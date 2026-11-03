FCEL Shareholder Alert: November 10, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Fuelcell Energy, Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Important information: a securities class action alleges FuelCell omitted known manufacturing shortfalls under the Fit Energy purchase agreement.

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) that a securities class action naming Chief Executive Officer Jason B. Few and Chief Financial Officer Michael S. Bishop as individual defendants has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between June 24, 2026 and September 1, 2026. Find out if you may be eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

FCEL closed at $14.40 on September 2, 2026, a one-day decline of $2.68 per share, or 15.69%, after the Company reported a $17.0 million charge tied to Phase 0 of the Fit Energy capital equipment purchase agreement and a fiscal third quarter net loss of $45.3 million. Shares had closed as high as $36.01 on June 30, 2026. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on November 10, 2026.

The Named Individual Defendants

Few served as President and Chief Executive Officer at all relevant times, and Bishop served as Chief Financial Officer at all relevant times. The complaint charges that both officers possessed the power and authority to control the contents of the Company's SEC reports, press releases, and presentations to analysts and institutional investors, received those materials before or shortly after issuance, and had the opportunity to prevent or correct them.

As alleged, the officers“possessed the power and authority to control the contents of the Company's reports to the SEC, press releases and presentations to... the market.” The lawsuit asserts that positive statements about FuelCell's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis because the Company's capacity was allegedly inadequate to generate the production rate required under the Fit Energy agreement, and because higher product costs and manufacturing overhead were allegedly a known trend affecting profitability.

Alleged Control Person Liability



Alleged control over the content of SEC filings, press releases, and communications with the investing public during the Class Period

Alleged access to internal budgets, plans, projections, and production reporting

Alleged ability and opportunity to prevent or correct statements claimed to be materially misleading Section 20(a) claims seeking to hold each officer accountable for the Company's alleged primary violations of Section 10(b) and Rule 10b-5

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete, and the complaint alleges that did not happen here when a $17.0 million charge tied to the Fit Energy agreement surfaced only at quarter end. Shareholders are entitled to have those allegations tested." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to learn more or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FCEL Lawsuit

Q: What court was the FCEL class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the FCEL lawsuit? A: The complaint names FuelCell Energy, Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives, CEO Jason B. Few and CFO Michael S. Bishop.

Q: What is the FCEL class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) alleging materially false and misleading statements between June 24, 2026 and September 1, 2026. Shares fell approximately 15.69% after the Company disclosed that product costs and manufacturing overhead exceeded the contractual pricing established under the Fit Energy CEPA, resulting in a $17.0 million charge. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do FCEL investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my FCEL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.