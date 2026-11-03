Linde India Q2 Profit Drops 31 Pc To Rs 119 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Linde India Limited on Tuesday reported a 30.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to Rs 119 crore for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2 FY27), compared with Rs 171 crore in the corresponding period last financial year (Q2 FY26).

Despite the drop in profit, the company posted higher revenue during the quarter. Revenue from operations increased 12.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 723 crore, up from Rs 644 crore in the year-ago period, according to its stock exchange filing.

Operating performance, however, weakened during the quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 18 per cent to Rs 232 crore from Rs 282 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin contracted significantly to 32 per cent from 44 per cent a year earlier, as per its regulatory filing.

Linde India is one of the country's leading industrial and medical gases companies and is part of global industrial gases major Linde plc.

The company operates across the gases and engineering segments, supplying industrial, medical and specialty gases to customers across multiple industries.

Its gases, related products and services business remains the main revenue contributor, producing and supplying products such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon and nitrous oxide through onsite pipeline systems, bulk cryogenic tankers and cylinder distribution networks. The company operates more than 35 facilities across India.

Apart from its gases business, Linde India also has a project engineering division that designs, supplies and commissions air separation units, nitrogen plants, pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants and related cryogenic infrastructure.

Headquartered in Kolkata, the company traces its roots back to 1935 and was formerly known as BOC India Limited.

It is a subsidiary of The BOC Group and forms part of Linde plc, one of the world's largest industrial gases companies. The promoter group currently holds a 75 per cent stake in the listed entity.

Milan Sadhukhan, who took over as Managing Director in January 2026, leads the company.

Shares of Linde India ended at Rs 5,838 on the BSE, up Rs 76.65, or 1.33 per cent, despite the decline in quarterly earnings.