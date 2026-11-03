Conductor Power Selects Isnetworld® To Help Strengthen Subcontractor Qualification

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Energy infrastructure contractor partners with ISN® to enhance subcontractor oversight and support scalable growth

DALLAS, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced Conductor Power, a renewable energy construction company, selected ISNetworld as its primary subcontractor information management platform. ISN will help Conductor Power centralize subcontractor information and make qualification data more accessible across project teams.

“As Conductor Power continues to grow, so does the complexity of managing subcontractor records,” said Evan Cable, Director of EHS at Conductor Power.“ISNetworld brings greater structure to Conductor Power's due diligence process, helping our teams make informed decisions while maintaining the safety and compliance standards clients expect.”

How ISNetworld Supports Conductor Power's Subcontractor Management Goals

Headquartered in Baxter, Minnesota, Conductor Power provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for renewable energy projects across the United States. As the company expanded operations, identifying and evaluating prospective subcontractors increasingly involved information from multiple internal and external sources, followed by additional reviews of safety performance. This created an opportunity for a more streamlined process to improve efficiencies to align with project needs while preserving the rigor of Conductor Power's existing review process.

ISNetworld provides Conductor Power a more effective solution to maintain control of its qualification and approval decisions through the use of ISNetworld tools and services such as:



Review and Verification Services (RAVS ® ) for verifying company-level health, safety, and environmental programs and insurance documentation Search & Source, an AI powered tool helping companies find, vet, and add subcontractors from ISN's Network of 90,000+ contractors and suppliers, to give Conductor Power's project teams a broader pool of ISNetworld subscribed companies with relevant capabilities and experience when new project needs arise

“Conductor Power's safety standards reflect a commitment that extends to every subcontractor across its job sites,” said Jenny Buckley, Executive Vice President of Energy at ISN.“ISN is proud to support these efforts by helping reduce administrative demands and providing subcontractor insights Conductor Power needs to support safe, efficient project execution.”

For more information on ISN's industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com.

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900+ Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with more than 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN's brands include ISNetworld ®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One ®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower ®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 13 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com.

About Conductor Power

Conductor Power is a leading provider of EPC services specializing in renewable energy infrastructure across the United States. Headquartered in Baxter, Minnesota, the company delivers full-scope engineering, procurement, and construction solutions for utility-scale solar farms as well as distributed generation projects. With over five decades of experience rooted in substation work, and an impeccable safety record with zero OSHA recordables, Conductor Power has established itself as a trusted partner for energy developers and utilities. For more information, visit conductorpower.com.

Media Contact

Alyssa Bruce

Walker Sands for ISN

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