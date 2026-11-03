Kerala: Vizhinjam Enters New Phase With Arrival Of First Import Container

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 3 (IANS) Vizhinjam International Seaport has taken another major step forward on Tuesday with the arrival of its first import container.

This marks the beginning of a new phase in the port's operations. It also opens a direct gateway for Kerala's import trade. The container arrived aboard the MSC Sabrina III from Ningbo in China and was formally received at the port in the presence of M. Vincent, MLA, and senior port and customs officials.

The first container was booked by BS2G Logistics and Ship Chandlers Pvt Ltd, a Thiruvananthapuram-based startup, for the city's Altair Group. It carries engineered building boards used in the construction sector. These are alternatives to conventional plywood.

The start of import operations is significant for businesses in Kerala, as importers can now bring their goods directly to Vizhinjam. They can complete customs formalities at the port and move the cargo to their markets. Until now, businesses had to depend on other ports for handling such imports.

The new facility is expected to reduce transport time and costs.

It will also help retain cargo handling and logistics revenue within the state. The facility is expected to open up opportunities in several related sectors. These include customs brokerage, freight forwarding, transportation and warehousing.

Port operations and cargo movement could also generate more jobs in Thiruvananthapuram and other southern districts. The development marks an important shift in Vizhinjam's role. The port is now moving beyond its transhipment operations to directly serve importers in Kerala.

Speaking at the reception, MLA Vincent described the development as a major achievement for the state and the port.

The Chief Minister had inaugurated gateway traffic at the port in August.

The launch of import operations within three months was a significant achievement, he said.

He said exports and imports had to grow together for the state's development ambitions to become a reality.

Vizhinjam could emerge as a major gateway for India by attracting cargo from different parts of South India and receiving goods directly from across the world, he said.

Vincent also expressed hope that the growth in container movement and inland cargo transportation would attract more logistics companies. This would give a boost to allied industries, besides the hospitality and transport sectors.

He praised the young entrepreneurs who took the initiative to bring the first import container to Vizhinjam and expressed hope that more businesses would come forward to tap the opportunities offered by the port.