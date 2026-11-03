Lulu Removes More Barriers For Direct-To-Consumer Sales

Lulu introduces the Direct Buy Button that connects creator audiences with print books, without requiring a standalone ecommerce store

- Nick Foster, VP of Software & Product DevelopmentRESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The creator economy changed how individuals and businesses generate revenue from their expertise, content, and communities. While advertising, sponsorships, and platform-based monetization remain common sources of income, creators are also exploring products they can sell directly to the audiences they have built.Direct-to-consumer (D2C) ecommerce gives creators more control over how they present and sell products to their audiences. Rather than relying exclusively on third-party marketplaces, they direct interested customers to purchase through channels they already use, including newsletters, websites, social profiles, podcast show notes, and in-person events.However, selling a physical product directly involves more than developing something an audience wants. Payment processing, tax collection, printing, shipping, and fulfillment can introduce operational complexity, particularly for creators without an existing ecommerce business.In their latest update to the Lulu Direct suite of D2C tools, Lulu introduced the Direct Buy Button, a purchase link and embedded checkout option that allows print books and calendars to be sold directly. Customers purchase through a link or embedded checkout without the seller needing to establish a traditional ecommerce storefront. Lulu manages the transaction and the subsequent printing and fulfillment process.“We've spent years building the infrastructure that lets businesses built on books sell everywhere. The Buy Button is proof it's working better than ever-our fastest-adopted solution yet, with nearly seven times the first-month orders of any channel we've launched before it,” said Nick Foster, vice president of software and product development at Lulu.About LuluLulu is a global publishing technology company providing infrastructure for creators, publishers, and businesses to produce, sell, and distribute printed books worldwide. Founded in 2002, Lulu offers print-on-demand production, global distribution, direct ecommerce solutions, and publishing technology that helps businesses built on books reach customers without relying on traditional inventory models.

Sarah Franklin

Lulu

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Lulu Removes More Barriers for Direct-to-Consumer Sales News Provided By Lulu Press November 03, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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