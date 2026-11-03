A Productivity & Communication Adventure Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days Launches On Steam November 19

Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days launches on Steam on November 19, 2026

Illustration of Meru Momozono from Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days

In-game work screen with the Pomodoro timer and music player

Story scene with Meru Momozono

DESK GARDEN PROJECT has set November 19, 2026, as the release date for its work-support adventure game Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days.

JAPAN, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DESK GARDEN PROJECT is pleased to announce that Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days, a Productivity & Communication Adventure, will launch on Steam on November 19, 2026.

■ Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days Launches on Steam November 19!

Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days will launch on Steam on November 19, 2026.

A 10% launch discount is also planned, and players can add the game to their Steam wishlists now ahead of its release.

URL:

Planned sale period: November 19 to December 31, 2026

■ Exclusive "Mellow Days" Memory Available as a Purchase Bonus!

Players who purchase Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days will receive a serial code to unlock the exclusive "Mellow Days" Memory in the online game Muv-Luv Girls Garden ( ).

This special Memory features exclusive illustrations and ASMR-style episodes instead of the standard episodes.

The serial code will appear in-game after two hours of gameplay.

For redemption instructions, terms of use, and the code's expiration date, please visit the official Muv-Luv Girls Garden X account.

Official Muv-Luv Girls Garden X Account:



■ First Trailer for Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days Now Available!

The first trailer for Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days is now live on YouTube!

The trailer offers a first look at the game's relaxing atmosphere, where players can work and study alongside Meru Momozono from Muv-Luv Girls Garden. It also showcases key features, including a Pomodoro timer, task management, background music and ambient sounds, and story content that unlocks as players spend time working.

Watch the trailer on the official Muv-Luv YouTube channel!

YouTube:

■ About Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days

Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days is a Productivity & Communication Adventure that lets players work, study, and pursue creative projects alongside an anime-style 3D character.

Players are joined by Meru Momozono from Muv-Luv Girls Garden. As players spend time focusing on their tasks using the Pomodoro timer, their Work Level increases, gradually unlocking new stories featuring Meru, exclusive ASMR content, backgrounds, ambient sounds, customization options, and more.

Designed to make everyday tasks more enjoyable, the game offers a variety of productivity features, including a Pomodoro timer, task and schedule management, customizable background music, ambient sounds, and backgrounds. Players can also play music from external sources, resize the game window, and use an always-on-top mode to keep the game window visible above other windows while working on their PC.

■ Game Overview

Title: Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days

Brand: DESK GARDEN PROJECT

Price: $12.99

Supported languages: Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese

Voice: Japanese

Release date: Thursday, November 19, 2026

Supported OS: Windows 10/11

Rating: All ages

Genre: Work-support communication adventure (visual novel)

Platform: Steam

Copyright: ©Muv-Luv: The Answer

PR TEAM

DESK GARDEN PROJECT

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

A Productivity & Communication Adventure Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days Launches on Steam November 19 News Provided By APOC Co., Ltd. November 03, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.