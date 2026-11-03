Rahul Gandhi Trying To Create 'Anarchy' In India: Kerala BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 3 (IANS) BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of trying to create anarchy in the country.

He said the Congress was relying on false propaganda, political deception and attempts to divide people.

He was speaking at the conclusion of the BJP's Democracy Protection March in Thiruvananthapuram.

Thousands of BJP workers took part in the march, which began at Ayurveda Medical College Junction and ended at Manaveeyam Veedhi.

Chandrasekhar accused the Congress of adopting a double standard on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

He said the Kerala Chief Minister and Home Minister had earlier supported the exercise and stated that no eligible voter had been excluded.

Congress leaders Veerappa Moily and Kapil Sibal had also spoken in favour of SIR, he said.

The Congress should explain why it was now opposing the exercise and spreading what he called false propaganda in Delhi.

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi's campaign was being backed by failed political parties and family-run political outfits.

The BJP leader also accused the Congress and the CPI-M of joining hands to create political unrest.

Referring to their joint programme at Ramlila Maidan, he said the two parties were working together despite their political differences.

"If Rahul Gandhi dreams of creating a situation similar to Bangladesh in India, it will not happen," he said.

The BJP and 140 crore Indians would stand together to protect democracy, he added.

Chandrasekhar said the people had chosen a new India in 2014.

Neither Rahul Gandhi nor Pinarayi Vijayan, M.A. Baby or Akhilesh Yadav could derail the country's march towards development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

He also questioned Rahul Gandhi's silence on the problems of PSC job aspirants in Kerala.

He asked why the Congress leader was not speaking about the candidates protesting over recruitment issues.

Chandrasekhar further alleged that the Congress was soft on corruption allegations against the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

He claimed that the Congress and the CPI-M were helping each other to protect their political interests.