Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market To Reach USD 114.66 Billion By 2035 As Black Mass Rules, Recycled-Content Mandates And Second-Life Storage Redraw The Value Chain
|Market Indicator
|Value
|Global market size, 2025
|USD 12.99 billion
|Global market size, 2026
|USD 16.44 billion
|Forecast market size, 2035
|USD 114.66 billion
|CAGR (as published)
|24.33%
|Absolute growth, 2026–2035
|USD 98.22 billion
|Europe market size, 2026 → 2035
|USD 6.04 billion → USD 43.35 billion (24.72% CAGR)
|Largest region
|Europe (36.7% of 2026 revenue)
|Highest regional CAGR
|Asia Pacific
|Largest recycling type, 2025
|Post-consumer (end-of-life) batteries, 68.9%
|Largest material recovered, 2025
|Cobalt, 33.8%
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Figure 1: Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size, 2025–2035 (USD Billion)
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Revenue grows faster than battery volumes because the mix is moving up the value chain. Mechanical shredding into black mass is becoming a commodity step, while hydrometallurgical refining into battery-grade lithium, nickel and cobalt salts, and direct cathode-to-cathode recycling, capture more of each tonne's value.
Segment Intelligence: Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segments
The tables below use the 2025 segment shares published by Precedence Research. 2026 values apply those shares to the official 2026 market size of USD 16.44 billion (segment value = USD 16.44 billion × share ÷ 100). Segments the report does not size individually are grouped so that each table adds to 100%.
Figure 2: Leading Segment Shares by Recycling Type, Battery Source, Chemistry and Process
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Recycling Type
|Segment
|2026 Market Share
|2026 Market Value
|Growth Signal
|Post-consumer (end-of-life batteries)
|68.9%
|USD 11.33 billion
|Largest; grows as early EV fleets retire
|Pre-consumer (manufacturing scrap)
|31.1%
|USD 5.11 billion
|Fastest-growing; tied to gigafactory ramp-ups
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Manufacturing scrap is the fastest-growing feedstock because it is clean, chemically known and arrives in steady volumes from cell plants. End-of-life packs remain the larger pool and will dominate as vehicles sold from 2018 onward reach retirement.
Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Battery Source
|Segment
|2026 Market Share
|2026 Market Value
|Growth Signal
|Automotive (EV, HEV, PHEV)
|61.7%
|USD 10.14 billion
|Largest feedstock source
|Energy storage, consumer electronics, industrial and others
|38.3%
|USD 6.30 billion
|Energy storage systems fastest-growing
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by End Use
|Segment
|2026 Market Share
|2026 Market Value
|Growth Signal
|Automotive
|57.4%
|USD 9.44 billion
|Largest end use for recovered material
|Energy & utilities, consumer electronics, industrial, telecom and others
|42.6%
|USD 7.00 billion
|Energy and utilities fastest-growing
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Battery Chemistry
|Segment
|2026 Market Share
|2026 Market Value
|Growth Signal
|NMC (lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide)
|41.2%
|USD 6.77 billion
|Largest; highest metal value per tonne
|LFP, LCO, NCA, LMO and others
|58.8%
|USD 9.67 billion
|LFP fastest-growing chemistry
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
NMC leads because its nickel and cobalt content makes recycling profitable even at low prices. LFP is the fastest-growing chemistry as the cells used in mass-market EVs and grid storage reach end of life, but its economics depend on lithium prices and on new direct-recycling routes, since it contains no cobalt or nickel.
Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Recycling Process
|Segment
|2026 Market Share
|2026 Market Value
|Growth Signal
|Hydrometallurgical (leaching)
|38.6%
|USD 6.35 billion
|Largest process; high recovery rates
|Pyrometallurgical, mechanical, direct and hybrid
|61.4%
|USD 10.09 billion
|Direct cathode-to-cathode recycling fastest-growing
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Material Recovered
|Segment
|2026 Market Share
|2026 Market Value
|Growth Signal
|Cobalt
|33.8%
|USD 5.56 billion
|Largest by value
|Lithium, nickel, manganese, copper, aluminum, graphite and others
|66.2%
|USD 10.88 billion
|Lithium fastest-growing; mandated recovery targets
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Regional and Country Analysis
Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Region: 2026 and 2035
|Region
|2026 Share / Value
|2035 Share / Value
|Growth Signal
|Europe
|36.7% / USD 6.04 billion
|37.8% / USD 43.35 billion
|Largest; 24.72% CAGR
|Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America and MEA
|63.3% / USD 10.40 billion
|62.2% / USD 71.31 billion
|Asia Pacific highest CAGR; North America fast-growing
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Precedence Research publishes Europe's market size; the other regions are shown together because the report does not size them individually.
Figure 3: Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Region, 2026 vs 2035
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Europe. Europe leads because regulation creates both supply and demand. The EU Battery Regulation sets a 65% recycling-efficiency target for lithium-based batteries, rising to 70% by the end of 2030, requires 50% lithium recovery by the end of 2027, and introduces minimum recycled content of 16% cobalt, 6% lithium and 6% nickel in new batteries from 2031. New battery waste codes classifying black mass as hazardous become binding on 9 November 2026, restricting exports to non-OECD countries and keeping feedstock in the region. Germany, France and the Nordics host most of the region's pre-treatment and refining capacity, and the UK is funding new entrants such as Altilium, which holds an £18.5 million government grant.
Asia Pacific. China operates the world's largest recycling base. GEM, one of its largest recyclers, dismantled 52,576 tonnes of power batteries in 2025, up 46% and about 10% of China's end-of-life volume, and is targeting 80,000 tonnes in 2026. China has allowed black mass imports since 1 August 2025 under a national purity standard and cut import tariffs on recycled black mass from 1 January 2026, turning it into a buyer of global feedstock. New lines continue to start up, including a 20,000-tonne-per-year battery-grade lithium carbonate plant in Jiangxi that entered trial operation in October 2026. In India, Extended Producer Responsibility rules under the Battery Waste Management Rules are pulling in investment: Gravita India opened a 6,000 MTPA plant at Mundra in January 2026, and Attero announced INR 150 crore to expand capacity across five facilities.
North America. The region is growing quickly but consolidating. Redwood Materials processes more than 20 GWh of batteries a year, which the company says accounts for most of North America's recycled lithium-ion volume, and raised a USD 425 million Series E with Google and Nvidia's venture arm among investors. Glencore acquired Li-Cycle's assets in August 2025 after Li-Cycle's bankruptcy; its Rochester hub never started operations after cost estimates rose toward USD 1 billion.
Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Both regions are early-stage. Growth will come from consumer electronics collection, mining-linked refining partnerships, and EV fleets in Brazil, Mexico and the Gulf states.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Full report:
What Is Changing in the Industry
Figure 4: Policy Milestones Shaping Battery Recycling, 2025–2031
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Black mass has become a controlled, tradable commodity. The EU reclassified black mass as hazardous waste in 2025, with new battery waste codes becoming binding on 9 November 2026. China moved the other way, permitting black mass imports from August 2025 under a standard that sets minimum metal content, then lowering import tariffs from January 2026.
What it indicates: Feedstock will flow toward regions with refining capacity and clear rules. European refiners gain secure supply, and exporters outside the EU face a larger Chinese buyer.
Recyclers are adding energy storage to their business models. Redwood Materials launched Redwood Energy, which builds stationary storage systems from retired EV batteries for data centers and the grid, and won a second-life storage order from Rivian. In April 2026, it cut about 10% of its workforce to focus on the storage business.
What it indicates: Second-life storage is becoming a revenue stream that cushions recyclers against low metal prices, and it extends the time before packs enter the recycling stream.
Capital is moving from early builders to strategic owners. Glencore took over Li-Cycle's assets in August 2025 after a bid of about USD 40 million, far below what had been spent on them. Redwood's USD 425 million Series E in early 2026 was less than half its 2023 Series D.
What it indicates: Investors now favor recyclers with refining integration, feedstock contracts and access to mining or trading networks over stand-alone hub projects.
Asia keeps scaling capacity. GEM expects to recycle 80,000 tonnes of power batteries in 2026, and several new Chinese lines began production or trial runs in October 2026, including hydrometallurgical lithium extraction and LFP cathode regeneration. Indian recyclers Gravita and Attero added plants and capital in 2025–2026.
What it indicates: Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, and competition on processing fees will remain intense.
Automakers are closing the loop. Automakers and cell makers are signing supply agreements to take recycled nickel, cobalt and lithium back into new cells, driven by EU recycled-content rules and by supply-security goals.
What it indicates: Long-term offtake contracts will decide which recyclers can finance new capacity.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Key Market Drivers
- Retirement of the first large wave of electric vehicle battery packs and steady scrap from new gigafactories Binding recovery-efficiency, lithium-recovery and recycled-content targets in the EU, and EPR rules in India and China. Supply-security goals that favor domestic sources of lithium, nickel and cobalt over imported mined material. Growth of energy storage systems consumer electronics AI-enabled sorting and chemistry identification that cut pre-treatment cost and improve recovery.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Major Challenges
- Safety risks in transporting and storing damaged batteries, which raise logistics and insurance costs. Low and volatile metal prices that squeeze margins, especially for LFP, which contains no cobalt or nickel. Feedstock scarcity in some regions until large EV fleets retire, leaving new plants under-utilized. Cost overruns on large hub projects, illustrated by Li-Cycle's Rochester facility. Diverging rules between regions on black mass classification, export and import standards.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Emerging Opportunities
- Direct cathode-to-cathode recycling, the fastest-growing process, which preserves cathode structure and suits LFP. Lithium recovery, the fastest-growing recovered material, driven by the EU's 50% (2027) and 80% (2031) targets. Second-life energy storage for data centers and grids, using retired EV packs before recycling. Manufacturing scrap contracts with new gigafactories in Europe, North America and India. Black mass trading and refining as rules channel feedstock to licensed refiners.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Company and Competitive Intelligence
Figure 5: Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Company Ecosystem, 2026
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Competition is regional and organized around the value chain. Chinese groups such as GEM and CATL's Brunp combine pre-treatment, refining and cathode production at large scale. In Europe, Umicore, Fortum, Ecobat and specialists such as Duesenfeld, Accurec and AkkuSer compete alongside new entrants. In North America, Redwood Materials leads volumes, with Cirba Solutions, Ascend Elements, ABTC and Glencore's Li-Cycle assets as the other main platforms.
|Company
|Core Focus
|Competitive Positioning
|Relevant Development
|Redwood Materials
|Recycling, refining and second-life storage
|Largest North American processor (20+ GWh/yr)
|USD 425M Series E; Redwood Energy storage pivot
|GEM Co.
|Battery recycling and precursor production
|About 10% of China's end-of-life volume
|52,576 t in 2025; 80,000 t target for 2026
|Brunp (CATL)
|Closed-loop recycling for CATL
|Captive feedstock from the largest cell maker
|Integrated with CATL cathode supply
|Glencore (Li-Cycle)
|Pre-treatment and black mass
|Trading and refining network
|Acquired Li-Cycle assets, Aug 2025
|Umicore
|Pyro-hydro recycling and cathode materials
|Integrated European refiner
|Positioned for EU recycled-content rules
|Fortum
|Hydrometallurgical recycling
|Nordic low-carbon processing
|EU feedstock retention favors local refiners
|Ecobat / TES
|Collection and battery recycling services
|Broad collection and logistics networks
|Named top vendors in the report
|Cirba Solutions
|Collection and refining
|Multi-site North American network
|Lancaster, Ohio expansion (USD 200M+)
|Ascend Elements
|Hydro-to-cathode recycling
|Direct precursor production
|Kentucky pre-treatment JV with SK ecoplant (announced 2023)
|Gravita India / Attero
|Indian recycling under EPR rules
|Domestic scale in a fast-growing market
|Mundra plant (Jan 2026); INR 150 crore expansion
|Altilium
|UK recycling and CAM production
|Government-backed new entrant
|£18.5M grant; new funding round (Apr 2026)
|Duesenfeld / Accurec
|Low-temperature and mechanical recycling
|German technology specialists
|Benefit from black mass export limits
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Customer and Buyer Intelligence
|Target Account Group
|Decision-Makers
|Purchase Signals
|Commercial Opportunity
|Automakers
|Head of Battery Supply Chain, CPO, Sustainability Lead
|Recycled-content targets, end-of-life take-back programs
|Closed-loop offtake and take-back contracts
|Cell and cathode makers
|Procurement Director, Plant Head
|New gigafactories, scrap volumes
|Scrap recycling and recycled-material supply
|Energy storage developers and utilities
|Project Director, Asset Manager
|Data center and grid storage tenders
|Second-life packs and end-of-life services
|Electronics brands and retailers
|EPR Compliance Lead, Operations Head
|EPR obligations, collection targets
|Collection and compliance services
|Mining and trading companies
|Strategy Head, Business Development
|Feedstock deals, recycler acquisitions
|Black mass sourcing and refining partnerships
|Equipment and technology suppliers
|Sales Director, Product Head
|New plant announcements
|Shredding, leaching and AI sorting systems
|Investors and governments
|Investment Director, Policy Lead
|Grants, funding rounds, distressed assets
|Due diligence and capacity benchmarking
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
How Precedence Research Supports Decision-MakingMaster Dataset provides segment, regional and company data for battery recycling and adjacent markets such as the lithium-ion battery, lithium energy storage systems markets
Precedence Quadrant compares recyclers on capacity, refining integration, feedstock security and growth. It helps automakers and cell makers select offtake partners and helps recyclers benchmark against rivals.
Interactive Intelligence Dashboard tracks plant commissioning, funding rounds, policy deadlines and offtake deals, so business development teams can time outreach and investors can follow distressed-asset opportunities.
Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence maps pre-treatment and refining capacity, process routes, equipment suppliers and output quality, supporting sourcing and partnership decisions.
Customized Research answers specific questions, such as LFP recycling economics, country entry plans under EPR rules or black mass trade flows after the EU and China rule changes.
|Solution
|What It Provides
|How It Helps
|Master Dataset
|Segment, region and company data on battery recycling
|Sizes feedstock and revenue by chemistry and process
|Precedence Quadrant
|Recycler comparison on capacity, integration and growth
|Selects offtake partners and benchmarks rivals
|Interactive Dashboard
|Live tracking of plants, funding, policy and deals
|Times sales, investment and sourcing moves
|Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence
|Capacity, process route and equipment mapping
|Supports plant-siting and supplier choices
|Customized Research
|Tailored economics, trade-flow and country studies
|Answers decision-specific questions
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Why Continuously Updated Intelligence Matters
Battery recycling moves with metal prices, policy deadlines and plant start-ups. Monthly updates suit traders and recyclers tracking black mass flows and commissioning news. Quarterly updates suit automakers and cell makers reviewing offtake partners. Six-monthly updates fit strategy teams following rule changes such as the EU waste codes and China's import standard, and annual updates fit investors reviewing market size and consolidation. Precedence Research offers all four update cycles.
Strategic Outlook
- CEOs and CXOs: with post-consumer batteries at 68.9% of revenue and scrap growing fastest, secure both feedstock types through long-term contracts. Strategy and business development teams: Europe (USD 43.35 billion by 2035) and Asia Pacific (highest CAGR) are the priority growth regions. R&D leaders: direct recycling and lithium recovery are the fastest-growing process and material, and the key to profitable LFP recycling. Procurement teams: recycled-content rules from 2031 make recycled nickel, cobalt and lithium contracts strategic, not optional. Investors: distressed hub projects and consolidation create entry points, but value sits with refining integration and offtake security. Equipment and service suppliers: new capacity in China, India and Europe drives demand for safe logistics, AI sorting and hydrometallurgical systems.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Call to Action
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