Pressure Ulcer Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Smart Mattresses And AI Monitoring Propel Market To USD 6.68 Billion At 4.63% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising chronic disease and aging populations are driving adoption of smart mattresses, sensor-based monitoring and support surfaces across hospitals and long-term care. Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pressure Ulcer Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Clinical Application, End Use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global pressure ulcer devices market was valued at an estimated USD 4.66 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.68 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 4.63% from 2026 to 2033. According to the report, market growth is being supported by the rising incidence of pressure injuries, an aging population, increasing rates of chronic disease, and sustained demand for preventive and therapeutic technologies across healthcare settings. Hospitals, long-term care facilities, nursing facilities, and homecare providers are experiencing growing demand for pressure ulcer prevention and treatment solutions. Patients with reduced mobility or prolonged bed rest face an elevated risk of pressure injuries, prompting healthcare organizations to prioritize support surfaces, patient repositioning systems, offloading devices, and continuous monitoring technologies. The increasing clinical and financial burden associated with pressure injuries is also encouraging investment in solutions that support earlier intervention and standardized care. Chronic conditions such as diabetes mellitus, cardiovascular disease, and neurological disorders represent important market drivers. These conditions can contribute to extended hospitalization, impaired mobility, and intensive care requirements. Healthcare facilities are consequently adopting advanced pressure ulcer devices to improve pressure redistribution, support wound management, and reduce the risk of injury progression. Technological innovation is strengthening the outlook for the pressure ulcer devices industry. Smart mattresses, pressure mapping systems, sub-epidermal moisture scanners, and connected monitoring platforms can provide continuous data, identify changes in patient risk, and support timely clinical action. Automated pressure adjustments and real-time caregiver alerts are also improving the capabilities of modern support surfaces. In March 2025, researchers at Mid Sweden University tested an advanced smart mattress incorporating approximately 1,000 pressure sensors. The system continuously monitored pressure distribution and connected with a mobile application to provide real-time information and notify caregivers when prolonged pressure was identified. The development demonstrates the growing role of IoT-enabled support surfaces and intelligent monitoring systems in pressure injury prevention. Clinical application also influences device selection and market demand. Stage I and II pressure ulcers typically drive adoption of preventive support surfaces, cushions, pressure monitoring systems, and early intervention technologies. Stage III and IV cases require more intensive management, including advanced support surfaces, wound care devices, and extended treatment solutions. Deep tissue injuries create additional demand for detection, monitoring, positioning, and offloading technologies. Market Segmentation The report analyzes revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and assesses industry trends across product, clinical application, end use, and geography from 2021 to 2033. Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Support Surfaces

Dynamic Support Surfaces

Static Support Surfaces

Wound Care Devices

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Systems

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Ultrasound Therapy Devices

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Systems

Detection & Monitoring Devices

Sub-epidermal moisture (SEM) scanners

Pressure mapping systems Patient Positioning & Offloading Devices Clinical Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Stage I & II

Stage III & IV Deep Tissue Injury End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Hospitals

Long-Term Care & Nursing Facilities

Homecare Setting Ambulatory Surgical Centers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait The pressure ulcer devices market is expected to maintain steady growth as healthcare providers strengthen prevention protocols and expand access to advanced wound care technologies. Continued development of sensor-based systems, smart support surfaces, and integrated patient monitoring solutions is likely to improve clinical decision-making and create new opportunities for device manufacturers through 2033. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $6.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.1.1. Product

1.1.2. Clinical Application

1.1.3. End Use

1.1.4. Regional scope

1.1.5. Estimates and forecast timeline

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased Database

1.4.2. Internal Database

1.5. Details of primary research

1.5.1. Data for primary interviews in North America

1.5.2. Data for primary interviews in Europe

1.5.3. Data for primary interviews in Asia Pacific

1.5.4. Data for primary interviews in Latin America

1.5.5. Data for Primary interviews in MEA

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)

1.7.1.1. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach

1.7.2. Volume price analysis (Model 2)

1.7.2.1. Approach 2: Volume price analysis

1.8. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.8.1. List of Secondary Sources

1.8.2. List of Primary Sources

1.8.3. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Pressure Ulcer Devices Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

3.2.1.2. Growing focus on prevention of hospital-acquired pressure injuries

3.2.1.3. Technological advancements in smart mattresses and monitoring systems

3.2.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.2.2.1. High cost of advanced devices

3.2.2.2. Budget limitations in healthcare facilities

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.3.1. Expansion of home healthcare and long-term care

3.2.3.2. Rising demand for early detection and preventive solutions

3.2.3.3. Integration of AI and sensor-based technologies

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.2.4.1. Regulatory complexities

