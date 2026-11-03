Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors Of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving Cerebras Systems (CBRS)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cerebras Systems (CBRS) shareholders who lost money when the stock fell roughly 5.7% on a short-seller report alleging its wafer-scale processors could fail within 1.5 to 2.5 years may have the right to seek recovery, even if they have already sold.

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerebras Systems (CBRS) shareholders absorbed a roughly 5.7% loss after Culper Research disclosed a short position and alleged that the Company's wafer-scale AI processors could fail within approximately 1.5 to 2.5 years. If you bought CBRS and are holding a loss, or already sold at one, you may have the right to seek recovery. You are encouraged to submit your CBRS loss details now or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

On August 12, 2026, CEO Andrew Feldman spoke on the Company's second-quarter earnings call. He said: "It takes millions of system hours of production hardening to get to the point where one can deliver hyperscale quality and reliability. We're proud that our inference cloud can meet the requirements of the most demanding customers." Culper's report alleges the same processors could fail in roughly 1.5 to 2.5 years. The allegations have not been verified. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether CBRS investors may not have received adequate disclosure about processor durability.

Your rights do not depend on whether you still own CBRS stock. Investors who purchased shares and suffered losses may be eligible to participate. There is no upfront cost to have your losses evaluated. No court appearance is required to take part in the investigation.

CBRS investors holding losses can request a no-cost review of your recovery rights or call (212) 363-7500 to speak with Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 |

Frequently Asked Questions About the CBRS Investigation

Q: What is the CBRS securities fraud investigation about? A: A securities investigation is pending concerning Cerebras Systems (CBRS) regarding potentially materially false or misleading statements. Shares fell approximately 5.7% after Culper Research disclosed a short position and published a report alleging that the Company's wafer-scale AI processors could fail within approximately 1.5 to 2.5 years, causing losses for shareholders.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Cerebras Systems made materially false or misleading statements regarding the reliability and durability of its wafer-scale AI processors. After Culper Research published a report alleging those processors could fail within approximately 1.5 to 2.5 years, the stock price declined roughly 5.7%.

Q: When did Cerebras Systems allegedly mislead investors? A: The investigation concerns statements made before the Culper Research report that allegedly caused investors to purchase securities at inflated prices.

Q: What do CBRS investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my CBRS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought CBRS and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What if my CBRS losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. If you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis. Any attorneys' fees and expenses are subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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