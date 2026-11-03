GOOGL/GOOG DEADLINE: Suewallst Reminds Alphabet Inc. Investors Of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on Gemini 3.5 Pro AI Training Results Representations. The securities action claims management touted "great improvements" in Alphabet's flagship model while disappointing training outcomes allegedly went undisclosed

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL, GOOG) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: May 19, 2026 through July 16, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

Both Alphabet share classes dropped 4.4% on July 16, 2026, after a report of disappointing Gemini 3.5 Pro training results. Reportedly, Class A shares lost $16.46 and Class C shares lost $16.39. The Court has set December 1, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Alleged Gemini 3.5 Pro AI Training Results Gap

On May 19, 2026, management described Gemini 3.5 Pro as "showing great improvements" compared with prior versions. At a June 3, 2026 Special Investor Call on AI-driven growth, management said Gemini 3.5 Flash was "now available" and that it expected Gemini 3.5 Pro "will be coming in June." The lawsuit asserts these statements omitted that the model was delivering, or otherwise at significant risk for delivering disappointing training results.

Training Data Updates in Frontier AI Development



Flagship stakes: Bloomberg described Gemini 3.5 Pro as Google's "most powerful flagship AI model," placing its training progress at the core of the June release management outlined.

The late-June update: According to the July 16, 2026 Bloomberg report, Google updated the data used to train Gemini late in June "in an attempt to improve [its] skills," but "the results were disappointing."

Coding work still underway: The same report attributed the model's position "months behind schedule" to ongoing coding efforts.

Flash versus Pro: The lighter Gemini 3.5 Flash model was available by early June, while the Pro version remained undelivered through the end of the Class Period. The alleged omission: The action claims investors were not told that training results were disappointing or that a significant launch delay would follow.



Why Training Progress Disclosures Allegedly Matter to Alphabet Shareholders

Alphabet presented its Gemini roadmap at both a developer conference and a dedicated investor call, making the condition of its flagship model's training information that shareholders weighed in valuing the stock. The suit contends that Class Period purchasers paid prices that did not reflect the training setbacks allegedly left out of those presentations.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments, including whether a flagship AI model is progressing as described. As alleged, a late-June training data update for Gemini 3.5 Pro produced disappointing results that shareholders did not hear about until a July 16 media report." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Alphabet Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the Alphabet lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Alphabet Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the development progress and expected June 2026 launch of Gemini 3.5 Pro, while failing to disclose that the model was delivering disappointing training results, during the Class Period. When Bloomberg reported on July 16, 2026 that Google was months behind schedule on delivering Gemini 3.5 Pro and that results from a training data update were disappointing, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Alphabet allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from May 19, 2026 to July 16, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the Alphabet class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do Alphabet investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I submit my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my GOOGL or GOOG shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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