3.2.4.2. Lack of standardized prevention protocols

3.3. Pressure Ulcer Devices Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Analysis

3.3.1.1. Bargaining power of the suppliers

3.3.1.2. Bargaining power of the buyers

3.3.1.3. Threats of substitution

3.3.1.4. Threats from new entrants

3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political landscape

3.3.2.2. Economic and Social landscape

3.3.2.3. Technological landscape

3.3.2.4. Environmental landscape

3.3.2.5. Legal landscape

Chapter 4. Pressure Ulcer Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Pressure Ulcer Devices Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

4.3. Global Pressure Ulcer Devices Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Support Surfaces

4.4.1. Support surfaces market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Dynamic support surfaces

4.4.2.1. Dynamic support surfaces market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.3. Static support surfaces

4.4.3.1. Static support surfaces market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Wound Care Devices

4.5.1. Wound care devices market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) systems

4.5.2.1. Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) systems market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.3. Electrical stimulation devices

4.5.3.1. Electrical stimulation devices market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.4. Ultrasound Therapy Devices

4.5.4.1. Ultrasound therapy devices market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.5. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) systems

4.5.5.1. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) systems market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Detection & Monitoring Devices

4.6.1. Detection & monitoring devices market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.6.2. Sub-epidermal moisture (SEM) scanners

4.6.2.1. Sub-epidermal moisture (SEM) scanners market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.6.3. Pressure mapping systems

4.6.3.1. Pressure mapping systems market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.7. Patient Positioning & Offloading Devices

4.7.1. Patient positioning & offloading devices market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Pressure Ulcer Devices Market: Clinical Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Pressure Ulcer Devices Market: Clinical Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

5.3. Global Pressure Ulcer Devices Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Clinical Application 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Stage I & II

5.4.1. Stage I & II market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Stage III & IV

5.5.1. Stage III & IV market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Deep Tissue Injury

5.6.1. Deep tissue injury market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Pressure Ulcer Devices Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Pressure Ulcer Devices Market: End use Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

6.3. Global Pressure Ulcer Devices Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End use 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Hospitals

6.4.1. Hospitals market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Long-Term Care & Nursing Facilities

6.5.1. Long-term care & nursing facilities market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Homecare Setting

6.6.1. Homecare setting market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.7. Ambulatory surgical centers

6.7.1. Ambulatory surgical centers market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Pressure Ulcer Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Product, Clinical Application and End Use

7.1. Regional Dashboard

7.2. Market Size and Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033

7.3. North America

7.3.1. North America pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.3.2. U.S.

7.3.2.1. Key country dynamics

7.3.2.2. Competitive scenario

7.3.2.3. Regulatory framework

7.3.2.4. Reimbursement scenario

7.3.2.5. U.S. pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.3.3. Canada

7.3.3.1. Key country dynamics

7.3.3.2. Competitive scenario

7.3.3.3. Regulatory framework

7.3.3.4. Reimbursement scenario

7.3.3.5. Canada pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.3.4. Mexico

7.3.4.1. Key country dynamics

7.3.4.2. Competitive scenario

7.3.4.3. Regulatory framework

7.3.4.4. Reimbursement scenario

7.3.4.5. Mexico pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Europe

7.4.1. Europe pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.2. UK

7.4.2.1. Key country dynamics

7.4.2.2. Competitive scenario

7.4.2.3. Regulatory framework

7.4.2.4. Reimbursement scenario

7.4.2.5. UK pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.3. Germany

7.4.3.1. Key country dynamics

7.4.3.2. Competitive scenario

7.4.3.3. Regulatory framework

7.4.3.4. Reimbursement scenario

7.4.3.5. Germany pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.4. France

7.4.4.1. Key country dynamics

7.4.4.2. Competitive scenario

7.4.4.3. Regulatory framework

7.4.4.4. Reimbursement scenario

7.4.4.5. France pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.5. Italy

7.4.5.1. Key country dynamics

7.4.5.2. Competitive scenario

7.4.5.3. Regulatory framework

7.4.5.4. Reimbursement scenario

7.4.5.5. Italy pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.6. Spain

7.4.6.1. Key country dynamics

7.4.6.2. Competitive scenario

7.4.6.3. Regulatory framework

7.4.6.4. Reimbursement scenario

7.4.6.5. Spain pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.7. Sweden

7.4.7.1. Key country dynamics

7.4.7.2. Competitive scenario

7.4.7.3. Regulatory framework

7.4.7.4. Reimbursement scenario

7.4.7.5. Sweden pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.8. Denmark

7.4.8.1. Key country dynamics

7.4.8.2. Competitive scenario

7.4.8.3. Regulatory framework

7.4.8.4. Reimbursement scenario

7.4.8.5. Denmark pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.9. Norway

7.4.9.1. Key country dynamics

7.4.9.2. Competitive scenario

7.4.9.3. Regulatory framework

7.4.9.4. Reimbursement scenario

7.4.9.5. Norway pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. Asia Pacific pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.2. China

