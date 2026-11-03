Humanaut Health Announces Six New Locations, Expanding Its Footprint As A National Leader In Longevity And Regenerative Medicine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rollout includes a new Stem Cell Center of Excellence in Park City, with additional clinics planned in California, Texas, Kansas City and Mexico City

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanaut Health, a longevity and regenerative medicine company with clinics in Austin, Dallas and Palm Beach Gardens, today announced six new franchise and corporate locations coming to the United States and Mexico. The rapid expansion includes the opening of the Humanaut Stem Cell Center of Excellence in Park City, Utah, and the brand's first international location in Mexico City expected to open in early 2027.

Humanaut's growth reflects its mission to help people live healthier, longer lives through a more proactive, data-driven approach to healthcare. The company opened its flagship Austin clinic in 2024 and has since expanded to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and Dallas, Texas.

With the expansion, Humanaut Health will add two locations to its growing Texas portfolio: San Antonio, expected to open in January 2027, and Houston, where construction is scheduled to begin in December 2026. The brand will also enter four new markets: Palm Desert, California, and Park City, Utah, both expected to open in November 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, where construction is scheduled to begin in December 2026; and Mexico City, Humanaut's first international location, expected to open in early 2027.

"Our expansion is about far more than increasing our physical footprint-it's about broadening access to transformative, data-backed longevity care," said Jake Thiede, Chief Marketing Officer of Humanaut Health. "By pairing strict clinical rigor with world-class franchise partners, we are ensuring that every new location delivers the exact same elevated, life-changing experience our patients have come to expect from our flagship clinics."

Humanaut Health's First Stem Cell Center of Excellence

The Park City opening follows Humanaut Health's acquisition of Docere Clinics, founded by Humanaut co-founder Dr. Harry Adelson. Dr. Adelson has spent more than two decades performing regenerative procedures and is recognized as one of the most experienced stem cell physicians in the country. His past patients have included health and performance figures such as Mark Hyman, Dave Asprey, Chuck Liddell, Ben Greenfield, Ross Edgley and more.

The acquisition brings Docere's clinical protocols, team and patient experience under the Humanaut brand and positions Humanaut as one of the fastest-growing stem cell providers in the United States. Humanaut also offers stem cell therapy at its other clinic locations, including regenerative procedures for the spine, knee, shoulder, hip, elbow, wrist and other joints. Park City will build on those existing services as Humanaut's first Stem Cell Center of Excellence, with a dedicated focus on advanced regenerative care.

At the Stem Cell Center of Excellence, patients will have access to orthopedic and spine stem cell procedures, stem cell IV infusions, hyperbaric oxygen therapy and IV therapies, with Dr. Adelson leading the clinical team. Patients will also have access to exclusive cutting-edge regenerative therapies only available at the center including Dr. Adelson's proprietary Full Body Stem Cell Makeover®, a comprehensive, single-session procedure addressing the spine and multiple joints throughout the body. Patients will also have access to Dezawa MuseCells® therapy – a cutting edge regenerative treatment using rare, naturally occurring stem cells that are recognized for their ability to hone in on areas of injury and support treatment across a range of conditions, including joint and orthopedic injuries, chronic inflammation, autoimmune disorders, age-related degeneration, and recovery following tissue damage.

Utah has emerged as a national leader in regenerative medicine, implementing progressive state-level protections that enable pioneering practices to deliver advanced treatments domestically that patients previously believed were only available overseas. Leveraging this, Humanaut is bringing the latest breakthrough stem cell therapies to Utah under the Stem Cell Center of Excellence, making it one of only a handful of clinics in the United States licensed to do so.

"At Docere, we've built our reputation on doing the most advanced and comprehensive procedures available anywhere in the world," said Dr. Adelson. "Park City is dedicated entirely to that standard, focusing on our signature full-body stem cell makeovers and advanced protocols. Becoming part of Humanaut lets us bring that unmatched expertise to far more people through a growing national network, right here where progressive state policies support true clinical innovation."

The Park City center will also offer Humanaut's Full Body Stem Cell Makeover in its“Four Hands” format, with Dr. Adelson and Humanaut Health co-founder Dr. Amy B. Killen working together during the same session. Dr. Killen, who specializes in hormone optimization and sexual health, performs regenerative treatments for hair, skin and sexual wellness, including treatments to support erectile function in men and arousal in women.

This dual-physician procedure stands as a hallmark of Humanaut's approach to whole-body rejuvenation.

"The Full Body Stem Cell Makeover is the most comprehensive regenerative procedure we know of anywhere in the world," said Dr. Killen. "Treating the whole person in one coordinated session is what truly sets this experience apart."

To learn more about Humanaut Health, its upcoming locations, the Stem Cell Center of Excellence, or for franchise inquiries, visit

About Humanaut Health

Humanaut Health is an expanding network of expert-led health optimization and longevity clinics that replaces reactive healthcare with a proactive, data-driven approach. Through advanced diagnostics, personalized care plans, and ongoing clinical support, they help members understand their bodies at a deep level and optimize their long-term health using frontier treatment modalities. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Humanaut was founded by seasoned business leaders, physicians, and tech innovators. For more information, visit humanauthealth.com.

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