QBTS UPCOMING DEADLINE: Suewallst Alerts D-Wave Quantum Inc. Stockholders Of Securities Class Action

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key Dates and Disclosure Events Shareholders Need to Know: a securities lawsuit alleges D-Wave overstated its growth prospects from February 2026 until a revenue miss and a CFO departure, announced less than three weeks apart, sent QBTS sharply lower

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt advises purchasers of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) securities that a securities class action is pending on behalf of investors who bought between February 26, 2026 and August 25, 2026. See if you could be eligible to recover, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

The D-Wave timeline of disclosure events turned costly in August 2026. QBTS closed down $1.99 at $19.41 on August 6, then gave up another $1.84 to close at $17.51 on August 26. Investors have until December 15, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

The D-Wave Timeline: Disclosure Events That Built Expectations

The Class Period opens on February 26, 2026, the day D-Wave released its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results. As set forth in the complaint, that release presented an expansion story, highlighting the acquisition of Quantum Circuits, Inc., an enterprise QCaaS agreement, and a new business unit created to win U.S. government customers.

On May 12, 2026, first quarter results added a record-setting QCaaS agreement with a Fortune 100 company to that narrative. It is alleged that across these months, the Company materially overstated its business and financial prospects.

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures

The filing states that the sequence investors now point to unfolded quickly once the second quarter closed:



August 6, 2026: D-Wave reports second quarter results showing revenue below Wall Street's expected range and slightly under the $3.1 million posted in the prior-year quarter, which the complaint treats as the first corrective disclosure.

August 25, 2026: The Company announces that Chief Financial Officer John M. Markovich is retiring and resigning from his position. The Class Period closes the same day.

August 26, 2026: QBTS trades lower on the CFO news, marking the second alleged corrective event.

September 2, 2026: Markovich's resignation takes effect, less than a month after the revenue shortfall. October 15, 2026: The securities complaint is filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California

Why the August Sequence Matters to QBTS Shareholders

More than five months of expansion messaging gave way to two negative announcements in under three weeks. The action asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against D-Wave and two senior officers, and the complaint contends the challenged statements kept D-Wave securities artificially inflated until the August disclosures.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information while D-Wave was promoting its acquisitions and enterprise deals earlier in 2026. According to the lawsuit, a revenue shortfall and a CFO departure followed within weeks of each other, and shareholders who purchased during that window may want to understand how the sequence affected them." said Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (888) SueWallSt.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the QBTS Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the QBTS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges D-Wave Quantum Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its business and financial prospects, including its growth and operational momentum, during the Class Period. When the Company reported second quarter 2026 revenue below analyst expectations and later announced the retirement and resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did D-Wave Quantum Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from February 26, 2026 to August 25, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the QBTS class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do QBTS investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I submit my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my QBTS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it may still be able to participate in any potential settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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