Lulu Packaging Specializes In Custom Packaging For US Beauty And Cosmetic Brands

LuLu Packaging

The company focuses on beauty and cosmetic packaging boxes, with low minimum orders, free design support and a sample kit credited against the first order

- said James Anderson, CEO of LuLu PackagingWY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LuLu Packaging, a Wyoming-registered custom packaging company, specializes in packaging boxes for beauty and cosmetic brands across the United States. The company serves customers through its website at lulupackaging and works with all types of beauty and cosmetic brands, including skincare, makeup, haircare and fragrance. It concentrates on small and growing businesses that often struggle to find packaging partners willing to work with low order volumes.For beauty and cosmetic products, the box shapes how a product is perceived on the shelf, online and at unboxing. Yet many independent beauty brands face high minimum order quantities and long lead times from traditional suppliers. LuLu Packaging was created to address that gap by focusing on the beauty and cosmetic industry rather than serving every sector.“Beauty and cosmetic founders told us the same thing again and again. They want boxes that look premium, but they cannot commit to thousands of units before they know how a product will sell,” said James Anderson, CEO of LuLu Packaging.“We built the company around that problem. Our focus is on helping beauty brands get professional packaging at order sizes that make sense for them.”LuLu Packaging produces custom boxes for beauty and cosmetic products, along with printed cards and stickers. Its range covers primary packaging, which holds a product directly, and secondary packaging, the outer box that carries the brand presentation.Key features of the LuLu Packaging offering include:.A 50-unit minimum order quantity, which allows beauty brands to test new products and launch limited editions without large inventory commitments..A $39 sample kit that lets customers evaluate materials and print quality before ordering. The cost is credited against the customer's order..Free shipping on all orders..Complimentary design support, dieline creation and consultation. A dieline is the flat template that shows how a box is cut and folded, and it is required for accurate printing..Free thank-you cards, matched to the number of units ordered.Orders are shipped to customers in the United States by express courier. Turnaround is 6 to 8 business days after artwork approval.As its catalog grows, LuLu Packaging is adding jewelry packaging, including rigid boxes with custom inserts, and bags and pouches, so that brands can source coordinated packaging across product lines from one supplier. Beauty and cosmetic packaging remains the company's core focus.Beauty and cosmetic brands interested in packaging samples or a quote can request them through the company website.Media Contact

James Anderson, CEO

LuLu Packaging LLC

+1 862-369-2106

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LuLu Packaging Specializes in Custom Packaging for US Beauty and Cosmetic Brands News Provided By LuLu Packaging November 03, 2026, 15:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Retail



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