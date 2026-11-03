Lokation Real Estate Partners With Lundy To Launch Jefe, A Custom AI Assistant For Every Lokation Agent

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jefe runs an agent's whole business by voice and text, inside the tools LoKation provides and the tools agents already use

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoKation Real Estate, a brokerage operating in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Texas, South Carolina, and Colorado, today announced Jefe, a voice-first AI assistant for every LoKation agent. Built for LoKation by Lundy, Inc., Jefe works inside BoldTrail CRM, MAXA Design and Sphere, LoKation's own transaction management platform, as well as the agent's email, calendar and the other apps they run their business on. An agent talks to Jefe, and Jefe does the work. That's Real Estate Simplified. There is nothing to download, nothing to connect and nothing to learn.

Jefe is built around how LoKation does business, but he is not limited to the brokerage's products, and he works the same way for the agent who closed forty deals last year and the agent who is closing their first. LoKation can see that the work is getting done across the brokerage, which means the company knows whether its investment in technology is reaching its agents, not just whether it was purchased.

"Artificial intelligence represents an important opportunity to rethink how we operate as a real estate organization," said Jonathan Lickstein, COO at LoKation. "Our approach is focused on using technology purposefully to simplify processes, support our people, and deliver an even better experience for our clients. AI is not about replacing the expertise, judgment, or personal relationships that define our business. It is about giving our professionals better tools to do what they do best."

A third path for brokerages

Brokerages have had two ways to put AI in front of their agents. The first is to build it: stand up an in-house development team and ship a proprietary assistant, which works if the brokerage has the engineering resources and the years to spend. The second is to open the brokerage's data to whatever AI tool an agent already uses and leave the rest to the agent. That costs the brokerage almost nothing, and it gives the agents who already know what to ask a useful new window into their business. It does nothing for everyone else, and it gives the brokerage no way to know whether anything changed.

LoKation took a third path: a custom, LoKation-branded assistant built and maintained by Lundy, whose entire business is this. Jefe is not an AI model. The models change every few months, and Lundy's job is to keep Jefe running on the best one for each task, so Jefe gets better in step with the frontier labs and LoKation never has to think about it. LoKation gets its own assistant without standing up an engineering organization, without the burden of keeping it current, and without handing the problem to its agents.

"The tools brokerages already pay for work. The CRM works, the marketing platform works, the transaction system works. Every one of them would make an agent more productive, as long as the agent uses it," said Justin Lundy, CEO of Lundy, Inc. "That is where Jefe comes in. Jefe uses those tools on the agent's behalf, so the brokerage finally gets the productivity it has been paying for."

Jefe was designed with LoKation's leadership around the brokerage's own workflows. LoKation plans to expand what Jefe can do for agents over the coming year, including additional integrations and support for LoKation Streamline - LoKation's in-house program for buyers and sellers bringing together mortgage, title and insurance.

About LoKation Real Estate

LoKation Real Estate is a full-service residential real estate brokerage headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida, with agents across Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Texas, South Carolina and Colorado. LoKation provides its agents with a technology platform, training and support that lets them run their business their way, backed by an established brokerage. Learn more at lokationrealestate.com.

About Lundy, Inc.

Lundy, Inc. is a real estate technology company developing AI-powered solutions that make industry data, knowledge, and everyday workflows more accessible and actionable. Lundy builds nora, a voice-first AI orchestration platform designed to help real estate professionals streamline their work. nora connects the software an agent already uses, including CRM, transaction management, marketing and MLS data, and runs it on the agent's behalf through natural conversation by voice, text and web. nora is model-agnostic: Lundy's team continuously evaluates the leading AI models and routes each task to the best one, so brokerages and agents get the benefit of every advance without changing anything. Lundy works with MLSs, brokerages and technology partners across the United States to put an assistant in every agent's pocket.

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