COMP Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action In Compass, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Compliance Red Flags: Compass's merger Offering Materials allegedly assured former Anywhere shareholders of "compliance with applicable laws" and "the absence of governmental investigations." The lawsuit claims an undisclosed backchannel to senior DOJ officials came before a congressional inquiry and a state antitrust probe

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt announces that a securities class action has been filed against Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP) on behalf of former Anywhere Real Estate Inc. shareholders who received Compass common stock in the January 2026 merger exchange. Submit your information or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU exchanged Anywhere shares for any of the approximately 162.1 million new Compass shares issued in the $4.2 billion all-stock deal. COMP shares fell 12.94% after members of Congress questioned the DOJ's merger review, then fell another 3.8% when the New York Attorney General's office confirmed an antitrust investigation. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by December 8, 2026.

The Alleged "Compliance With Applicable Laws" Assurance

The merger Offering Materials represented Compass's "compliance with applicable laws" and "the absence of governmental investigations." They also committed the Company to "comply in all material respects with applicable laws" before closing. The action alleges these assurances were materially incomplete because Compass had retained a Trump-aligned lawyer to reach high-level DOJ officials and sidestep a Second Request under the HSR Act.

Plaintiffs contend the resulting risk of future enforcement was already beginning to materialize. Even so, the Offering Materials framed such risks only as events that "may" or "could" occur.

Compass Regulatory Red Flags Investors Were Allegedly Not Told

The lawsuit points to regulatory warning signs that, as alleged, surrounded the transaction:



Before the deal closed, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden urged the DOJ and FTC to "closely scrutinize" the merger over local market concentration.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the head of the DOJ Antitrust Division sought an extended review, but Compass appealed above her to the Deputy Attorney General's office.

The same report stated that the combined company's share in Chicago, New York, and San Francisco would exceed 30%. Under 2023 government guidelines, mergers above that level are presumed illegal.

A DOJ spokesperson reportedly said "nothing precludes the department from taking an enforcement action in the future if anticompetitive effects are found." Eighteen members of Congress later sent the Attorney General seventeen questions. These included questions about communications "outside of normal Antitrust Division merger review channels."

"The timeline raises important questions about when certain regulatory risks were known internally versus when they were disclosed to the investing public. The lawsuit contends that former Anywhere shareholders received assurances of legal compliance. Yet within months, the merger drew a congressional inquiry and a New York antitrust investigation." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now. Click here to learn more or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the COMP Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the COMP investor lawsuit? A: Former Anywhere shareholders who acquired COMP stock in exchange for their Anywhere securities in the January 2026 Merger Exchange and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on acquisition in the Merger Exchange and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the COMP lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Compass made materially false or misleading statements during the Class Period. These concerned its "reasonable best efforts" to obtain regulatory approval and its "compliance with applicable laws" in the merger Offering Materials. The stock price declined sharply after a series of disclosures: reports that Compass allegedly sidestepped a DOJ Second Request through a politically connected lawyer, a congressional inquiry, and a New York Attorney General antitrust investigation.

Q: What court was the COMP class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Q: What do COMP investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I submit my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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