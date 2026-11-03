Saitama Prefecture Promotes Tourism At New York Event For U.S. Media And Travel Professionals

Bonsai, Japanese swords, Chichibu Meisen silk textiles and Sayama tea highlight traditional culture and craftsmanship just north of Tokyo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Saitama Prefecture Products & Tourism Association hosted a tourism promotion event for U.S. media and travel industry professionals on October 7, 2026, at THE GALLERY by Odo in Manhattan, New York City.The event welcomed 31 guests, including 20 local media representatives and 11 travel industry professionals. Under the theme“SAITAMA – JUST NORTH OF TOKYO,” the event showcased Saitama's history, craftsmanship and food culture, highlighting traditions that have been passed down since the Edo period.◆ Event OverviewThe event took place at THE GALLERY by Odo, a space that brings together food, art and culture. It was founded by Chef Hiroki Odo, whose Japanese restaurant, Odo, has earned two Michelin stars.The event featured a presentation introducing Saitama's history and tourism attractions, along with a breakfast of shojin ryori, traditional Japanese Buddhist vegetarian cuisine.After breakfast, artisans and cultural representatives from Saitama led demonstrations and hands-on experiences introducing the prefecture's traditional culture and regional specialties.The featured traditions and products included:- Omiya Bonsai: The art of Japanese bonsai and the craftsmanship behind its beauty.- Japanese Swords: Traditional swordmaking techniques passed down by Saitama swordsmiths and their cultural significance.- Chichibu Meisen: A traditional silk textile known for its vibrant colors and distinctive patterns.- Sayama Tea: One of Saitama's signature Japanese teas and the tea culture rooted in its producing region.- Soy Sauce Culture: Traditional soy sauce brewing in wooden vats and Japan's fermented food culture.- Chichibu 34-Temple Pilgrimage: A Zen experience and the longstanding tradition of visiting 34 pilgrimage temples in the Chichibu region.Traditional craftsmanship associated with Koshigaya armor (Koshigaya Katchu) was also introduced.◆ Engagement with U.S. Media and Future InitiativesKichigoro Fueki, Vice Chairman of the Saitama Prefecture Products & Tourism Association, noted the strong interest shown by local media in Saitama's cultural and culinary offerings, including bonsai, Sayama tea and soy sauce. He also expressed hope that the association could build on this experience to further showcase Saitama's tourism attractions and local products through familiarization trips for overseas media and continued promotional efforts in the U.S.Located just north of Tokyo, Saitama Prefecture is easily accessible from the city center and offers a wide range of cultural and historical attractions. These include Omiya's renowned bonsai culture, historic temples in the Chichibu region and Kawagoe, where streetscapes retain the atmosphere of Japan's Edo period.The Saitama Prefecture Products & Tourism Association will continue strengthening relationships with U.S. media and travel industry professionals to raise awareness of Saitama and encourage more international visitors to explore the prefecture.Event Handout (English):

SATOMI WATANABE

H.I.S International Tours (NY) Inc.

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Saitama Prefecture Promotes Tourism at New York Event for U.S. Media and Travel Professionals News Provided By H.I.S International Tours (NY) Inc. November 03, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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