Air Conditioning Systems - Global Strategic Business Report: Secure Share In A 190M-Unit Market By 2030 As Arcelik A.S., AAON, Inc., CIAT Group, Amana, And Ferroli Spa Compete

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Air Conditioning Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air conditioning systems market was estimated at 131.5 million units in 2024 and is projected to reach 190.0 million units by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 6.3%. The comprehensive market report examines industry trends, growth drivers, competitive conditions, regional opportunities and forecasts through 2030. It also incorporates recent global tariff developments and assesses their impact on air conditioning supply chains, sourcing strategies, manufacturing costs and international trade.

Global Air Conditioning Systems Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Demand for air conditioning systems continues to rise across residential, commercial and industrial markets. Increasing global temperatures, more frequent heatwaves, rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes are supporting adoption, particularly in emerging economies. Commercial demand is also expanding as offices, retail properties, hospitality facilities, data-intensive operations and industrial sites invest in reliable climate-control infrastructure.

Technology remains a major catalyst for market growth. Inverter-based systems, connected controls, mobile applications, building automation integration and programmable climate management are improving efficiency, performance and user control. Manufacturers are also advancing refrigerant technologies and developing equipment that complies with evolving environmental standards. These innovations support lower energy consumption, reduced operating costs and alignment with green building requirements.

Government efficiency standards, energy conservation initiatives and corporate sustainability goals are accelerating replacement demand for high-efficiency air conditioning systems. At the same time, tariff changes and trade uncertainty are prompting manufacturers and suppliers to reassess procurement, production footprints and regional distribution networks.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Room air conditioners: This segment is forecast to reach 171.1 million units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the analysis period.

Commercial air conditioners: The segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% through 2030.

United States: The U.S. air conditioning systems market was estimated at 16.0 million units in 2024.

China: China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.3%, reaching 87.4 million units by 2030. Other markets: The analysis identifies evolving demand patterns across Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider European market, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Scope of the Air Conditioning Systems Market Report

The study analyzes room air conditioners and commercial air conditioners across the United States, Canada, Japan, China and Europe, including France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia and Turkey. Asia-Pacific coverage includes Australia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. The report also evaluates Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other markets across Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the structural forces reshaping the global air conditioning systems industry, including urbanization, climate-related demand, efficiency regulation, refrigerant transitions, connected technologies and manufacturing realignment. Expert commentary from economists, trade specialists and industry professionals provides context for changing market conditions and highlights potential revenue opportunities.

The analysis incorporates global trade and economic shifts identified through June 2025. It reviews tariff negotiations involving more than 180 countries and considers sourcing disruption, supply chain turbulence and geographic realignment. Updated forecasts reflect tariff exposure, economic uncertainty and broader changes in globalization, while competitive intelligence assesses the positioning and estimated market presence of major industry participants.

Key Report Benefits



Independent analysis of global air conditioning systems market growth and forecasts through 2030.

Detailed evaluation of room and commercial air conditioner demand.

Regional and country-level analysis of established and emerging markets.

Assessment of tariffs, trade negotiations and supply chain risks.

Coverage of energy efficiency, smart controls, refrigerant innovation and environmental regulation.

Competitive analysis featuring leading global brands and specialized market participants.

Strategic insights designed to support investment, planning, sourcing and market-entry decisions. One year of complimentary report updates, including an update covering finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreements and revised projections.

Competitive Landscape

The air conditioning systems market report features approximately 130 companies and examines their geographic presence, competitive positioning and growth prospects. Selected participants include Arcelik A.S., Aliseo S.P.A., A.T.E. Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. (HMX), Ferroli SpA, AAON Inc., CIAT Group, Amana, Blue-Stream Services, BBB Rooms, EnerTrac, Able Energy Inc., Emmegi Impianti Srl and AirFixture L.L.C.

Strategic Questions Addressed



How will the global air conditioning systems market evolve through 2030?

Which trends, restraints and regulatory developments will influence demand?

Which product segments and regions offer the strongest growth potential?

How will tariffs and trade realignment affect costs, sourcing and competitive strategies? Which companies are positioned to benefit from efficiency, smart technology and sustainability trends?

By combining market forecasts, regional analysis, technology trends, tariff intelligence and company coverage, the report provides decision-makers with actionable insight into the future of the global air conditioning systems market.

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