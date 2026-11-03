OASIS Members Elect Klaus Kunz And Bruce Rich To Board Of Directors, Re-Elect Daniella Taveau

Leadership expertise spans international regulatory policy, sustainability, and security standards

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OASIS Open, the international open source and standards consortium, announced the results of its 2026 Board of Directors election. Klaus Kunz and Bruce Rich have been elected to the Board, and Daniella Taveau has been re-elected to a new term. Together, they bring experience in international regulatory policy, sustainability, and security standards development as OASIS continues to grow its global standards and open source work.

“We're pleased to welcome our newly elected and returning Board members, Klaus, Bruce, and Daniella,” said Jen Walker, Chief Operating Officer, OASIS.“Together, they bring a range of global perspectives that will strengthen our work as we continue to advance standards and open source innovation. We're also grateful to our outgoing Board members Vasileios Mavroeidis and Daniel Rohrer for their leadership and dedicated service to our community.”

The continuing members of the Board are: Pablo Breuer, Ph.D.; Jason Clinton, Anthropic; Charles Frick, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory; Sarah Liang, EY; and Jautau White, Ph.D., Microsoft.

New and Returning Board Members

Klaus Kunz is Founder and Managing Director of Ephrin GmbH, advising companies, foundations, and startups on strategy and sustainable transformation in highly regulated sectors. He is also Head of Regulatory Development and Government Affairs at PI Industries Ltd. During 22 years at Bayer AG, he held global leadership roles including SVP, Head of ESG, and created the award-winning Bayer Transparency Initiative for public access to pesticide safety data.

“Throughout my career, I've worked with regulators and industries across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia to build frameworks that earn trust across borders,” said Klaus Kunz.“I look forward to bringing that international perspective to the OASIS Board and supporting the development of open standards that meet the needs of the organization's global community.”

Bruce Rich is a Cryptsoft Fellow and Principal Engineer at Cryptsoft Pty Ltd with more than four decades of experience in software design and architecture, including 25 years focused on security. An OASIS technical contributor since 2004, he has participated in the Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) and PKCS #11 Technical Committees since their founding, and previously served on the OASIS Board. During his tenure at IBM, he was named an IBM Master Inventor and contributed to more than 30 patents, most of them security-related.

“I'm pleased to return to the OASIS Board and once again support an organization whose standards play an important role in real-world security implementations,” said Bruce Rich.“Having worked on both the technical and governance sides of OASIS, I look forward to helping the Board support the committees doing that work.”

Re-elected Board Member

Daniella Taveau has served on the OASIS Board for the past two years, including the past year as Chair. She is a regulatory and global trade strategist and founder of Bold Text Strategies, advising multinational corporations across six continents. Previously, she served as an International Trade Negotiator with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, representing the United States at the WTO and in major free trade negotiations, and as an International Policy Analyst with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“I'm grateful to our members for the opportunity to serve another term on the OASIS Board,” said Daniella Taveau.“In a time of uncertainty, global collaboration matters more than ever. OASIS brings together companies, governments and experts from around the world to agree on how technologies like AI should work together, through open, transparent and vendor-neutral governance. That shared foundation builds trust across industries and borders. I look forward to working with our community to strengthen it in the year ahead.”

Outgoing Board Members

OASIS thanks outgoing Board members Vasileios Mavroeidis, University of Oslo, and Daniel Rohrer, NVIDIA, for their commitment and leadership, and is grateful for their time and expertise.

About OASIS:

One of the most respected, nonprofit open source and open standards bodies in the world, OASIS advances the fair, transparent development of open source software and standards through the power of global collaboration and community. OASIS is the home for worldwide standards in AI, emergency management, identity, IoT, cybersecurity, blockchain, privacy, cryptography, cloud computing, urban mobility, and other content technologies. Many OASIS standards go on to be ratified by de jure bodies and referenced in international policies and government procurement.

Media inquiries:...

Mary Beth Minto

OASIS Open

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OASIS Members Elect Klaus Kunz and Bruce Rich to Board of Directors, Re-elect Daniella Taveau News Provided By OASIS Open November 03, 2026, 15:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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