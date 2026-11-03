Mikel Defrancesco Issues Checklist For Coordinating A Home Sale And Purchase

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Mikel DeFrancesco of William Raveis Real Estate outlines five planning tips for Eastern Massachusetts homeowners selling one home and buying another.

QUINCY, MA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mikel DeFrancesco - William Raveis Real Estate, a Quincy real estate agent, is issuing a five-point planning checklist for Eastern Massachusetts homeowners preparing to sell a property while purchasing another. The guidance, presented in this announcement, addresses scheduling, sale preparation, property searches, transaction deadlines and arrangements between closings.The checklist focuses on decisions that connect the two transactions. It distinguishes a household's preferred moving schedule from dates that depend on agreements with other parties. Its purpose is to provide a starting point for discussions before a home is listed or an offer is made on another property. The planning questions apply whether a household is moving to a different community, seeking more space or choosing a home with different maintenance requirements.1. A working timelineThe first step is to record the preferred move date, the earliest the current home could be ready for sale and any limits on flexibility. School schedules, work commitments and moving arrangements can help define those limits. The timeline can then be revisited as offers, inspections and closing dates take shape.2. Preparation of the current homeHomeowners can identify the work needed before a property is ready to be photographed and shown, then discuss how that work affects the expected listing date. A Quincy MA real estate agent representing a seller can assist with property marketing and negotiation. A preparation schedule helps organize those tasks while leaving room for changes as the sale progresses.3. Requirements for the next propertyThe search plan can distinguish essential requirements from preferences, including location, property type and occupancy timing. A Quincy Center Realtor can assist with property searches and negotiations. For a household managing a concurrent sale, clarifying these requirements early can help keep the search connected to the overall moving plan.4. Transaction deadlinesOffers, inspections, financing and closing arrangements can create dependencies between a sale and a purchase. The checklist calls for a shared record of relevant dates and discussion of changes with the professionals involved in each transaction. A preferred closing schedule and dates already agreed in writing should be clearly identified.5. Arrangements between closingsA plan can consider where the household would stay, how belongings would be stored and which arrangements would need to change if the two closings do not coincide. The company's buying and selling information addresses coordination of closing schedules and possible arrangements when a home sells before the next property is available.The checklist is organized around questions that can be raised during an initial consultation and revisited as the transactions progress. Each household's circumstances will determine which timing issues require attention. Recording responsibilities and updating the schedule can help participants understand what remains outstanding and which decisions affect the next stage.The business describes its residential representation process as consultation, active search or marketing, and closing support. Its service area includes Quincy, Milton, Braintree, Weymouth, Boston and surrounding communities in Eastern Massachusetts.About Mikel DeFrancesco - William Raveis Real EstateMikel DeFrancesco - William Raveis Real Estate is a real estate agent in Quincy providing residential buyer and seller representation in Eastern Massachusetts, including assistance for clients buying and selling property. The business serves communities in Norfolk, Suffolk, Bristol and Plymouth counties.

Mikel DeFrancesco

Mikel DeFrancesco - William Raveis Real Estate

+1 617-755-8272

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Mikel DeFrancesco Issues Checklist For Coordinating A Home Sale And Purchase News Provided By Cascade Web Solutions November 03, 2026, 15:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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