Suewallst Reminds Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of November 3, 2026 In Beta Bionics, Inc. Lawsuit - BBNX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The lawsuit contends Beta Bionics abandoned a built-in safety net for the iLet dosing algorithm and left more than 18,000 customer complaints uninvestigated, alleged operational failures that reached shareholders only after BBNX had shed 72% of its value

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBNX) securities that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who acquired shares between July 30, 2025 and February 24, 2026. Find out if you might qualify for recovery. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

BBNX slid from a Class Period high of $31.99 per share on January 8, 2026 to roughly $8.90 per share by April 10, 2026, a decline of approximately $23.09 per share, or 72%, erasing hundreds of millions of dollars in market capitalization. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by November 3, 2026.

The Alleged Dosing Algorithm Safety Net Abandonment

An automated insulin delivery company sells one thing above all: confidence that its algorithm can dose a patient correctly without human intervention. As pleaded, Beta Bionics never engineered a workable failsafe to prevent excess dosing across nearly two decades of iLet development, and the action contends the Company abandoned that built-in safety net and brought the device to market with an extremely aggressive dosing algorithm that produced over-dosing and hypoglycemic events.

Alleged Complaint Investigation and Quality System Breakdowns

Plaintiffs allege that a June 2025 FDA Form 483 identified more than 18,000 unreported iLet customer complaints accumulated over roughly two years, and that the agency found the Company had failed to investigate potentially life-threatening events. As set out in the action, the FDA stated that "no corrective actions were taken and there is no justification for why corrective actions were not taken, considering the risk to patients from the malfunctions." A January 30, 2026 Form 8-K reported an FDA Warning Letter citing non-conformities in Quality Management System, Medical Device Reporting, and Correction and Removals.

Alleged Operational Impact by the Numbers



More than 18,000 iLet customer complaints allegedly went unreported to the FDA since the device's mid-2023 launch

29,419 total iLet users were reported as of late 2025, meaning more than 18,000 complaints came from a user base of under 30,000

Corrective and preventative action (CAPA) files that allegedly should have been opened were not, according to the action

Verification of effectiveness procedures for changes made through the CAPA process were allegedly deficient

New iLet patient starts, a core growth metric, came in unexpectedly low on January 8, 2026 The FDA's publicly released Warning Letter ran 10 pages and, as pleaded, confirmed life-threatening risk categories

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about the operational condition of the Company's only commercialized product," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq. "Allegations that thousands of device complaints went uninvestigated while real-world performance was being promoted deserve careful review by BBNX shareholders."

Submit your information now or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BBNX Lawsuit

Q: How much did BBNX stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 72%, a decline of $23.09 per share, after the Company disclosed and the FDA publicly released a Warning Letter detailing quality system, medical device reporting, and corrective action violations concerning the iLet Bionic Pancreas. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the BBNX lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Beta Bionics, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the safety, efficacy, and regulatory standing of the iLet Bionic Pancreas, including characterizing a June 2025 FDA Form 483 as a "very benign" difference in interpretation of reporting rules, during the Class Period. When the FDA's full Warning Letter and the scope of unreported complaints became public, the stock price declined.

Q: When did Beta Bionics allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from July 30, 2025 to February 24, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What do BBNX investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What documents do I need to to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my BBNX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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