines are expected to capture a significant market share due to their rapid design, manufacturing flexibility, and capacity to encode multiple neoantigens within a single construct.

Peptide-based vaccines remain an important segment because of established development pathways and favorable safety profiles. DNA-based, viral vector-based, and dendritic cell-based platforms are also progressing through research and clinical development, particularly in programs designed to enhance cellular immune responses.

Combination therapy is another important growth opportunity. Neoantigen cancer vaccines are increasingly being evaluated with immune checkpoint inhibitors and other immunotherapies to strengthen anti-tumor activity. Clinical programs are expanding across melanoma, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Market Segmentation Highlights

The report assesses the market by vaccine type, technology platform, delivery modality, clinical stage, application, end user, and geography. Personalized neoantigen vaccines currently lead the vaccine type segment, supported by advances in precision oncology, NGS, and computational antigen selection. Shared neoantigen vaccines are expected to gain adoption because they may offer broader patient applicability, shorter production timelines, and improved scalability.

By delivery modality, in vivo delivery is attracting attention as lipid nanoparticles and related technologies improve direct administration and support scalable production. Ex vivo delivery remains relevant for platforms involving patient-derived immune cells and specialized antigen-presenting cell technologies.

Phase II programs represent a significant part of the clinical-stage pipeline as candidates advance from initial safety studies into efficacy evaluation. Continued evidence of immune activation and potential therapeutic benefit is expected to support additional investment and later-stage clinical development.

Melanoma remains a major application segment because of its high mutation burden and responsiveness to immunotherapy. Lung cancer and colorectal cancer are also expected to record strong growth as developers pursue personalized treatments for patients with substantial unmet medical needs.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies constitute the leading end-user segment due to their investments in oncology pipelines, clinical trials, manufacturing, and commercialization. Contract research organizations (CROs), academic institutions, hospitals, and cancer centers also play important roles in genomic analysis, clinical development, and vaccine optimization.

Regional Market Outlook

North America dominates the global neoantigen cancer vaccine market, supported by advanced oncology research infrastructure, extensive clinical trial activity, strong genomic sequencing capabilities, and the presence of leading biotechnology companies. Collaborations among pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and technology providers continue to reinforce the region's position.

Europe represents a significant market as precision medicine initiatives, cancer immunotherapy investment, and cross-sector research partnerships expand. Asia-Pacific is projected to experience strong growth due to rising cancer incidence, increasing biotechnology investment, broader clinical research capacity, and growing adoption of advanced genomic technologies. China, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore are strengthening their cancer immunotherapy ecosystems.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa offer emerging opportunities as healthcare infrastructure improves and access to advanced oncology treatments increases.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Priorities

Competition is intensifying as market participants invest in proprietary neoantigen discovery platforms, AI-based prediction technologies, integrated genomic analysis, scalable mRNA manufacturing, and next-generation delivery systems. Strategic collaborations, licensing agreements, clinical trial partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and academic alliances are helping companies improve prediction accuracy, shorten manufacturing timelines, and advance candidates toward commercialization.

Key companies profiled in the report include BioNTech SE, Moderna, Inc., Gritstone bio, Inc., Genentech (Roche Group), Nouscom AG, ISA Pharmaceuticals B.V., Evaxion Biotech A/S, BrightPath Biotherapeutics Co., Ltd., Neon Therapeutics (acquired by BioNTech), and Immatics N.V.

Market Challenges and Opportunities

Despite a strong growth outlook, the market faces complex personalized manufacturing requirements, high development costs, regulatory challenges, limited scalability, treatment accessibility concerns, and the need for consistent neoantigen prediction accuracy. Companies are responding through standardized workflows, shared neoantigen strategies, automated production, advanced computational platforms, and scalable mRNA-based technologies.

The report provides market size estimates, long-term forecasts, segment analysis, regional insights, competitive benchmarking, and evaluation of clinical and technology trends. It supports investment planning, partnership assessment, market entry, clinical development, and technology strategy for pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, investors, healthcare providers, research organizations, and other stakeholders in the global cancer immunotherapy market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Market Ecosystem

1.4 Currency and Limitations

1.4.1 Currency

1.4.2 Limitations

1.5 Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Data Collection & Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research (Oncologists, Biopharma, Researchers, CROs)

2.3 Market Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3.3 Forecast Modeling

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of Personalized Cancer Immunotherapy

4.2.1.2 Advancements in Genomics and Sequencing Technologies

4.2.1.3 Increasing Cancer Incidence Globally

4.2.1.4 Strong Pipeline of Neoantigen Vaccine Candidates

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High Cost of Personalized Vaccine Development

4.2.2.2 Complex Manufacturing and Logistics

4.2.2.3 Limited Commercial Approvals

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Combination Therapies with Checkpoint Inhibitors

4.2.3.2 Advances in AI-driven Neoantigen Prediction

4.2.3.3 Expansion in mRNA Vaccine Platforms

4.2.3.4 Growth in Clinical Trials

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Regulatory Complexity

4.2.4.2 Variability in Patient-specific Responses

4.3 Technology Landscape

4.3.1 mRNA-based Neoantigen Vaccines

4.3.2 Peptide-based Vaccines

4.3.3 DNA-based Vaccines

4.3.4 Viral Vector-based Vaccines

4.3.5 Dendritic Cell-based Vaccines

4.3.6 AI & Bioinformatics for Neoantigen Identification

4.4 Neoantigen Vaccine Ecosystem

4.4.1 Biopharmaceutical Companies

4.4.2 Genomics & Sequencing Providers

4.4.3 CROs & CDMOs

4.4.4 Research Institutes

4.4.5 Healthcare Providers

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.5.1 Tumor Sample Collection

4.5.2 Genomic Sequencing & Analysis

4.5.3 Neoantigen Identification & Selection

4.5.4 Vaccine Design & Manufacturing

4.5.5 Clinical Administration

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.6.1 FDA & EMA Guidelines

4.6.2 Clinical Trial Regulations

4.6.3 Personalized Medicine Regulatory Frameworks

4.7 Industry Trends

4.7.1 Rise of mRNA-based Cancer Vaccines

4.7.2 Increasing Collaboration Between Pharma & Tech Firms

4.7.3 Growth of Personalized Oncology

4.7.4 Integration of AI in Vaccine Design

4.8 Cost and Pricing Analysis

4.8.1 Cost per Patient

4.8.2 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.8.3 Reimbursement Challenges

5. Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, by Vaccine Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Personalized Neoantigen Vaccines

5.3 Shared Neoantigen Vaccines

6. Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, by Technology Platform

6.1 mRNA-based Vaccines

6.2 Peptide-based Vaccines

6.3 DNA-based Vaccines

6.4 Viral Vector-based Vaccines

6.5 Dendritic Cell-based Vaccines

7. Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, by Delivery Modality

7.1 Injectable Vaccines

7.2 Intradermal Delivery

7.3 Other Delivery Methods

8. Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, by Clinical Stage

8.1 Preclinical

8.2 Phase I

8.3 Phase II

8.4 Phase III

9. Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Solid Tumors

9.2.1 Lung Cancer

9.2.2 Melanoma

9.2.3 Breast Cancer

9.2.4 Colorectal Cancer

9.2.5 Other Solid Tumors

9.3 Hematological Cancers

9.3.1 Leukemia

9.3.2 Lymphoma

9.3.3 Multiple Myeloma

9.4 Combination Therapies

10. Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, by End User

10.1 Hospitals & Cancer Treatment Centers

10.2 Research Institutes

10.3 Biopharmaceutical Companies

11. Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, by Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 U.S.

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 U.K.

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Netherlands

11.3.7 Sweden

11.3.8 Switzerland

11.3.9 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 South Korea

11.4.5 Australia

11.4.6 Singapore

11.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Mexico

11.5.3 Rest of Latin America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 UAE

11.6.2 Saudi Arabia

11.6.3 South Africa

11.6.4 Rest of MEA

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Key Growth Strategies

12.3 Competitive Benchmarking

12.4 Competitive Dashboard

12.4.1 Industry Leaders

12.4.2 Market Differentiators

12.4.3 Emerging Players

12.5 Market Ranking/Positioning Analysis

13. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis

13.1 Moderna, Inc.

13.2 BioNTech SE

13.3 Genentech (Roche)

13.4 Gritstone bio, Inc.

13.5 Neon Therapeutics

13.6 CureVac N.V.

13.7 AstraZeneca plc

13.8 Merck & Co., Inc.

13.9 Pfizer Inc.

13.10 Immatics N.V.

13.11 ISA Pharmaceuticals B.V.

13.12 Vaccibody AS

13.13 Nouscom AG

13.14 Genocea Biosciences

13.15 Advaxis Inc.

14. Appendix

14.1 Customization Options

14.2 Related Reports

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