Lenders Cooperative Unveils Creditriskprotect, A New Model For Expanding Small-Business Lending

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative credit-insurance solution helps banks, credit unions and CDFIs say“yes” to more entrepreneurs while keeping lending and deposit relationships in the community









BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lenders Cooperative (LC), a commercial lending technology and services provider to more than 200 financial institutions, today announced the launch of CreditRiskProtect, an innovative new lending solution designed to help regulated financial institutions expand access to capital for America's small businesses.

CreditRiskProtect brings together three powerful capabilities rarely available in a single small-business lending solution: private-sector credit insurance, data-driven underwriting and a fully digital lending platform. Together, they give banks, credit unions and Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) a new way to serve entrepreneurs quickly, responsibly and at competitive rates.

Small businesses are among the most powerful drivers of job creation, local investment and economic growth. CreditRiskProtect gives banks, credit unions and CDFIs a new way to put more capital to work for entrepreneurs-helping more businesses launch, expand, create jobs and strengthen the communities they serve.

The program enables participating lenders to originate conventional small-business loans with loan-level protection from an A- rated insurance company. If a qualifying loan defaults, the credit insurance policy provides meaningful protection to the lender against covered losses. The lender retains the customer relationship, the deposit relationship and the opportunity to support the business over time as they grow while gaining greater confidence to lend.

The result is a new model for community-based business finance: the speed and simplicity modern businesses expect, combined with the discipline, relationship focus and responsible pricing of a regulated financial institution.

“CreditRiskProtect represents a meaningful innovation in the way small businesses can access capital,” said Cary Cooper, CEO of Lenders Cooperative.“This program gives regulated lenders a practical way to support more businesses, protect their balance sheets and keep those critical relationships in the community.”

About Lenders Cooperative

Lenders Cooperative provides commercial lending technology and services to financial institutions nationwide. Its platform supports conventional, insured and SBA commercial lending from origination through servicing, with Loan Service Provider support available for underwriting, processing, closing and servicing. More than 200 financial institutions use Lenders Cooperative to grow commercial lending efficiently.

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