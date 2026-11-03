Four Elevated Short Interest Stocks As Oil Retreats And Midterm Elections Approach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Lifetime Brands: Debt reduction and improving earnings offer a different story

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) presents a contrasting situation. With estimated short interest of 13.09% of its approximately 12.05 million-share float and a November 2 reference price of $8.66, it doesn't have the highest short interest on our list and its latest reported financial performance offers evidence of improving operating conditions. In its August 6 second-quarter earnings announcement, Lifetime Brands reported net sales of $141.6 million, an increase of 7.4% year over year. Net income reached $19.6 million, compared with a $39.7 million loss in the prior-year quarter. Much of the improvement was driven by a $40.1 million tariff refund benefit, which materially affected reported profitability.

However, another development deserves attention: management reported repaying $40 million of term debt using cash generated from operations and tariff refunds since the end of the first quarter. It also raised its full-year earnings guidance, while maintaining its net sales outlook of $650 million to $700 million. International operations were narrowing losses, and management said its Hagerstown facility was expected to reach full operation during the fourth quarter.

These developments provide a potentially stronger fundamental investment argument than a short-squeeze thesis alone.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings: Brain Cancer Tech puts NTHI in Spotlight

NeOnc's (NASDAQ: NTHI) estimated short interest of 13.08% against a provisional working float of 6.7 million shares. The calculation uses Nasdaq's 876,682 shares reported short as of October 15 and the total shares short exceed the at least 5 average trading days volume to cover, meaning that there could be a lot of pent-up demand during an upswing.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company is advancing potential treatments for some of the most difficult-to-treat brain cancers while building an ambitious clinical development strategy that could reach approximately 500 patients across 30 hospitals in three countries.

NeOnc is preparing to bring its research into the international spotlight and today the company announced that data from both its intranasal NEO100 and oral NEO212 programs will be presented at the 31st Annual Meeting and Education Day of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO), taking place November 12–15 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

Furthermore, NeOnc has an FDA meeting scheduled November 13.

The timing adds another dimension to an already developing story involving innovative drug delivery, preliminary clinical observations, international development ambitions, and potentially significant market interest.

The Children's Place: Heavy Short Interest meets a Tough Turnaround

The Children's Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) stands out immediately, with estimated short interest representing 44.12% of its approximately 7.33 million-share float. At the November 2 reference price of $0.48, the retailer is trading at a level that makes even relatively modest changes in buying demand potentially significant. However, the company's underlying financial position provides an important explanation for why bearish investors may remain interested. Its latest available quarterly results showed revenue of approximately $241.8 million, down 19% year over year, and diluted earnings per share of negative $1.39. The company also reported approximately $7.2 million in cash.

Cable One: $2.45 billion financing plan could change investment narrative

Cable One (NYSE: CABO) has an estimated short interest of 33.91% of its approximately 4.71 million-share float and a November 2 reference price of $5.57. Its situation is arguably the most complicated of the four companies because the investment narrative involves a major acquisition, creditor concerns and a potential refinancing arrangement. On October 12, Cable One disclosed that a federal court had temporarily blocked its planned acquisition of the remaining 55% of Mega Broadband Investments Holdings. The legal action was initiated by CoBank, an existing lender, which alleged that the proposed acquisition payment would constitute a constructive fraudulent transfer. Cable One disputed the allegations and said it intended to defend itself.

The financing discussions are particularly important. Cable One said it had agreed in principle on material terms with GTCR and other lenders for a refinancing package expected to address approximately $2.45 billion of existing obligations and near-term debt maturities. However, the company explicitly cautioned that definitive financing agreements had not yet been signed and that completion was not guaranteed. Its second-quarter results add further context: revenue declined 8.4% to $348.9 million, adjusted EBITDA fell to $173.5 million from $203.2 million, and the company reported a $1.16 billion net loss, including substantial noncash impairment charges.

The critical question is whether Cable One can resolve the legal dispute and secure the proposed financing before its capital obligations become more difficult to manage, but a successful refinancing could materially change investor perceptions.

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PAID EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: This is a paid editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. 24/7 is compensated by NTHI to provide ongoing news coverage of expected upcoming catalysts and events as well as market outreach services. For further disclosure information, please click here. This should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Trading involves substantial risk; consult your financial advisor.

Important Editorial Note: 247 highlights companies approaching significant catalysts and inflection points. This report reflects information available at the time of publication. Since developments can occur rapidly, readers should independently verify current information and review all company filings and disclosures.

About the Author

Ben Hansel is a financial and business writer with a background in business, sales, and finance. He graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso. His professional and educational background informs his coverage of financial markets, corporate developments, economic trends and the broader forces shaping the market.

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