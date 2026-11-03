Trinity Financial Group Wins Best Of Omaha For Third Consecutive Year (2025 / 2026 / 2027)

- Matt Green, Principal Founder & CEO, Trinity Financial Group

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Trinity Financial Group has again been recognized as "Best Individual Financial Planner" by Omaha Magazine's "Best of Omaha" awards, earning the title for a third consecutive year in 2025, 2026, and 2027.

The "Best of Omaha" awards are decided by public vote, reflecting the confidence local residents place in the businesses that make a difference in their community. A third straight recognition points to Trinity Financial Group's ongoing commitment to serving clients with discipline, integrity, and a clear understanding of what matters most: helping people retire with confidence, purpose, and significance.

With offices in Omaha and Lincoln, Trinity Financial Group's client-focused approach and one-on-one attention have helped individuals and families across both metros build the financial confidence to bring meaning and significance to every moment in retirement.

"This award comes from the people of Omaha, and that's exactly why it means so much," said Matt Green, Principal Founder & CEO of Trinity Financial Group. "We're a local team. Our whole job is helping families bring meaning to every moment in retirement, and to have this community stand behind us three years in a row is humbling. We couldn't have done it without them."

Beyond financial planning, Trinity Financial Group centers its work on relationships and clarity, helping clients pursue financial independence with a partner who understands their goals, values, and vision for the future.

ABOUT TRINITY FINANCIAL GROUP

Trinity Financial Group is an independent financial planning firm specializing in retirement income strategies, investment management, and holistic wealth planning. Trinity's advisors focus on helping clients build financial plans that align with their personal values and long-term goals. The firm's mission is to help clients pursue a meaningful, significant, and confident retirement through clarity, knowledge, and genuine relationships.

Investment Advisory Services Offered Through CreativeOne Wealth, LLC a Registered Investment Advisor. Trinity Financial Group and CreativeOne Wealth, LLC are not affiliated. Licensed Insurance Professional. We are an independent financial services firm helping individuals create retirement strategies using a variety of investment and insurance products to custom suit their needs and objectives.

The Best of Omaha Financial Planning firm is designated by Omaha Magazine, awarded in 2025, 2026 and 2027. The Best of Omaha Financial Planning firm is chosen by public votes. Trinity Financial Group does not pay a fee to receive the award. Working with a Financial Planner recipient is no guarantee as to future investment success, nor is there any guarantee that the selected financial planning firms will be awarded this accomplishment in the future.

Liz Keitzer

Trinity Financial Group

+1 816-522-4542

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Trinity Financial Group Wins Best of Omaha for Third Consecutive Year (2025 / 2026 / 2027) News Provided By CreativeOne November 03, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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