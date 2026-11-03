The Next Best Action Starts Before The Patient Visit: Instep Health® Introduces Predictive Sequencestm

The Next Best Action Starts Before the Visit.

AI-powered capability connects care-journey signals with deterministic visit timing, helping life sciences brands engage providers before the next visit.

- Nathan Lucht, CEO, InStep HealthCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- InStep Health today announced the launch of Predictive SequencesTM, a new AI-powered capability within its SequencesTM Next Best Action platform that anticipates emerging clinical relevance and activates timely provider messaging ahead of imminent patient visits.Predictive SequencesTM brings together enterprise-grade healthcare AI with longitudinal real-world data, deterministic appointment signals, and InStep Health's Next Best Action orchestration.The solution introduces a new model for healthcare provider engagement: it analyzes patterns across the care journey to identify emerging therapeutic opportunities, confirms an upcoming patient visit, and activates messaging to the treating provider before the encounter begins. In doing so, Predictive SequencesTM enables healthcare marketers to align their messaging more closely with the moment of care and to identify therapy-ready patient populations that may be undiagnosed or untreated in their current care plans.“Predictive SequencesTM represents a fundamental shift in how our industry thinks about relevance and timing. Next Best Action has traditionally focused on orchestrating media across channels. With lab-powered Smart SequencesTM and now Predictive SequencesTM, InStep Health is using more actionable clinical intelligence to engage HCPs before the next appropriate patient encounter, not after it,” said Nathan Lucht, CEO of InStep Health.“Together, these capabilities put InStep Health at the leading edge of precision healthcare messaging.”Using advanced modeling, Predictive SequencesTM interprets how clinical signals evolve over time, including patterns that may indicate care gaps, disease progression, or potential missed diagnoses. This next-likely-event approach generates forward-looking intelligence that may not be apparent from an individual claims code or through conventional analytical tools.“Many patients remain undiagnosed or aren't yet receiving a treatment that fits their condition, and that gap can widen as treatment options multiply,” said Dan Wilmer, Chief Product Officer of InStep Health.“When we were building Predictive SequencesTM, our goal was simple: get relevant information to their doctor at the exact moment it can help. Better-informed conversations in the exam room can lead to better patient care.”Predictive SequencesTM builds upon InStep Health's existing Smart SequencesTM platform, which orchestrates healthcare provider engagement across EHR, digital, email, direct mail, and other media touchpoints based on defined Next Best Action triggers. The predictive capability becomes an additional intelligence layer within the same engine, complementing established signals such as real-time EHR events, laboratory results, and other diagnostic data.Predictive SequencesTM is designed with privacy built in. Data is de-identified and tokenized, and activation is directed exclusively to healthcare providers, not individual patients. No protected health information is shared with advertisers or used in campaign execution.Since launching in February 2023, InStep Health's SequencesTM platform has powered Next Best Action programs for dozens of pharmaceutical brands across therapeutic categories including dermatology, oncology, and rheumatology, supporting their marketplace growth strategies through more timely, clinically relevant provider engagement. Predictive SequencesTM and its AI-powered capabilities are now available to life sciences brands and device manufacturers.

Mark Goethals, SVP, Marketing

InStep Health

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The Next Best Action Starts Before the Patient Visit: InStep Health® Introduces Predictive SequencesTM News Provided By InStep Health November 03, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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