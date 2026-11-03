Pressure Ulcer Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Smart Mattresses And AI Monitoring Propel Market To USD 6.68 Billion At 4.63% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|125
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4.66 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$6.68 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.1.1. Product
1.1.2. Clinical Application
1.1.3. End Use
1.1.4. Regional scope
1.1.5. Estimates and forecast timeline
1.2. Market Definitions
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Information Procurement
1.4.1. Purchased Database
1.4.2. Internal Database
1.5. Details of primary research
1.5.1. Data for primary interviews in North America
1.5.2. Data for primary interviews in Europe
1.5.3. Data for primary interviews in Asia Pacific
1.5.4. Data for primary interviews in Latin America
1.5.5. Data for Primary interviews in MEA
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Model Details
1.7.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)
1.7.1.1. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach
1.7.2. Volume price analysis (Model 2)
1.7.2.1. Approach 2: Volume price analysis
1.8. Research Scope and Assumptions
1.8.1. List of Secondary Sources
1.8.2. List of Primary Sources
1.8.3. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Pressure Ulcer Devices Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Drivers Analysis
3.2.1.1. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases
3.2.1.2. Growing focus on prevention of hospital-acquired pressure injuries
3.2.1.3. Technological advancements in smart mattresses and monitoring systems
3.2.2. Market Restraints Analysis
3.2.2.1. High cost of advanced devices
3.2.2.2. Budget limitations in healthcare facilities
3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.2.3.1. Expansion of home healthcare and long-term care
3.2.3.2. Rising demand for early detection and preventive solutions
3.2.3.3. Integration of AI and sensor-based technologies
3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis
3.2.4.1. Regulatory complexities
3.2.4.2. Lack of standardized prevention protocols
3.3. Pressure Ulcer Devices Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Porter's Analysis
3.3.1.1. Bargaining power of the suppliers
3.3.1.2. Bargaining power of the buyers
3.3.1.3. Threats of substitution
3.3.1.4. Threats from new entrants
3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.3.2.1. Political landscape
3.3.2.2. Economic and Social landscape
3.3.2.3. Technological landscape
3.3.2.4. Environmental landscape
3.3.2.5. Legal landscape
Chapter 4. Pressure Ulcer Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Global Pressure Ulcer Devices Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
4.3. Global Pressure Ulcer Devices Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Support Surfaces
4.4.1. Support surfaces market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2. Dynamic support surfaces
4.4.2.1. Dynamic support surfaces market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.3. Static support surfaces
4.4.3.1. Static support surfaces market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Wound Care Devices
4.5.1. Wound care devices market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2. Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) systems
4.5.2.1. Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) systems market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.3. Electrical stimulation devices
4.5.3.1. Electrical stimulation devices market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.4. Ultrasound Therapy Devices
4.5.4.1. Ultrasound therapy devices market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.5. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) systems
4.5.5.1. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) systems market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Detection & Monitoring Devices
4.6.1. Detection & monitoring devices market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.6.2. Sub-epidermal moisture (SEM) scanners
4.6.2.1. Sub-epidermal moisture (SEM) scanners market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.6.3. Pressure mapping systems
4.6.3.1. Pressure mapping systems market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.7. Patient Positioning & Offloading Devices
4.7.1. Patient positioning & offloading devices market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Pressure Ulcer Devices Market: Clinical Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Global Pressure Ulcer Devices Market: Clinical Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
5.3. Global Pressure Ulcer Devices Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Clinical Application 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Stage I & II
5.4.1. Stage I & II market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Stage III & IV
5.5.1. Stage III & IV market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Deep Tissue Injury
5.6.1. Deep tissue injury market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Pressure Ulcer Devices Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Global Pressure Ulcer Devices Market: End use Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
6.3. Global Pressure Ulcer Devices Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End use 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Hospitals
6.4.1. Hospitals market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Long-Term Care & Nursing Facilities
6.5.1. Long-term care & nursing facilities market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Homecare Setting
6.6.1. Homecare setting market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.7. Ambulatory surgical centers
6.7.1. Ambulatory surgical centers market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Pressure Ulcer Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Product, Clinical Application and End Use
7.1. Regional Dashboard
7.2. Market Size and Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033
7.3. North America
7.3.1. North America pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.3.2. U.S.
7.3.2.1. Key country dynamics
7.3.2.2. Competitive scenario
7.3.2.3. Regulatory framework
7.3.2.4. Reimbursement scenario
7.3.2.5. U.S. pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.3.3. Canada
7.3.3.1. Key country dynamics
7.3.3.2. Competitive scenario
7.3.3.3. Regulatory framework
7.3.3.4. Reimbursement scenario
7.3.3.5. Canada pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.3.4. Mexico
7.3.4.1. Key country dynamics
7.3.4.2. Competitive scenario
7.3.4.3. Regulatory framework
7.3.4.4. Reimbursement scenario
7.3.4.5. Mexico pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Europe
7.4.1. Europe pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.4.2. UK
7.4.2.1. Key country dynamics
7.4.2.2. Competitive scenario
7.4.2.3. Regulatory framework
7.4.2.4. Reimbursement scenario
7.4.2.5. UK pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.4.3. Germany
7.4.3.1. Key country dynamics
7.4.3.2. Competitive scenario
7.4.3.3. Regulatory framework
7.4.3.4. Reimbursement scenario
7.4.3.5. Germany pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.4.4. France
7.4.4.1. Key country dynamics
7.4.4.2. Competitive scenario
7.4.4.3. Regulatory framework
7.4.4.4. Reimbursement scenario
7.4.4.5. France pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.4.5. Italy
7.4.5.1. Key country dynamics
7.4.5.2. Competitive scenario
7.4.5.3. Regulatory framework
7.4.5.4. Reimbursement scenario
7.4.5.5. Italy pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.4.6. Spain
7.4.6.1. Key country dynamics
7.4.6.2. Competitive scenario
7.4.6.3. Regulatory framework
7.4.6.4. Reimbursement scenario
7.4.6.5. Spain pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.4.7. Sweden
7.4.7.1. Key country dynamics
7.4.7.2. Competitive scenario
7.4.7.3. Regulatory framework
7.4.7.4. Reimbursement scenario
7.4.7.5. Sweden pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.4.8. Denmark
7.4.8.1. Key country dynamics
7.4.8.2. Competitive scenario
7.4.8.3. Regulatory framework
7.4.8.4. Reimbursement scenario
7.4.8.5. Denmark pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.4.9. Norway
7.4.9.1. Key country dynamics
7.4.9.2. Competitive scenario
7.4.9.3. Regulatory framework
7.4.9.4. Reimbursement scenario
7.4.9.5. Norway pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.5. Asia Pacific
7.5.1. Asia Pacific pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.5.2. China
7.5.2.1. Key country dynamics
7.5.2.2. Competitive scenario
7.5.2.3. Regulatory framework
7.5.2.4. Reimbursement scenario
7.5.2.5. China pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.5.3. Japan
7.5.3.1. Key country dynamics
7.5.3.2. Competitive scenario
7.5.3.3. Regulatory framework
7.5.3.4. Reimbursement scenario
7.5.3.5. Japan pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.5.4. India
7.5.4.1. Key country dynamics
7.5.4.2. Competitive scenario
7.5.4.3. Regulatory framework
7.5.4.4. Reimbursement scenario
7.5.4.5. India pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.5.5. South Korea
7.5.5.1. Key country dynamics
7.5.5.2. Competitive scenario
7.5.5.3. Regulatory framework
7.5.5.4. Reimbursement scenario
7.5.5.5. South Korea pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.5.6. Australia
7.5.6.1. Key country dynamics
7.5.6.2. Competitive scenario
7.5.6.3. Regulatory framework
7.5.6.4. Reimbursement scenario
7.5.6.5. Australia pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.5.7. Thailand
7.5.7.1. Key country dynamics
7.5.7.2. Competitive scenario
