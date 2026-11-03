Industry-Academia Gap Needs To Be Bridged To Prepare Youth For 2047: Gujarat CM

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 3 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has called for closer coordination between educational institutions and industries to prepare young people for the changing demands of the job market, saying the state's competitiveness by 2047 would depend on the quality of education and skills imparted to its youth.

Addressing the valedictory session of a one-day conference on 'Viksit Gujarat@2047: Higher Education for Future Workforce Readiness' in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, Patel said developing a skilled talent pool and strengthening youth employability must be central to the state's roadmap for "Viksit Gujarat 2047", which is aligned with the national vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047".

The conference was organised by the Gujarat State Institution for Transformation (GRIT) in collaboration with the state government's Higher Education Department.

Describing the initiative as "timely", Patel said future-oriented education and preparedness were essential to empowering young people.

He said the state government's roadmap should be implemented with an open approach, taking into account suggestions and cooperation from all stakeholders to ensure result-oriented outcomes.

"The government is flexible in implementing this roadmap and remains open to adopting suitable approaches based on valuable suggestions from stakeholders," he said.

Patel said today's youth would form an important part of the workforce needed to realise the vision of Viksit Gujarat and Viksit Bharat by 2047. "Their development through relevant education and skills suited to changing requirements would determine Gujarat's competitiveness in the coming years," he added.

He also suggested that similar seminars and discussions be organised every three or six months to review progress and provide a clear direction to the state's development roadmap.

The outcomes of the discussions at the conference, he said, would help advance efforts towards achieving the 2047 goals.

Referring to India's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Patel said: "The country had emerged as a powerful nation and was advancing rapidly on the global stage."

Minister of State for Higher and Technical Education, Trikam Chhanga, who also attended the event, stressed the need to promote digital literacy and technology-based education across academic disciplines.

"Students should be equipped to use emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and automation, irrespective of their fields of study," he said.

Chhanga said universities should regularly revise their curricula in collaboration with industries in line with the multidisciplinary and experiential learning approach of the 'National Education Policy-2020'.

He also called for greater emphasis on internships and research to improve students' practical exposure and employability.

He said coordinated efforts were needed to equip young people with skills suited to the requirements of the local economy, particularly in sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, the marine industry, tourism and logistics.

During the conference, NITI Aayog Programme Director Dr Sonia Pant delivered a presentation on 'Higher Education for Viksit Bharat', highlighting the need for a higher education system aligned with future workforce requirements, skill development and employment-oriented learning.

Discussions at the conference focused on aligning higher education with emerging employment needs, strengthening partnerships between educational institutions and industries, and expanding skill development opportunities.