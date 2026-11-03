Cell Harvesting - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On 7.6% CAGR To US$516.3 Million By 2030 As Thermo Fisher Scientific, Perkinelmer, Corning And Sartorius Accelerate Automation

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cell Harvesting - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell harvesting market was valued at US$333.5 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$516.3 million by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, increased investment in regenerative medicine, advances in cell-based research, and the expanding adoption of personalized therapies.

The comprehensive cell harvesting market report analyzes current industry trends, growth drivers, competitive developments, regional opportunities, and forecasts through 2030. It also incorporates the latest global tariff developments, trade negotiations, sourcing disruptions, and supply chain realignments affecting manufacturers, research organizations, and biotechnology companies.

Cell Harvesting Market Trends and Technology Developments

Technological innovation continues to transform cell harvesting workflows across biomedical research, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and clinical applications. Automated cell harvesting systems are gaining momentum because they can improve process consistency, reduce contamination risks, limit human error, and support reproducible results. Integrated sensors, algorithms, and process controls are also helping research and clinical teams optimize collection timing while protecting cell viability and functionality.

Microfluidic technologies are further improving precision when processing small-volume samples. These platforms can reduce cell loss and damage while supporting applications that require highly specific cellular material. Together, automation and microfluidics are enabling more efficient workflows and strengthening the scalability of cell-based research, drug development, vaccine production, tissue engineering, and regenerative medicine.

Investment in stem cell research remains an important market catalyst, particularly as researchers pursue new approaches to disease modeling and regenerative treatment. Personalized medicine is also increasing demand for advanced systems capable of providing patient-specific cellular materials. At the same time, growth in the biopharmaceutical industry is creating a need for scalable harvesting solutions that maintain cell integrity across drug discovery, testing, and manufacturing processes.

Key Cell Harvesting Market Growth Drivers



Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and age-related health conditions.

Rising demand for vaccines, biologics, targeted therapies, and other biopharmaceutical products.

Expansion of regenerative medicine, tissue engineering, and stem cell research.

Greater adoption of automated cell harvesting systems in research and clinical settings.

Growing emphasis on personalized medicine and patient-specific treatments.

Government and private-sector funding for cellular research, genetic engineering, and biotechnology innovation. More stringent regulatory expectations for safety, quality, consistency, and process control.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook

The report evaluates the global cell harvesting market by type, application, end use, and geography. Product types include manual and automated systems. Applications cover peripheral blood, bone marrow, umbilical cord, adipose tissue, and other sources. End-use analysis includes biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies, research institutes, and other organizations.

The peripheral blood application segment is forecast to reach US$271 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%. The bone marrow application segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period.

Regionally, the U.S. cell harvesting market was valued at US$96.7 million in 2024. China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% and reach US$47.7 million by 2030. The report also provides analysis of Canada, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, the UK, the rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world, with additional coverage of Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks annual sales, market forecasts, technology trends, competitive positioning, tariff impacts, and regional developments affecting the global cell harvesting industry. Expert commentary from economists, trade specialists, and domain professionals provides context for changing market conditions and identifies potential growth opportunities.

Updated forecasts account for economic uncertainty, global tariff negotiations involving more than 180 countries, supply chain turbulence, sourcing changes, and structural shifts in globalization. The analysis includes historical market data from 2015 through 2023 and revised global and regional projections through 2030. It also examines population trends, urbanization, product innovation, process improvements, and emerging technologies influencing industry performance.

Competitive Landscape

The cell harvesting market report profiles established and emerging participants while assessing their geographic presence and competitive positioning. Featured companies include:



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Corning, Inc.

Sartorius AG

Arthrex, Inc.

SP Industries, Inc.

Trevigen, Inc.

ANGLE PLC

Ranfac Corporation

ADS Biotec, Inc.

Biotium, Inc. Global Life Sciences Solutions USA LLC (Cytiva)

Report Benefits and Coverage



Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ millions from 2024 to 2030.

Detailed assessment of market drivers, constraints, opportunities, and emerging trends.

Segment-level forecasts by type, application, and end use.

Regional analysis covering major developed and emerging markets.

Competitive intelligence, including updated 2025 market share estimates and company positioning.

Analysis of tariff developments, trade policy changes, supply chain risks, and geographic realignment.

Evaluation of product innovation, process automation, and technologies shaping future demand. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to relevant market developments.

The report supports strategic planning by addressing how the global cell harvesting market is expected to evolve through 2030, which segments offer the strongest growth potential, how regional market shares may change, and which companies are positioned to benefit from rising demand for advanced cell-based research and therapies.

Key Attributes:

