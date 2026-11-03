Suewallst Reminds Webull Corporation Investors Of The Pending Class Action Lawsuit With A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of December 7, 2026 - BULL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Webull allegedly told investors it fell outside U.S. laws targeting China-connected companies and dismissed congressional and state inquiries as outdated. Shares later fell 19% in one session after a reported House committee finding

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies shareholders of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Webull securities between April 26, 2025 and October 6, 2026. Submit your information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

On October 7, 2026, shares fell $1.39, or approximately 19%, to close at $5.89 on unusually heavy volume following allegations that Webull had ties to China. December 7, 2026 is the last day for investors to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Alleged Regulatory Exemption Claims in Webull's SEC Filings

Webull filed its 2024 annual report on Form 20-F on April 25, 2025. The report stated: "We believe that we do not fall within the scope of these or other laws, rules, or regulations targeting companies with connections to China." The same filing described concerns raised by state attorneys general and a U.S. House Select Committee as "largely based on outdated and inaccurate information about us."

The complaint alleges those regulatory concerns were well founded. It also alleges that the 2025 annual report, filed April 9, 2026, repeated the same position.

Regulatory Compliance Allegations at Issue



April 2024: attorneys general from 14 states publicly questioned whether Webull customer data could be exposed to the Chinese Communist Party.

December 5, 2024: the Select Committee requested information on the links between Webull Financial, the U.S. broker-dealer, and the Company's operations in China.

Webull said it was cooperating with both inquiries. Its 2024 annual report cautioned that it could not be certain of resolving all of their concerns.

The lawsuit asserts the Select Committee found that Webull initially told it the Company had no offices or employees in China. According to the complaint, the mainland China subsidiary employed 863 people, or 62% of the global workforce, as of December 31, 2025.

Congressional Findings Cited in the Securities Class Action

Before markets opened on October 7, 2026, CNBC reported a Select Committee finding. The Committee found that Webull's "ownership architecture, technical workforce, technology infrastructure, cross-border data routing, corporate financing, and compliance frameworks are tied in structural ways to the People's Republic of China." Plaintiffs contend the report corrected the Company's earlier regulatory assurances, which allegedly inflated the share price.

"Webull told shareholders that congressional and state concerns about its China ties were largely based on outdated information. The complaint alleges that a reported congressional finding showed otherwise. Investors weighing regulatory risk are entitled to accurate statements about a company's standing with its regulators." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you might qualify to recover losses or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BULL Lawsuit

Q: What is the BULL class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL). It alleges materially false and misleading statements between April 26, 2025 and October 6, 2026. Shares fell approximately 19% after CNBC reported that a House Select Committee had found Webull's ownership, workforce, technology infrastructure, and compliance frameworks were structurally tied to the People's Republic of China. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who is eligible to join the BULL investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased BULL stock or securities between April 26, 2025 and October 6, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What court was the BULL class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do BULL investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my BULL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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