Sakon Earns Ecovadis Committed Badge For Sustainability Performance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent assessment recognizes Sakon's sustainability practices, with an overall score above recent U.S. and global EcoVadis benchmarks

CONCORD, Mass., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sakon, a leader in enterprise telecom management, mobility managed services, and technology spend visibility, today announced that it has earned the EcoVadis Committed badge, recognizing the company's sustainability performance and commitment to responsible business practices.

Sakon achieved an overall EcoVadis score of 58 out of 100, earning Committed recognition. The assessment evaluated Sakon across four key areas: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Sakon's rating was published September 30, 2026, and is valid through September 30, 2027.

Sakon's score also compares favorably with broader EcoVadis benchmarks. The average score across companies assessed by EcoVadis was 53.4 in 2024, while U.S.-based companies averaged 50.1. EcoVadis assessments evaluate company policies, actions, and results based on documented evidence, providing an independent measure of sustainability management.

“Our EcoVadis score of 58 is particularly meaningful when viewed against broader industry benchmarks,” said Anis Shaikh, Vice President of IT at Sakon.“Performing above recent U.S. and global averages reflects the work our teams have done to build strong, documented practices across the business. The assessment also gives us a clear roadmap to continue raising the bar.”

Sakon's strongest performance was in Ethics, with a score of 66, followed by Environment at 60 and Labor & Human Rights at 58. The Ethics assessment includes areas such as anti-corruption, fair business practices, and information security, while the Environment assessment considers energy, emissions, waste, and resource use.

For Sakon's enterprise customers and partners, the EcoVadis assessment also provides independently verified ESG information that can help support supplier onboarding, vendor-risk reviews, RFP requirements, sustainability programs, and supply-chain due diligence.

“For our enterprise customers, sustainability and responsible business practices are increasingly part of how they evaluate their strategic partners,” said Amine Doukkali, COO and Co-Founder of Sakon.“This recognition gives our customers independent validation that Sakon is investing in the same areas of governance, responsibility, and continuous improvement that they expect within their own organizations.”

The EcoVadis assessment is also designed to support continuous improvement. EcoVadis reassesses participating companies annually, and Sakon will use the scorecard and its recommendations to help establish future priorities, including continued progress in sustainable procurement.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis provides business sustainability ratings that assess companies across environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. EcoVadis assessments cover 21 sustainability criteria and are evaluated by EcoVadis analysts against submitted documentation.

Sakon's EcoVadis Sustainability Rating was published September 30, 2026, for Global Sourcing Group Inc. (Group), Sakon's rated legal entity.

About Sakon

Sakon provides purpose-built enterprise technology and solutions that orchestrate mobility, network, and financial lifecycles to transform fragmented telecom operations through trusted data, intelligent automation, enterprise governance, and AI-driven insights.

Helping enterprises manage complex telecom environments since 2003, Sakon supports organizations around the world with technology and services designed to improve visibility, governance, and the employee experience.

For more information, visit sakon.com.

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Michele Wheeler

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