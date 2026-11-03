Carbon Management Software Market Size, Share, And Trends - Global Forecast 2026-2036 Market To Grow From $2.4 Billion To $12.7 Billion As AI, Saas, Scope 3, And Disclosure Mandates Drive 16.8% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloud-native, AI-powered platforms are replacing manual carbon tracking, driven by mandatory disclosures, Scope 3 demands and auditable emissions intelligence.

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Carbon Management Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon management software market is projected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2026 to USD 12.7 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 16.8% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. Market expansion is being driven by binding climate disclosure mandates, corporate net-zero commitments, investor-led ESG due diligence, and increasing demand for auditable greenhouse gas emissions data.

Organizations are moving away from spreadsheets and manual data collection toward integrated, cloud-native carbon management platforms. Adoption is accelerating as businesses seek to improve emissions monitoring, regulatory reporting, decarbonization planning, carbon credit management, and sustainability performance. AI-powered forecasting, real-time data integration, and connectivity with ERP and IoT systems are also strengthening the role of carbon management software in enterprise decision-making.

Regulatory developments, including the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, U.S. SEC climate-related disclosure requirements, and international sustainability standards, are increasing demand for reliable reporting platforms. At the same time, the growing focus on Scope 3 emissions is creating opportunities for solutions that support supplier engagement, value chain data collection, and supply chain carbon management.

Carbon Management Software Market Segmentation

The report evaluates the market by solution type, deployment mode, organization size, application, end-use industry, emission scope coverage, and geography. Solution categories include carbon accounting software, carbon footprint management platforms, ESG reporting & disclosure software, energy management integration solutions, carbon offset management platforms, and supply chain carbon management solutions.

Deployment models include Cloud-Based (SaaS), On-Premise, and hybrid solutions. Applications covered include emissions monitoring & reporting, carbon reduction & decarbonization planning, regulatory compliance management, carbon credit & offset management, and sustainability performance management. Major end-use industries include energy & utilities, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail & consumer goods, healthcare, and government.

Leading and High-Growth Market Segments

Carbon accounting software is expected to account for the largest market share by solution type in 2026, supported by rising demand for accurate greenhouse gas inventories and regulatory reporting. Supply chain carbon management solutions are projected to record significant growth as companies increase their focus on Scope 3 emissions. ESG reporting & disclosure software is also gaining adoption among organizations seeking more efficient reporting for regulators, investors, and other stakeholders.

The cloud-based (SaaS) segment is expected to lead the carbon management software market in 2026. Scalability, faster implementation, enterprise application integration, and access to updated emission factors and reporting templates are supporting SaaS adoption. Hybrid deployment is expected to maintain steady growth among organizations that require cloud-based analytics while retaining localized control over sensitive data and legacy systems.

Large enterprises are projected to hold the largest market share in 2026 due to their global operations, complex supply chains, and extensive disclosure obligations. Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are expected to register the highest CAGR through 2036 as reporting mandates expand and larger customers request emissions information from suppliers.

Full Scope (1, 2, and 3) Integrated Platforms are forecast to record the highest growth by emission scope coverage. Demand is increasing as organizations pursue comprehensive emissions management, credible net-zero targets, and compliance with advanced climate disclosure requirements.

Regional Carbon Management Software Market Outlook

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2026. Growth is supported by the presence of major software providers, institutional investor emphasis on ESG performance, U.S. SEC requirements, and state-level climate disclosure mandates, including regulations in California.

Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. Sustainability reporting developments in Australia, Singapore, and Japan, combined with carbon neutrality initiatives in China and India, are supporting regional adoption. Asia-Pacific's position as a global manufacturing center is also increasing demand for supply chain emissions data from exporters and international suppliers.

Europe remains a highly advanced market due to the EU Green Deal, the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, and broad adoption of sustainability reporting technology. Latin America is emerging as demand grows across agriculture, mining, and export-oriented industries in Brazil, Mexico, and Chile. In the Middle East & Africa, market development is being supported by economic diversification, renewable energy investment, energy efficiency programs, and sustainable industrial initiatives in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the global carbon management software market include SAP SE, Salesforce, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Sphera Solutions, Enablon, Persefoni AI Inc., Plan A, Watershed Technology Inc., Sweep, Normative.io, Greenly, Diligent Corporation, and Intelex Technologies.

The report assesses market revenue, historical and projected growth, competitive positioning, strategic developments, and country-level opportunities. It also identifies the solution types, deployment models, applications, industries, organization sizes, and emission scope categories expected to generate substantial opportunities for established vendors and new market entrants through 2036.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Ecosystem

1.3 Currency and Limitations

1.3.1 Currency

1.3.2 Limitations

1.4 Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1 Primary Interviews with Experts

2.2.2.2 Approaches for Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3 Market Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3.3 Growth Forecast

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.4 Technology Landscape

4.5 Carbon Management Software Architecture

4.6 Value Chain Analysis

4.7 Regulatory and Standards Landscape

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.9 Investment and Funding Landscape

4.10 Pricing Analysis

5. Carbon Management Software Market, by Solution Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Carbon Accounting Software

5.3 Carbon Footprint Management Platforms

5.4 ESG Reporting & Disclosure Software

5.5 Energy Management Integration Solutions

5.6 Carbon Offset Management Platforms

5.7 Supply Chain Carbon Management Solutions

5.8 Others

6. Carbon Management Software Market, by Deployment Mode

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cloud-Based (SaaS)

6.3 On-Premise

6.4 Hybrid Deployment

7. Carbon Management Software Market, by Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.3 Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

8. Carbon Management Software Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Emissions Monitoring & Reporting

8.3 Carbon Reduction & Decarbonization Planning

8.4 Regulatory Compliance Management

8.5 Carbon Credit & Offset Management

8.6 Sustainability Performance Management

9. Carbon Management Software Market, by End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Energy & Utilities

9.3 Manufacturing

9.4 Transportation & Logistics

9.5 BFSI

9.6 IT & Telecom

9.7 Retail & Consumer Goods

9.8 Healthcare

9.9 Government & Public Sector

9.10 Others

10. Carbon Management Software Market, by Emission Scope Coverage

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Scope 1 & 2 Management

10.3 Scope 3 Management

10.4 Full Scope (1, 2, and 3) Integrated Platforms

11. Carbon Management Software Market, by Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 U.S.

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 U.K.

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Netherlands

11.3.5 Sweden

11.3.6 Norway

11.3.7 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 South Korea

11.4.5 Australia

11.4.6 Singapore

11.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Mexico

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of Latin America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 UAE

11.6.2 Saudi Arabia

11.6.3 South Africa

11.6.4 Turkey

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Key Growth Strategies

12.3 Competitive Benchmarking

12.4 Competitive Dashboard

12.4.1 Industry Leaders

12.4.2 Market Differentiators

12.4.3 Vanguards

12.4.4 Emerging Companies

12.5 Market Ranking/Positioning Analysis of Key Players, 2025

13. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis

13.1 SAP SE

13.2 Salesforce, Inc. (Net Zero Cloud)

13.3 Microsoft Corporation (Cloud for Sustainability)

13.4 IBM Corporation

13.5 Schneider Electric SE

13.6 Sphera Solutions

13.7 Enablon (Wolters Kluwer)

13.8 Persefoni AI Inc.

13.9 Plan A

13.10 Watershed Technology Inc.

13.11 Sweep

13.12 Normative.io

13.13 Greenly

13.14 Diligent Corporation

13.15 Intelex Technologies

14. Appendix

14.1 Additional Customization

14.2 Related Reports

For more information about this report visit

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