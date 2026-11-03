CC Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action In The Chemours Company Securities Lawsuit - Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries: The lawsuit alleges Chemours overstated aftermarket demand for its Opteon refrigerants and reaffirmed 2026 guidance that did not account for sales pulled forward by 2025 distributor stocking

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies pension funds, asset managers, and other institutional investors in The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 20, 2026 and August 4, 2026, before an 18.63% single-session decline in CC shares. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

That decline removed $3.34 from each CC share on August 5, 2026, after the Company lowered its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook. For ERISA plans and other funds weighing securities recovery, every 100,000 shares held through the disclosure lost approximately $334,000 in market value. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on December 7, 2026.

Alleged Opteon Demand Overstatement: Case Summary

The securities action alleges that Chemours overstated aftermarket demand for its Opteon refrigerants, a product line whose growth the Company linked in part to the U.S. AIM Act. As claimed, distributors had already stocked heavy inventory in 2025, and the Company reaffirmed its 2026 guidance without accounting for sales that this prebuy activity pulled forward. The pleading asserts that the outlook lacked a reasonable basis until the August 4, 2026 second quarter report reduced it.

ERISA Considerations for Institutional Investor Securities Recovery

Plan sponsors, endowments, and investment managers that held CC during the Class Period can monitor the case as absent class members or seek a direct role in it. For ERISA-governed plans, documenting that review may form part of a prudent process for overseeing plan assets.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, and funds that held Chemours through the August 2026 guidance reduction may wish to assess whether their losses support a lead plaintiff application. The complaint alleges that the Company's 2026 outlook did not reflect aftermarket inventory already sitting in the distribution channel." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options



ERISA fiduciaries are generally expected to act prudently with plan assets, which may include assessing potential claims tied to securities losses.

Courts generally presume that the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff, a standard that often favors concentrated institutional positions.

A lead plaintiff selects and supervises class counsel and oversees litigation strategy and any settlement discussions for the class.

Eligibility depends on purchasing or acquiring Chemours securities between February 20, 2026 and August 4, 2026, not on whether the position is still held. Aggregating custodial and trade data across all accounts and sub-advisers helps measure total Class Period exposure.

Learn more about the case and your options or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CC Lawsuit

Q: When did The Chemours Company allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from February 20, 2026 to August 4, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the CC class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the CC lawsuit? A: The complaint names The Chemours Company and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my CC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.