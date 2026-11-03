ROOM & BOARD FOR BUSINESS CELEBRATES 20 YEARS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Marking Two Decades of Growth, Enduring Partnerships, and a Commitment to Craftsmanship and Sustainability

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Room & Board for Business, the commercial division of Room & Board, an American modern furniture and home decor retailer, is celebrating 20 years of providing thoughtfully designed, high-quality furniture and tailored solutions for workplaces, hospitality environments, and other commercial spaces. The company is commemorating the milestone with a year-long celebration that kicks off at Boutique Design New York (BDNY), November 8–9, in Booth #737.

"What started with a single hotel furniture order in 2006 has grown into a business that has serviced more than 60,000 companies nationwide. This is a significant milestone, but it's the relationships behind those numbers that really tell our story," said Elise Nicpon, Director of Retail Customer Experience at Room & Board for Business. "We have been committed to developing true partnerships with our commercial clients from the start - listening to their needs and supporting them throughout the design process. Our business clients have challenged us, inspired us, and helped shape what Room & Board for Business has become today, and those relationships continue to drive how we evolve to meet their changing needs.”

When Room & Board for Business launched in 2006, commercial design was just beginning to embrace the warmth and comfort of residential interiors. Building on Room & Board's longstanding commitment to American craftsmanship, timeless design, and quality materials, the division was part of the early shift toward more human-centered, "resimercial" spaces. Twenty years later, as the lines between workplace, hospitality, and residential design continue to blur, Room & Board for Business remains focused on creating inviting, flexible environments that prioritize comfort and connection.

Built on People and Purpose

While much has changed since 2006, some things have remained remarkably consistent, including the people behind the business. Room & Board for Business' very first employee remains with the company today, a reflection of the longstanding relationships that have helped shape its growth. Those relationships extend to its manufacturing partners, with Room & Board's top 15 U.S. manufacturing partners collaborating for an average of 27 years. More than 90% of the company's furniture and decor is made in the United States using quality domestic and imported materials, supporting more than 12,000 American jobs across 31 states. Room & Board is also a Certified B CorporationTM and became 100% employee owned in 2024.

Sustainability remains central to Room & Board's approach, with a focus on creating durable furniture using responsibly sourced materials and advancing circularity through initiatives such as its Urban Wood Project. The program transforms wood salvaged from homes and structures slated for demolition, as well as trees removed due to disease, maintenance or storm damage, into furniture. As part of this effort, Room & Board has expanded its Hensley collection to include reclaimed American elm, demonstrating how reclaimed materials can be incorporated into established furniture collections at scale.

"As highlighted in our 2025 Impact Report, we've made meaningful progress across a range of sustainability initiatives, from reaching our goal of 100% sustainably sourced wood to having more than 200 upholstery fabrics with cleaner chemistry certifications," said Emily McGarvey, Director of Sustainability at Room & Board.“These achievements reflect our broader commitment to reducing our environmental impact and creating furniture that's made to last.”

Iconic Collections, Enduring Design

Over the past two decades, Room & Board for Business has grown to serve an increasingly diverse range of commercial projects, pairing Room & Board's signature furniture collections with dedicated project support, order management, and tailored delivery logistics. Many of these collections predate the commercial division and continue to find relevance in workplaces, hospitality environments, and other commercial settings, including:



Parsons Collection: Introduced in 1990, this versatile collection has expanded from a single table to include conference tables, desks, workstations, and outdoor furniture.

Linear Collection: Crafted in Wisconsin since 1991, this solid wood collection includes storage, office furniture, and bathroom vanities.

Classic Collection: Introduced in 1989, Classic features hand-welded steel bases and numerous top material options for lounges, lobbies, and gathering spaces. Woodwind Collection: Crafted in Pennsylvania, this modular collection offers customizable storage and cabinetry solutions for commercial interiors.

"As the way people work, gather, and experience spaces continues to evolve, we're excited to explore new materials, designs, and solutions that respond to the changing needs of commercial environments," said Nicpon. "Our goal is to continue bringing the same attention to quality, comfort, and functionality to every project, regardless of its size or scope."

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ABOUT ROOM & BOARD FOR BUSINESS:

Room & Board for Business is a dedicated program designed for trade and contract professionals and businesses. Qualified participants receive exclusive business discounts, along with free warehousing, customized delivery options, flexible invoicing and payment terms and more. Room & Board's modern designs balance a warm residential aesthetic with commercial durability. More than 90 percent of its products are crafted in the United States from high-quality U.S. and imported materials. Collections approved for the program include a 5- or 10-year warranty. The company offers seating that meets or exceeds ANSI/BIFMA X5.1-2017 standards and 200+ fabric options that meet the Association for Contract Textiles (ACT®) performance guidelines. In addition to COM capabilities, Room & Board's tables, cabinets and bookcases can be modified to meet the needs of commercial products. Room & Board is proud to be a Certified B CorporationTM and a 100% employee-owned business based in Minneapolis, MN. They are a member of the International Interior Design Association (IIDA) and an American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) National Industry Partner.

Attachments



Linear Storage Cabinets Press Release

CONTACT: Leonie Gerber Room & Board for Business 5416244835...