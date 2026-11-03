Homesage.Ai Opens 160M+ U.S. Properties To AI Agents With New Real Estate MCP Server

The Homesage Real Estate MCP server connects AI agents to 160M+ U.S. properties.

Proptech companies can connect their AI agents to 30+ Homesage property tools with one link and nothing to install.

- Blaze Dimov, CEO and Founder of Homesage.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Homesage's new Real Estate MCP server connects proptech companies' AI agents to its property data, one of the largest property databases in the U.S.

MCP stands for Model Context Protocol. It is an open standard that lets an AI assistant use outside data and tools.

Most AI agents can talk about real estate, but they cannot see the numbers and investment metrics behind a property. Teams that want real data usually build and maintain their own connection to data APIs, one endpoint at a time.

With the Homesage MCP server, a team pastes one link into their AI assistant's connector and signs in with their Homesage account. There is nothing to install.

From then on, anyone on the team can ask anything about any property in plain English. The AI agent picks the right Homesage tool and answers with the numbers.

Homesage's database covers 160M+ U.S. properties, so an AI agent can analyze almost any residential address in the U.S.

What can be pulled through the MCP server:

- An estimated value and the comparable sales behind it.

- The estimated after-repair value (ARV), property condition score, and an estimated renovation cost.

- Flip returns plus long-term and short-term (Airbnb) rental estimates.

- The Market Outlook score for a ZIP code and the Seller Motivation Score for homes listed for sale.

“An AI agent that can't see the numbers is just guessing about a property. Now it can pull a Full Property Report before the coffee finishes brewing,” said Blaze Dimov, CEO and Founder of Homesage.

How it fits into a company's own tools:

- The server works in Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, and other assistants that support MCP.

- One connection opens 30+ tools, from a Full Property Report to a search across the whole database.

- Free tools, such as address lookup and search previews, cost nothing. Paid tools show the credit cost before they run.

- Teams that build their own apps can reach the same data through Homesage Real Estate APIs, with 30+ endpoints.

Homesage plans run on credits. Each plan includes a monthly credit balance, and that balance covers every Homesage product, from reports to MCP and API calls. Every self-serve plan starts with a 30-day trial. Companies with larger volumes can request a custom setup through Homesage Custom AI Solutions.

Setup steps and the full tool list are on the Homesage Real Estate MCP page.

About Homesage

Homesage is a real estate technology company based in Washington, DC. It uses AI to analyze 160M+ properties across the U.S. It helps real estate investors, agents, lenders, and developers find and evaluate investment properties. Its products are Investment Property Search, Full Property Reports, Real Estate APIs, and Custom AI Solutions. It also offers the DealFinder Mobile App and the DealFinder Browser Extension. Learn more at Homesage.

Blaze Dimov

Homesage

+1 2404210931

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Homesage Opens 160M+ U.S. Properties to AI Agents With New Real Estate MCP Server News Provided By Homesage November 03, 2026, 15:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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