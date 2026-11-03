Lumin Health Names Michael Knable, DO, Bethesda Site Medical Director Samaneh Keshavarz, MD, Joins As Psychiatrist

Michael Knable, DO, DFAPA, Site Medical Director, and Samaneh Keshavarz, MD, Psychiatrist, at Lumin Health Bethesda

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lumin Health, a leading provider of ketamine treatment and insurance-covered esketamine (Spravato) for treatment-resistant depression, recently announced two appointments at its Bethesda, Maryland location: Michael Knable, DO, DFAPA, as Site Medical Director, and Samaneh Keshavarz, MD, as Psychiatrist. In their roles, they will support the clinical team treating patients in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.As Site Medical Director, Dr. Knable will lead clinical operations at Lumin Health Bethesda, overseeing the site's care team and the delivery of treatment for people living with treatment-resistant depression and related conditions. He will uphold the site's safety protocols and act as a point of clinical partnership for referring providers throughout the region, drawing on more than three decades of leadership across inpatient, outpatient, and research settings.Dr. Keshavarz will provide psychiatric care to patients at the Bethesda site, including those who have not experienced sufficient improvement with traditional treatment approaches. Her expertise in women's mental health and reproductive psychiatry significantly broadens the range of patient experiences the site can support, from mood and anxiety disorders to depression connected to hormonal and reproductive transitions across a woman's lifespan.Nationally, demand for ketamine and esketamine treatment has grown sharply since esketamine nasal spray received FDA approval and became eligible for coverage by most major insurers. Yet patients seeking this care in the Washington, D.C. region, as in other major markets, often encounter a fragmented landscape consisting of months-long waitlists for large hospital systems and poorly supervised at-home programs.Lumin Health's Bethesda site is designed to offer an alternative to these options, bringing psychiatrist-led oversight, structured safety protocols, and in-person emotional support under one roof in a purpose-built outpatient setting.“Over the course of my career, I have witnessed how difficult it remains for people with severe and treatment-resistant mental illness to find care that is both scientifically sound and genuinely accessible," Dr. Knable said. "What drew me to Lumin Health is that it takes both halves of that equation seriously: rigorous clinical protocols and real human attention, delivered in one place. I want Bethesda to be the site where people who have struggled for years can finally find steady, capable hands and receive the help they desperately need.”"When patients arrive after years of depression and ineffective treatment, what they need first is to be truly heard," said Dr. Keshavarz. "My psychiatric approach is to understand the whole person, including their history, their biology, and the hormonal and life transitions that shape their mental health, and then to match them with treatments that can genuinely change their daily life. Ketamine and esketamine therapy can be transformative for the right patients, and we can offer that in a setting built around safety, structure, and support."Dr. Knable and Dr. Keshavarz are only the latest additions to a growing roster of certified and experienced medical professionals working together to strengthen patient care at Lumin Health's sites in Massachusetts and Maryland."Dr. Knable brings to Bethesda the kind of clinical depth you rarely find outside academic medical centers, and Dr. Keshavarz adds specialized expertise in women's mental health that meaningfully expands the patient experiences we can support," said Benjamin Yudkoff, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Lumin Health. "Together they represent exactly what we look to build at every Lumin Health site: experienced psychiatric leadership, closely supervised treatment, and care that treats patients as people first."About Lumin HealthLumin Health is a psychiatrist-led provider of interventional behavioral health care, delivering insurance-covered medically supervised esketamine (Spravato) and ketamine-based treatment in a purpose-built outpatient setting and partnering with community providers to expand responsible access to effective care. Lumin Health is one of the largest providers of esketamine (Spravato) and ketamine therapy in the country, and operates five locations across Massachusetts and Maryland. Learn more at lumin.

Trevor DeHaan

Lumin Health

+1 647-993-0884

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Lumin Health Names Michael Knable, DO, Bethesda Site Medical Director; Samaneh Keshavarz, MD, Joins as Psychiatrist News Provided By Lumin Health November 03, 2026, 15:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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