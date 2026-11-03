Chillers - Global Strategic Business Report: Secure Your Share Of A $15.4 Billion Market By 2032 As Carrier Global, Daikin Industries, GEA Group, BROAD Group, And Thermax Disrupt Cooling

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Chillers - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chillers market was valued at US$11.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$15.4 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for energy-efficient cooling systems, stricter environmental regulations, expanding data center capacity, and sustained investment in commercial and industrial infrastructure.

Chillers remain essential across food and beverage processing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, chemicals and petrochemicals, plastics and rubber, data centers, healthcare facilities, and commercial buildings. These applications require reliable temperature control to protect equipment, maintain process stability, support product quality, and improve operating efficiency.

Energy Efficiency and Refrigerant Transition Reshape the Chillers Market

Energy efficiency is a central priority for chiller manufacturers and end users as organizations seek to reduce electricity costs and meet sustainability targets. Variable-speed drives, high-efficiency compressors, advanced system controls, and optimized heat exchangers are improving chiller performance under changing load conditions.

The transition toward refrigerants with lower global warming potential is also influencing product development and purchasing decisions. Regulatory efforts to reduce hydrofluorocarbon use are encouraging investment in hydrofluoro-olefin and natural refrigerant technologies. These changes are creating opportunities for manufacturers that can deliver high-performance systems while meeting evolving environmental and safety requirements.

Smart Chillers and Advanced Compressors Drive Innovation

Technological advances are making industrial and commercial chillers more intelligent, responsive, and efficient. Internet of Things connectivity, smart controls, predictive maintenance, and integration with building management systems enable real-time performance monitoring and more precise energy optimization. These capabilities can help operators identify developing issues, reduce unplanned downtime, and extend equipment service life.

Magnetic-bearing compressors are gaining attention because of their low-friction operation, reduced noise, and energy-saving potential. Heat recovery systems are also improving overall facility efficiency by allowing waste heat from cooling operations to support water or space heating requirements. Modular and scalable chiller configurations provide additional flexibility, enabling facilities to align cooling capacity with current demand and future expansion.

Market Growth Drivers

Demand for advanced chiller systems is increasing alongside the growth of data centers, pharmaceutical production, food processing, smart buildings, and district cooling networks. Data centers represent an important opportunity because continuous computing operations require dependable and energy-efficient thermal management. Urban development in hot-climate regions is also supporting large-scale district cooling projects capable of serving multiple buildings.

Green building initiatives, smart city investment, environmental compliance, and corporate decarbonization goals are expected to sustain demand through 2032. At the same time, digital monitoring and predictive maintenance are strengthening the value proposition of next-generation chillers by improving system reliability and lifecycle economics.

Segment and Regional Outlook



The water-cooled chillers segment is forecast to reach US$9.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.4%.

The air-cooled chillers segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% during the analysis period.

The United States chillers market was valued at approximately US$3.2 billion in 2025.

China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.0%, reaching approximately US$3.1 billion by 2032. Additional regional analysis covers Canada, Japan, Germany, the wider Asia-Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Scope

The global chillers market report provides market value analysis and forecasts from 2025 through 2032. Coverage includes water-cooled and air-cooled methods; screw, scroll, reciprocating, centrifugal, and absorption compressor technologies; and hydrofluorocarbon, hydrofluoro-olefin, natural, and water-based or magnetic-bearing refrigerant categories.

End-use analysis includes chemicals and petrochemicals, food and beverages, medical and pharmaceutical applications, plastics and rubber, data centers and information technology, commercial buildings, and other industrial sectors. Geographic coverage encompasses the United States, Canada, China, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, technology adoption, regulatory developments, and industry events. It combines perspectives from industry, enterprise, and academia with validated intelligence from conference sessions, executive presentations, company disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other authoritative sources.

This approach connects emerging signals with strategic market direction, helping decision-makers understand where demand is developing, which technologies are gaining momentum, and how competitive conditions vary by geography. Market share is examined at regional levels where relevant, recognizing that supplier positions and competitive structures can differ substantially between major markets.

Competitive Landscape

The report includes company profiles and competitive intelligence covering organizations participating in the global chillers market. Featured companies include Advantage Engineering, Inc.; BROAD Group; Bv Thermal Systems; Carrier Global Corporation; Daikin Industries Ltd.; Drake Refrigeration, Inc.; Dunham-Bush Industries Sdn Bhd.; GEA Group AG; Polysciences, Inc.; Tandem Chillers Inc.; Thermal Care, Inc.; and Thermax Ltd.

Key Report Benefits



Independent analysis of annual sales and global chillers market forecasts through 2032.

Detailed assessment of key technologies, refrigerants, compressor types, end-use industries, and geographic markets.

Insight into energy efficiency, low-GWP refrigerants, smart chiller systems, predictive maintenance, and heat recovery trends.

Competitive analysis and company intelligence across major regional markets.

Actionable findings to support investment planning, market entry, product development, and revenue growth strategies. Complimentary report updates for one year to reflect relevant market developments.

The report addresses the expected evolution of the global chillers market through 2032, the primary growth drivers and constraints, the segments with the strongest expansion potential, changing regional market dynamics, and the outlook for leading industry participants.



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