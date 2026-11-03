MRP Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action In Millrose Properties Securities Lawsuit - Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wall Street Reassessment: Millrose allegedly told investors it would never have tenants, then described a rental-home pilot to Goldman Sachs days before an independent analysis questioned the returns on an estimated $200 million of Lennar homes

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE: MRP) securities of a pending securities class action on behalf of investors who acquired shares between February 7, 2025 and October 2, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your per-share losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

MRP shares fell $2.10, or 8.5%, from a $24.61 close on October 2, 2026 to $22.51 on October 5, 2026. The drop came days after a September 30 Goldman Sachs client note relayed management's view that Millrose's new rental homes should earn returns comparable to or better than land banking. LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: December 8, 2026.

What Management Allegedly Told Wall Street

As recounted in the complaint, management described a small rent-to-own pilot for buyers who cannot qualify for mortgages. Management said the idea originated inside Millrose rather than with a builder, and said no asset management fee was being charged on the homes. Coverage indicated that if tenants did not buy, Millrose would sell the homes on the open market with no right to return them to the builder.

The complaint alleges that this briefing followed repeated SEC filings stating that Millrose did not, and would not, have any tenants or occupants on its properties.

MRP Analyst Coverage Timeline



September 16, 2026: Lennar reported 20,840 deliveries against a forecast of at least 20,500. The October 2 report tied that 340-home cushion to at least 356 final-week purchases by Millrose.

September 22, 2026: Millrose priced new bonds at 6.5% and 6.75%.

September 30, 2026: Goldman Sachs circulated its client note on management's rental-home comments.

October 2, 2026: Hunterbrook Media estimated an 8.4% gross rental yield. After roughly 40% in estimated property costs, that yield shrank to about 5%, which is below the bond rates. October 2, 2026: An accounting department chair quoted in the report said "Millrose seems to be acting against their own best interest."

The report itself noted that the 8.4% gross figure lined up with what Millrose told Goldman Sachs. It then called that comparison "not the full story."

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or allegedly misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq. "The lawsuit contends Millrose described its rental homes to Wall Street in favorable terms after investors had been told repeatedly that the Company would not have tenants."

Why the Shift in Wall Street's Picture Matters to MRP Shareholders

The lawsuit maintains that the October 2 report corrected prior alleged misstatements. It also maintains that Class Period purchasers paid prices that did not reflect the alleged rental strategy or its economics. Claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 are pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MRP Lawsuit

Q: What is the MRP lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is December 8, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: How much did MRP stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 8.5%, a decline of $2.10 per share. The drop followed an October 2, 2026 Hunterbrook Media report stating that Millrose had purchased an estimated $200 million of finished Lennar homes to rent out. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the MRP lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Millrose Properties, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements during the Class Period regarding its business model. These include repeated representations that it did not, and would not, have lease agreements, tenants, or occupants on its properties. When the October 2, 2026 report stated that Millrose had bought finished Lennar homes and was renting them out at what appeared to be a loss, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my MRP shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Yes. Investors may choose which law firm to contact. Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court may consolidate related cases and appoint a single lead counsel.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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