Suewallst Reminds Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of December 7, 2026 In Duolingo, Inc. Lawsuit - DUOL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure Under Scrutiny: Duolingo allegedly told investors the AI backlash was not "very material" and that silence on DAU guidance signaled stability, while its own A/B tests allegedly showed added friction was driving free learners away

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt examines the adequacy of SEC disclosures made by Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) and notifies investors that a securities class action is pending on behalf of shareholders who purchased Duolingo Class A common stock between May 2, 2025 and February 26, 2026. Find out if you might qualify for recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

Duolingo shares lost a combined $97.65 per share across three disclosure days and closed at $101.00 on February 27, 2026. The complaint asserts that investors suffered billions of dollars in losses. LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: December 7, 2026.

THE CASE: The Exchange Act action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. It challenges whether Duolingo's shareholder letters, Forms 10-Q and earnings calls disclosed that ad-heavy monetization, the Energy feature and mass-produced AI content were eroding daily active user ("DAU") growth.

Duolingo SEC Disclosure Adequacy: The Language Investors Received

SEC filings stated, in Duolingo's second-quarter 2025 shareholder letter, that DAU growth reflected the Company's "ability to continuously improve our app." The letter also credited Energy with lifting DAUs, learning time and subscriber conversion, adding: "We have rarely seen a feature move more than one of these metrics, let alone all three."

On the August 6, 2025 earnings call, management said it did not believe the AI backlash was "very material in terms of when you're looking at actual financial metrics." Management also explained that the Company "typically only guide[s] to DAU whenever there's going to be a big change."

Disclosure Gaps Alleged

The complaint challenges those statements as materially incomplete. It alleges they omitted that:



Energy drained a free user's balance with each correct answer, a design plaintiffs say was aimed at forcing paid conversions

The Company's thousands of A/B tests showed added friction was depressing DAU growth rates

Unskippable ads after each lesson pushed some users to abandon years-long streaks

Rapidly generated AI content brought translation errors, pronunciation errors and repetitive lessons, even in the premium Max tier The DAU slowdown extended beyond the AI-memo backlash and was expected to persist alongside the monetization push

Why Generic Warnings May Not Protect

Plaintiffs contend that cautionary language cannot shield statements about risks allegedly already visible in the Company's own test data. Management again declined to guide DAUs in November 2025, yet preliminary figures in January 2026 put DAU growth at 30% and the February 26, 2026 results guided 2026 growth to just 20%. According to the complaint, management then acknowledged deliberately introducing "friction" into the free user experience.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. The complaint alleges Duolingo's internal testing showed monetization friction was slowing user growth, despite management downplaying its impact. Shareholders deserve to know whether those disclosures matched what management allegedly knew." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information now or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the DUOL Lawsuit

Q: When did Duolingo allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from May 2, 2025 to February 26, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the DUOL class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the DUOL lawsuit? A: The complaint names Duolingo, Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What do DUOL investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my DUOL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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