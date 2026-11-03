Recycled Carbon Fibers - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On An 81% Revenue Surge By 2030 As SGL Carbon SE, Toray Industries Inc., Teijin Limited And Vartega Inc. Disrupt Supply Chains

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Recycled Carbon Fibers - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global recycled carbon fibers market was valued at US$181.1 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$328.6 million by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The market report delivers a comprehensive assessment of industry trends, growth drivers, competitive dynamics, emerging technologies and regional opportunities. It also incorporates recent global tariff developments and evaluates their impact on recycled carbon fiber supply chains, sourcing strategies, costs and market forecasts.

Global Recycled Carbon Fibers Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Demand for recycled carbon fibers is rising across the automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, consumer goods, industrial, sporting goods, marine and wind energy sectors. Their strength, stiffness and lightweight properties support applications involving structural parts, reinforced materials and weight-sensitive components. In transportation markets, their use can contribute to vehicle weight reduction, fuel efficiency and lower emissions.

Sustainability targets and resource-efficiency strategies remain central to recycled carbon fiber market growth. Manufacturers are increasingly seeking to reduce composite waste, lower raw material expenses and decrease dependence on virgin carbon fibers. The recovery of fibers from end-of-life composites and production scrap also supports circular economy objectives while creating additional value from previously discarded materials.

Advances in pyrolysis, solvolysis and composite processing technologies are improving fiber recovery, product consistency and compatibility with new material systems. These developments are broadening the commercial potential of recycled carbon fibers in demanding applications. Cost advantages, combined with continuing performance improvements, are encouraging manufacturers to incorporate recycled materials into product development and procurement programs.

Market expansion is further supported by regulations and public initiatives focused on waste reduction, recycling and lower-carbon manufacturing. At the same time, growing demand for high-strength, lightweight materials in automotive and aerospace applications is creating opportunities for suppliers capable of delivering reliable quality at commercial scale.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the global recycled carbon fibers market by value in US dollars, covering the following segments and geographic markets:



Type: Chopped recycled carbon fibers and milled recycled carbon fibers.

End Use: Automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, consumer goods, industrial, sporting goods, marine and other applications. Geography: Global market, United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World.

Key Recycled Carbon Fibers Market Insights



The chopped carbon fibers segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.8%, reaching US$221.8 million by 2030.

The milled carbon fibers segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% during the analysis period.

The U.S. recycled carbon fibers market was valued at US$43.5 million in 2024.

China is forecast to reach US$42 million by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 12.4%. The report also evaluates growth patterns and competitive opportunities across Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider Asia-Pacific region and other major markets.

Business Value of the Report



Independent market analysis and annual sales forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Historical market analysis covering the period from 2015 to 2023.

Detailed evaluation of major geographic regions, market segments and end-use industries.

Competitive intelligence covering leading suppliers, market presence and strategic positioning.

Analysis of future trends, technology developments, regulatory influences and revenue opportunities.

Actionable insights to support investment planning, market entry, sourcing and business development decisions. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing ongoing access to relevant market developments.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global recycled carbon fibers market evolve through 2030?

Which trends, drivers and restraints will have the greatest effect on market performance?

Which product types, end-use industries and geographic markets offer the strongest growth potential?

How are regional and segment-level market shares expected to change?

Which companies are leading the competitive landscape, and what are their prospects? How will tariffs, trade negotiations and supply chain realignment affect market participants?

Companies Featured

The study profiles 56 companies operating across the recycled carbon fibers value chain. Featured participants include Alpha Recyclage Composites, Carbon Conversions Inc., Carbon Fiber Recycling Inc., Carbon Fiber Remanufacturing, Hadeg Recycling GmbH, Procotex Corporation SA, SGL Carbon SE, Shocker Composites LLC, Sigmatex Limited, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries Inc., Vartega Inc. and ZOLTEK Corporation.

Global Trade, Tariff and Economic Analysis



Tariff and Trade Impact: Analysis of tariff negotiations involving more than 180 countries, including supply chain disruption, sourcing challenges and geographic realignment. The report examines trade tensions and the continuing effects of Trump-era tariff policies.

Adjusted Forecasts: Revised global and regional projections through 2030 account for tariffs, economic uncertainty and structural changes in globalization.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Assessment of regional prospects and economic indicators, including population and urbanization trends.

Innovation and Technology: Coverage of product innovation, process improvements, emerging recycling technologies and industry developments shaping competition. Competitive Intelligence: Updated 2025 global market share estimates and competitive positioning of leading companies across strong, active, niche and limited market presence categories.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the strategic implications of changing trade policies, material costs, recycling capacity, technology adoption and end-user demand. Commentary from economists, trade specialists and industry experts provides context for market shifts and helps identify emerging opportunities within the global recycled carbon fibers market.

Key Attributes:

