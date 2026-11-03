Biopreservation - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On 18.2% CAGR To $10.7 Billion By 2032 As Biolife Solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen, And Panasonic Reshape The Market

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Biopreservation - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biopreservation market was valued at US$3.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$10.7 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. Growth is being supported by advances in cryopreservation, increasing biotechnology and pharmaceutical research, the expansion of biobanks, and rising demand for regenerative medicine, cell therapies, vaccines, and immunotherapies.

Biopreservation technologies are increasingly important across healthcare and life sciences, where maintaining the viability, stability, and functionality of cells, tissues, organs, and other biological materials is essential. Continued investment from governments, research institutions, biotechnology companies, and healthcare organizations is accelerating the development and adoption of preservation equipment, specialized media, and laboratory information management systems.

Biopreservation Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Regenerative medicine and biobanking represent two of the most significant application areas within the global biopreservation market. Stem cell preservation and the production of cell-based therapies require tightly controlled storage, transport, and handling processes. Manufacturers must also comply with Good Manufacturing Practice requirements and other regulatory standards throughout the product lifecycle.

Cryogenic and hypothermic storage technologies remain central to preserving biological materials while limiting metabolic activity and maintaining cellular integrity. Innovation in cryopreservation protocols, storage equipment, monitoring systems, and preservation media is improving post-storage recovery rates and supporting the commercialization of advanced therapies.

Market expansion is also being driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for new therapeutic solutions. Rising research and development activity in drug discovery, precision medicine, vaccine production, and enzyme technology is increasing demand for reliable biological sample preservation. At the same time, the worldwide expansion of biobanks is creating additional requirements for scalable storage infrastructure, sample traceability, quality control, and long-term data management.

Regulatory oversight is another major market influence. Biologically derived therapeutic products must meet rigorous standards for safety, consistency, and clinical effectiveness. This is encouraging healthcare and life sciences organizations to invest in validated biopreservation solutions that can protect sample quality from collection and processing through storage, distribution, and administration.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Offering: Equipment, media, and laboratory information management systems.

Application: Biobanking, regenerative medicine, and drug discovery. End use: Life sciences and healthcare organizations, research laboratories, and other users.

The equipment segment is forecast to reach US$5.3 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 19.9%. The media segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% over the analysis period, reflecting increasing demand for formulations that improve cell viability, stability, and recovery.

In regional terms, the United States biopreservation market was valued at approximately US$904 million in 2025. China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 23.7% and reach US$2.5 billion by 2032. The report also evaluates market developments in Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Scope and Business Value

The report provides independent analysis of annual biopreservation market sales and forecasts from 2025 through 2032. It examines market size, segment performance, regional opportunities, competitive conditions, emerging technologies, growth drivers, and potential restraints. The analysis is designed to help organizations assess investment priorities, identify revenue opportunities, benchmark competitors, and strengthen strategic planning.

Key questions addressed include:



How will the global biopreservation market evolve through 2032?

Which technologies, applications, and end-use sectors offer the strongest growth potential?

What factors are driving or restraining market expansion?

How are regional and segment shares expected to change? Which companies are influencing the competitive landscape?

Companies Featured



Atlanta Biologicals, Inc.

BioCision, LLC

BioGenix, LLC

BioLife Solutions, Inc.

Biomatrica, Inc.

LabVantage Solutions, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Qiagen, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. VWR International LLC

Domain Expert Insights and Differentiated Intelligence

The report incorporates perspectives from domain experts across industry, enterprise, and academia, providing context beyond conventional published research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, company disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated sources.

These insights are synthesized to identify strategic market direction, important technology developments, competitive priorities, and factors likely to influence future demand. The analysis also extends beyond global market estimates to assess company activity and regional competitive structures. Where analytically relevant, market share is examined across major geographies to reflect differences in local demand, regulation, investment, and industry participation.

Company profiles, regional forecasts, segment-level analysis, and one year of complimentary report updates provide decision-makers with an ongoing view of developments shaping the global biopreservation equipment, media, biobanking, regenerative medicine, and biological sample storage markets.

Key Attributes:

