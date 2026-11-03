Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market To Reach USD 114.66 Billion By 2035 As Black Mass Rules, Recycled-Content Mandates And Second-Life Storage Redraw The Value Chain

The growth case rests on volume that is already built into the vehicle and device fleet. Every electric vehicle sold this decade becomes recycling feedstock

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Market Size and Growth

Market Indicator Value Global market size, 2025 USD 12.99 billion Global market size, 2026 USD 16.44 billion Forecast market size, 2035 USD 114.66 billion CAGR (as published) 24.33% Absolute growth, 2026–2035 USD 98.22 billion Europe market size, 2026 → 2035 USD 6.04 billion → USD 43.35 billion (24.72% CAGR) Largest region Europe (36.7% of 2026 revenue) Highest regional CAGR Asia Pacific Largest recycling type, 2025 Post-consumer (end-of-life) batteries, 68.9% Largest material recovered, 2025 Cobalt, 33.8%

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher







Figure 1: Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size, 2025–2035 (USD Billion)

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Revenue grows faster than battery volumes because the mix is moving up the value chain. Mechanical shredding into black mass is becoming a commodity step, while hydrometallurgical refining into battery-grade lithium, nickel and cobalt salts, and direct cathode-to-cathode recycling, capture more of each tonne's value.

Segment Intelligence: Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segments

The tables below use the 2025 segment shares published by Precedence Research. 2026 values apply those shares to the official 2026 market size of USD 16.44 billion (segment value = USD 16.44 billion × share ÷ 100). Segments the report does not size individually are grouped so that each table adds to 100%.







Figure 2: Leading Segment Shares by Recycling Type, Battery Source, Chemistry and Process

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Recycling Type

Segment 2026 Market Share 2026 Market Value Growth Signal Post-consumer (end-of-life batteries) 68.9% USD 11.33 billion Largest; grows as early EV fleets retire Pre-consumer (manufacturing scrap) 31.1% USD 5.11 billion Fastest-growing; tied to gigafactory ramp-ups

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Manufacturing scrap is the fastest-growing feedstock because it is clean, chemically known and arrives in steady volumes from cell plants. End-of-life packs remain the larger pool and will dominate as vehicles sold from 2018 onward reach retirement.

Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Battery Source

Segment 2026 Market Share 2026 Market Value Growth Signal Automotive (EV, HEV, PHEV) 61.7% USD 10.14 billion Largest feedstock source Energy storage, consumer electronics, industrial and others 38.3% USD 6.30 billion Energy storage systems fastest-growing

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by End Use

Segment 2026 Market Share 2026 Market Value Growth Signal Automotive 57.4% USD 9.44 billion Largest end use for recovered material Energy & utilities, consumer electronics, industrial, telecom and others 42.6% USD 7.00 billion Energy and utilities fastest-growing

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Battery Chemistry

Segment 2026 Market Share 2026 Market Value Growth Signal NMC (lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide) 41.2% USD 6.77 billion Largest; highest metal value per tonne LFP, LCO, NCA, LMO and others 58.8% USD 9.67 billion LFP fastest-growing chemistry

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

NMC leads because its nickel and cobalt content makes recycling profitable even at low prices. LFP is the fastest-growing chemistry as the cells used in mass-market EVs and grid storage reach end of life, but its economics depend on lithium prices and on new direct-recycling routes, since it contains no cobalt or nickel.

Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Recycling Process

Segment 2026 Market Share 2026 Market Value Growth Signal Hydrometallurgical (leaching) 38.6% USD 6.35 billion Largest process; high recovery rates Pyrometallurgical, mechanical, direct and hybrid 61.4% USD 10.09 billion Direct cathode-to-cathode recycling fastest-growing

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Material Recovered

Segment 2026 Market Share 2026 Market Value Growth Signal Cobalt 33.8% USD 5.56 billion Largest by value Lithium, nickel, manganese, copper, aluminum, graphite and others 66.2% USD 10.88 billion Lithium fastest-growing; mandated recovery targets

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Regional and Country Analysis

Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Region: 2026 and 2035

Region 2026 Share / Value 2035 Share / Value Growth Signal Europe 36.7% / USD 6.04 billion 37.8% / USD 43.35 billion Largest; 24.72% CAGR Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America and MEA 63.3% / USD 10.40 billion 62.2% / USD 71.31 billion Asia Pacific highest CAGR; North America fast-growing

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Precedence Research publishes Europe's market size; the other regions are shown together because the report does not size them individually.







Figure 3: Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Region, 2026 vs 2035

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Europe. Europe leads because regulation creates both supply and demand. The EU Battery Regulation sets a 65% recycling-efficiency target for lithium-based batteries, rising to 70% by the end of 2030, requires 50% lithium recovery by the end of 2027, and introduces minimum recycled content of 16% cobalt, 6% lithium and 6% nickel in new batteries from 2031. New battery waste codes classifying black mass as hazardous become binding on 9 November 2026, restricting exports to non-OECD countries and keeping feedstock in the region. Germany, France and the Nordics host most of the region's pre-treatment and refining capacity, and the UK is funding new entrants such as Altilium, which holds an £18.5 million government grant.

Asia Pacific. China operates the world's largest recycling base. GEM, one of its largest recyclers, dismantled 52,576 tonnes of power batteries in 2025, up 46% and about 10% of China's end-of-life volume, and is targeting 80,000 tonnes in 2026. China has allowed black mass imports since 1 August 2025 under a national purity standard and cut import tariffs on recycled black mass from 1 January 2026, turning it into a buyer of global feedstock. New lines continue to start up, including a 20,000-tonne-per-year battery-grade lithium carbonate plant in Jiangxi that entered trial operation in October 2026. In India, Extended Producer Responsibility rules under the Battery Waste Management Rules are pulling in investment: Gravita India opened a 6,000 MTPA plant at Mundra in January 2026, and Attero announced INR 150 crore to expand capacity across five facilities.

North America. The region is growing quickly but consolidating. Redwood Materials processes more than 20 GWh of batteries a year, which the company says accounts for most of North America's recycled lithium-ion volume, and raised a USD 425 million Series E with Google and Nvidia's venture arm among investors. Glencore acquired Li-Cycle's assets in August 2025 after Li-Cycle's bankruptcy; its Rochester hub never started operations after cost estimates rose toward USD 1 billion.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Both regions are early-stage. Growth will come from consumer electronics collection, mining-linked refining partnerships, and EV fleets in Brazil, Mexico and the Gulf states.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Full report:

What Is Changing in the Industry







Figure 4: Policy Milestones Shaping Battery Recycling, 2025–2031

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Black mass has become a controlled, tradable commodity. The EU reclassified black mass as hazardous waste in 2025, with new battery waste codes becoming binding on 9 November 2026. China moved the other way, permitting black mass imports from August 2025 under a standard that sets minimum metal content, then lowering import tariffs from January 2026.

What it indicates: Feedstock will flow toward regions with refining capacity and clear rules. European refiners gain secure supply, and exporters outside the EU face a larger Chinese buyer.

Recyclers are adding energy storage to their business models. Redwood Materials launched Redwood Energy, which builds stationary storage systems from retired EV batteries for data centers and the grid, and won a second-life storage order from Rivian. In April 2026, it cut about 10% of its workforce to focus on the storage business.

What it indicates: Second-life storage is becoming a revenue stream that cushions recyclers against low metal prices, and it extends the time before packs enter the recycling stream.

Capital is moving from early builders to strategic owners. Glencore took over Li-Cycle's assets in August 2025 after a bid of about USD 40 million, far below what had been spent on them. Redwood's USD 425 million Series E in early 2026 was less than half its 2023 Series D.

What it indicates: Investors now favor recyclers with refining integration, feedstock contracts and access to mining or trading networks over stand-alone hub projects.

Asia keeps scaling capacity. GEM expects to recycle 80,000 tonnes of power batteries in 2026, and several new Chinese lines began production or trial runs in October 2026, including hydrometallurgical lithium extraction and LFP cathode regeneration. Indian recyclers Gravita and Attero added plants and capital in 2025–2026.

What it indicates: Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, and competition on processing fees will remain intense.

Automakers are closing the loop. Automakers and cell makers are signing supply agreements to take recycled nickel, cobalt and lithium back into new cells, driven by EU recycled-content rules and by supply-security goals.

What it indicates: Long-term offtake contracts will decide which recyclers can finance new capacity.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Key Market Drivers