7.5.2.1. Key country dynamics

7.5.2.2. Competitive scenario

7.5.2.3. Regulatory framework

7.5.2.4. Reimbursement scenario

7.5.2.5. China pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.3. Japan

7.5.3.1. Key country dynamics

7.5.3.2. Competitive scenario

7.5.3.3. Regulatory framework

7.5.3.4. Reimbursement scenario

7.5.3.5. Japan pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.4. India

7.5.4.1. Key country dynamics

7.5.4.2. Competitive scenario

7.5.4.3. Regulatory framework

7.5.4.4. Reimbursement scenario

7.5.4.5. India pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.5. South Korea

7.5.5.1. Key country dynamics

7.5.5.2. Competitive scenario

7.5.5.3. Regulatory framework

7.5.5.4. Reimbursement scenario

7.5.5.5. South Korea pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.6. Australia

7.5.6.1. Key country dynamics

7.5.6.2. Competitive scenario

7.5.6.3. Regulatory framework

7.5.6.4. Reimbursement scenario

7.5.6.5. Australia pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.7. Thailand

7.5.7.1. Key country dynamics

7.5.7.2. Competitive scenario

7.5.7.3. Regulatory framework

7.5.7.4. Reimbursement scenario

7.5.7.5. Thailand pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Latin America

7.6.1. Latin America pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.2. Brazil

7.6.2.1. Key country dynamics

7.6.2.2. Competitive scenario

7.6.2.3. Regulatory framework

7.6.2.4. Reimbursement scenario

7.6.2.5. Brazil pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.3. Argentina

7.6.3.1. Key country dynamics

7.6.3.2. Competitive scenario

7.6.3.3. Regulatory framework

7.6.3.4. Reimbursement scenario

7.6.3.5. Argentina pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7. Middle East and Africa

7.7.1. Middle East and Africa pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.2. South Africa

7.7.2.1. Key country dynamics

7.7.2.2. Competitive scenario

7.7.2.3. Regulatory framework

7.7.2.4. Reimbursement scenario

7.7.2.5. South Africa pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.3. Saudi Arabia

7.7.3.1. Key country dynamics

7.7.3.2. Competitive scenario

7.7.3.3. Regulatory framework

7.7.3.4. Reimbursement scenario

7.7.3.5. Saudi Arabia pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.4. UAE

7.7.4.1. Key country dynamics

7.7.4.2. Competitive scenario

7.7.4.3. Regulatory framework

7.7.4.4. Reimbursement scenario

7.7.4.5. UAE pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.5. Kuwait

7.7.5.1. Key country dynamics

7.7.5.2. Competitive scenario

7.7.5.3. Regulatory framework

7.7.5.4. Reimbursement scenario

7.7.5.5. Kuwait pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

8.4. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.5. Strategy Mapping

8.5.1. Expansion

8.5.2. Mergers & Acquisition

8.5.3. Partnerships & Collaborations

8.5.4. New Product Launches

8.5.5. Research And Development

8.5.6. Company Profiles

8.5.7. SYST'AM

8.5.7.1. Company overview

8.5.7.2. Financial performance

8.5.7.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.7.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.8. Ulcer Solutions, LLC

8.5.8.1. Company overview

8.5.8.2. Financial performance

8.5.8.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.8.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.9. Stryker

8.5.9.1. Company overview

8.5.9.2. Financial performance

8.5.9.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.9.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.10. Baxter (Hillrom)

8.5.10.1. Company overview

8.5.10.2. Financial performance

8.5.10.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.10.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.11. Arjo

8.5.11.1. Company overview

8.5.11.2. Financial performance

8.5.11.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.11.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.12. LINET

8.5.12.1. Company overview

8.5.12.2. Financial performance

8.5.12.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.12.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.13. Invacare Corporation

8.5.13.1. Company overview

8.5.13.2. Financial performance

8.5.13.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.13.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.14. Joerns Healthcare

8.5.14.1. Company overview

8.5.14.2. Financial performance

8.5.14.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.14.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.15. Savaria

8.5.15.1. Company overview

8.5.15.2. Financial performance

8.5.15.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.15.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.16. Smith+Nephew

8.5.16.1. Company overview

8.5.16.2. Financial performance

8.5.16.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.16.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.17. Molnlycke AB

8.5.17.1. Company overview

8.5.17.2. Financial performance

8.5.17.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.17.4. Strategic initiatives

List of Tables [90]

List of Figures [71]

Companies Featured



SYST'AM

Ulcer Solutions, LLC

Stryker

Baxter (Hillrom)

Arjo

LINET

Invacare Corporation

Joerns Healthcare

Savaria

Smith+Nephew

Molnlycke AB 3M

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