7.5.7.3. Regulatory framework
7.5.7.4. Reimbursement scenario
7.5.7.5. Thailand pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.6. Latin America
7.6.1. Latin America pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.6.2. Brazil
7.6.2.1. Key country dynamics
7.6.2.2. Competitive scenario
7.6.2.3. Regulatory framework
7.6.2.4. Reimbursement scenario
7.6.2.5. Brazil pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.6.3. Argentina
7.6.3.1. Key country dynamics
7.6.3.2. Competitive scenario
7.6.3.3. Regulatory framework
7.6.3.4. Reimbursement scenario
7.6.3.5. Argentina pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.7. Middle East and Africa
7.7.1. Middle East and Africa pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.7.2. South Africa
7.7.2.1. Key country dynamics
7.7.2.2. Competitive scenario
7.7.2.3. Regulatory framework
7.7.2.4. Reimbursement scenario
7.7.2.5. South Africa pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.7.3. Saudi Arabia
7.7.3.1. Key country dynamics
7.7.3.2. Competitive scenario
7.7.3.3. Regulatory framework
7.7.3.4. Reimbursement scenario
7.7.3.5. Saudi Arabia pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.7.4. UAE
7.7.4.1. Key country dynamics
7.7.4.2. Competitive scenario
7.7.4.3. Regulatory framework
7.7.4.4. Reimbursement scenario
7.7.4.5. UAE pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.7.5. Kuwait
7.7.5.1. Key country dynamics
7.7.5.2. Competitive scenario
7.7.5.3. Regulatory framework
7.7.5.4. Reimbursement scenario
7.7.5.5. Kuwait pressure ulcer devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants
8.2. Company Categorization
8.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025
8.4. Company Heat Map Analysis
8.5. Strategy Mapping
8.5.1. Expansion
8.5.2. Mergers & Acquisition
8.5.3. Partnerships & Collaborations
8.5.4. New Product Launches
8.5.5. Research And Development
8.5.6. Company Profiles
8.5.7. SYST'AM
8.5.7.1. Company overview
8.5.7.2. Financial performance
8.5.7.3. Product Benchmarking
8.5.7.4. Strategic initiatives
8.5.8. Ulcer Solutions, LLC
8.5.8.1. Company overview
8.5.8.2. Financial performance
8.5.8.3. Product Benchmarking
8.5.8.4. Strategic initiatives
8.5.9. Stryker
8.5.9.1. Company overview
8.5.9.2. Financial performance
8.5.9.3. Product Benchmarking
8.5.9.4. Strategic initiatives
8.5.10. Baxter (Hillrom)
8.5.10.1. Company overview
8.5.10.2. Financial performance
8.5.10.3. Product Benchmarking
8.5.10.4. Strategic initiatives
8.5.11. Arjo
8.5.11.1. Company overview
8.5.11.2. Financial performance
8.5.11.3. Product Benchmarking
8.5.11.4. Strategic initiatives
8.5.12. LINET
8.5.12.1. Company overview
8.5.12.2. Financial performance
8.5.12.3. Product Benchmarking
8.5.12.4. Strategic initiatives
8.5.13. Invacare Corporation
8.5.13.1. Company overview
8.5.13.2. Financial performance
8.5.13.3. Product Benchmarking
8.5.13.4. Strategic initiatives
8.5.14. Joerns Healthcare
8.5.14.1. Company overview
8.5.14.2. Financial performance
8.5.14.3. Product Benchmarking
8.5.14.4. Strategic initiatives
8.5.15. Savaria
8.5.15.1. Company overview
8.5.15.2. Financial performance
8.5.15.3. Product Benchmarking
8.5.15.4. Strategic initiatives
8.5.16. Smith+Nephew
8.5.16.1. Company overview
8.5.16.2. Financial performance
8.5.16.3. Product Benchmarking
8.5.16.4. Strategic initiatives
8.5.17. Molnlycke AB
8.5.17.1. Company overview
8.5.17.2. Financial performance
8.5.17.3. Product Benchmarking
8.5.17.4. Strategic initiatives
List of Tables [90]
List of Figures [71]
Companies Featured
- SYST'AM Ulcer Solutions, LLC Stryker Baxter (Hillrom) Arjo LINET Invacare Corporation Joerns Healthcare Savaria Smith+Nephew Molnlycke AB 3M
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