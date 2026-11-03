Nobis Announces 2026 Hospital Division Award Winners

Nobis

- Chester Crouch, Founder and CEO of Nobis

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nobis held its annual Hospital Division Meeting October 13-15, 2026, bringing together leaders from its hospitals to recognize achievements, share best practices, and celebrate excellence in inpatient medical rehabilitation.

“Our annual Hospital Division Meeting is an opportunity to recognize the teams whose dedication and hard work continue to move Nobis forward,” said Chester Crouch, CEO and Founder of Nobis.“We're proud of the commitment our teams demonstrate every day to delivering exceptional patient care, supporting one another, and making a difference in the communities they serve.”

The conference concluded with the Annual Awards Ceremony, honoring hospitals for their outstanding performance and contributions over the past year. Awards recognized achievements in teamwork, patient experience, employee engagement, community service, financial performance, and overall hospital excellence. The Nobis hospitals and CEOs recognized for their exceptional performance were:

Shreveport Rehabilitation Hospital received the Best Patient Experience Award

Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital received the Community Service Award

Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital received two awards: Financial Contribution Award and President's Award

Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital received three awards: Best Teamwork Award, People Award, and Hospital of the Year

Cincinnati Rehabilitation Hospital at Blue Ash was also recognized for its outstanding performance.

These awards reflect Nobis hospital teams' dedication to providing exceptional patient care, supporting colleagues, and serving their communities. These achievements demonstrate Nobis's commitment to excellence.

About Nobis

Nobis is a national leader in inpatient medical rehabilitation, developing, operating, and managing high-performing inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and hospital-based units across the United States. Through its network of hospitals and Nobis Rehab Management Group (NRMG), Nobis helps patients recover from life-changing illnesses and injuries while supporting healthcare organizations in delivering exceptional inpatient rehabilitation services.

JILL WATSON

NOBIS

+1 469-640-6510

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Nobis Announces 2026 Hospital Division Award Winners News Provided By Nobis November 03, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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