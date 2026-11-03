OI Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action In O-I Glass, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Important Information Regarding Section 20(a) Individual Liability Claims: The lawsuit contends that O-I Glass's two most senior officers controlled the Company's statements about its Fit to Win program and 2026 outlook while cost-savings delays and European pressures allegedly went undisclosed

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) President and Chief Executive Officer Gordon J. Hardie and Chief Financial Officer John A. Haudrich are named as individual defendants in a securities class action on behalf of purchasers of OI common stock between March 14, 2025 and July 28, 2026. Find out if you may be eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

Shareholders lost approximately 15% of their investment after O-I Glass reduced its 2026 guidance and realigned its 2027 targets on July 28, 2026. The case seeks to hold both officers accountable through CEO and CFO securities liability claims under Section 20(a), the federal control person provision. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on December 28, 2026.

The Named Individual Defendants

Mr. Hardie served at all relevant times as President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director. Mr. Haudrich served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The securities action alleges that the two executives led the earnings calls and investor conferences where O-I Glass reaffirmed its 2027 Investor Day targets and presented Fit to Win as ahead of plan.

As claimed, each officer knew that adverse facts about delayed savings, higher-than-expected expenses, and continued energy-cost and competitive pressures in Europe had not been disclosed to the public.

Alleged CEO and CFO Control Person Liability Under Section 20(a)

The complaint charges that each Individual Defendant:



Held the power and authority to control the contents of O-I Glass's SEC reports, press releases, and analyst presentations

Received copies of the allegedly misleading reports and releases before, or shortly after, they were issued

Had the ability and opportunity to prevent their issuance or cause them to be corrected

Possessed access to material non-public information about Fit to Win execution and European operations Bears responsibility for "group-published" statements reflecting the collective actions of senior management

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

Under Sections 302 and 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, a public company's chief executive and chief financial officers must personally certify its periodic SEC reports. For OI shareholders, the practical point is that the officers behind those filings, and not just the Company, are named to answer the claims.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. The lawsuit alleges that O-I Glass's top executives kept reaffirming multi-year targets while undisclosed cost-savings delays were building, and shareholders deserve to know whether that duty was met." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to learn more or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the OI Lawsuit

Q: What court was the OI class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, Western Division, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the OI lawsuit? A: The complaint names O-I Glass, Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What is the OI class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) alleging materially false and misleading statements between March 14, 2025 and July 28, 2026. Shares fell approximately 15% after the Company disclosed second quarter 2026 results that substantially reduced its 2026 adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance and realigned its 2027 Investor Day financial targets. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What do OI investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my OI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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